SAD!
Trump’s Boasts About Economic Gains Pale in Comparison to Obama’s Results: Report
President Donald Trump has been bragging about the stock market as he runs for re-election in 2020, hoping the economy will bolster his problematic polling.
STOCK MARKET CLOSES AT ALL-TIME HIGH! What a great time for the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats to Impeach your favorite President, especially since he has not done anything wrong!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2019
There are, however, two major flaws in his argument.
The first is that stock markets are not a representation of the economy, with only 55% of Americans owning any stock.
The second problem is that Trump’s market returns are worse than those experienced under President Barack Obama.
Trump has bragged he is doing better by pointing to the “average” returns by presidents past.
“Trump Stock Market rally is far outpacing past U.S. presidents” @CNBC With new trade deals, and more, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019
“Trump uses the stock market’s surge as a barometer of his presidency’s success — one that, along with the 50-year low unemployment rate, he’s sure to continue to tout as the 2020 election approaches — but the gains under him lag those under former Presidents Barack Obama, when stocks rebounded from the lows of the financial crisis, and George H.W. Bush,” Axios reported Wednesday.
“Even if you count the 2016 post-election day market rally, the S&P’s performance is still behind former President George H.W. Bush (measuring from election day through the end of the third year in office),” Axios explained.
“Meanwhile, Trump’s trade war, which added to stock market volatility, has cut into the financial well-being of America’s farmers,” Axios added.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
8,000 Nurses and Caregivers Prepare to Strike for Fair Wages in Seattle While CEO Gets 157% Pay Increase
- News2 days ago
Judge Dismisses Kupperman Lawsuit as ‘Moot’ in 14-Page Opinion
- LGBT2 days ago
Facebook Begins Removing False HIV-Related Ads After More Than 50 LGBTQ Groups Complain
- 2020 ELECTIONS2 days ago
Joe Biden Called ‘Pervert,’ Would Choose GOP Running Mate If One Would ‘Step Up’
- News1 day ago
Baghdad Blunders: Embassy Attack Leaves Americans ‘Huddling in Safe Rooms’
- News2 days ago
Obama and Trump Tie as Most Admired Man in 2019
- 'VERY FINE PEOPLE'2 days ago
Mick Mulvaney Fled the Room Whenever Trump and Giuliani Discussed Ukraine
- SHADOW 'DIPLOMACY'3 days ago
BUSTED: Rudy Giuliani Outed for ‘Shadow Diplomacy’ With Venezuela — Similar to His Ukraine Scandal