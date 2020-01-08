IvotedforHillaryClinton Tops Twitter Trends

“Hillary would be leading instead of tweeting right now.”

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s assassination of a top Iranian general and Iran’s Tuesday night missile attack on not one but two military bases in Iraq that host thousands of U.S. troops, many Americans are terrified Trump is preparing to launch a full-scale war in the Middle East to delay his impeachment trial and to get re-elected.

They have good reason to, as then-private citizen Trump claimed then-President Barack Obama would do exactly that in 2012.

Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

In response to Trump’s increasingly dangerous actions – past and present – many on social media have propelled the #IvotedforHillaryClinton hashatag to the number one spot on Twitter.

Take a look:

Now we know this tweet by Lindsey Graham was a lie- there has been ZERO evidence that Iran’s general was an “imminent threat”

The only “imminent threat” is Donald Trump.#IvotedforHillaryClinton https://t.co/hY2GLSJWWJ — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 8, 2020

#IvotedforHillaryClinton and she was right about every fucking thing about @realDonaldTrump. EVERY FUCKING THING.#SheWasRightAboutEverything — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 8, 2020

#IvotedforHillaryClinton is trending right now because people are angry, scared and want to slap each and every person that called her a hawk and war monger. We’re here because of the supreme combo of white supremacy and patriarchy with a dash of Russia. #WokeAF — DanielleMoodie-Mills (@DeeTwoCents) January 8, 2020

I know it’s popular to say “she was right about everything,” as if it’s so obvious now. But, like, it was so obvious *then* too. Acting like he’s some riddle we needed to let unfurl gives him too much credit. His monstrosities were there all along. #IvotedforHillaryClinton — Jeremy Hooper (@goodasyou) January 8, 2020

I’m proud to raise my hand and say that I voted for Intelligence. I voted for Leadership. I voted for Experience. I voted for Maturity. I voted for Sanity. I voted for the Woman who wouldn’t be trying to get us into a war now.#IvotedforHillaryClinton — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 8, 2020

#IvotedforHillaryClinton because I knew damn well our Nation would be in jeopardy of losing everything we had built up for Generations. To this day I don’t trust people who did not do the right thing with their voting power. — ⚖️Bernie Sanders Gave Us Trump⚖️ (@KHiveQueenB) January 8, 2020

Hillary was right about everything. She was right when she warned us Donald Trump was in bed with Russia.

She was right when she said our election process was being irreparably compromised.

She was right about his supporters.https://t.co/AuaZqDCyXE#IvotedforHillaryClinton — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 8, 2020

She wouldn’t be stumbling and shoving and faking and rage-tweeting away moments of international diplomacy, because she lacked basic knowledge of the issues or the ability to be level-headed or simply decent.https://t.co/SSj9IYi3Ku#IvotedforHillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/Q0i9HZ4Hzq — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 8, 2020

Every time I think of the people who voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton because she was a “warmonger,” I could just scream. #IVotedForHillaryClinton — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 8, 2020

Love Hillary, hate Hillary, whatever. But that moment in the debate where she called Trump Putin’s puppet is going to go down in history. She spoke the damn truth, in public, to his orange face. Hillary would be leading instead of tweeting right now. #IvotedforHillaryClinton — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) January 8, 2020

My conscience is clean. I saw the danger of trump. I begged folks especially Berniebros that if they threw away their vote, they were putting this country in mortal danger. I was part of 94% of Black women who didn’t fall for Russia propaganda because #IvotedforHillaryClinton — ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) January 8, 2020