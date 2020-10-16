Topics for Final Presidential Debate Announced and Boy Will Donald Trump Be in Trouble

NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker has just announced the topics for the final presidential debate next week on October 22 in Tennessee.

There are six topics, most of which are policy-driven topics, where Trump routinely is challenged. They were chosen by Welker, and released through the Commission on Presidential Debates, as the Associated Press reports.

They are: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.

Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been panned by Republicans and Democrats alike, and his approval rating on the issue, which most Americans place as the most important, is 57.4% disapprove, and just 39.8% approve, according to FiveThirtyEight‘s analysis.

The President may be a Republican but he’s never been a “family values” Republican as his sexual misconduct can attest.

Trump fails miserably on race. His handling of the Black Lives Matter protests elicited angry charges of fascism.

The President is a science and climate change denier who claims windmills cause cancer, pulled out of the Paris agreement, and expanded oil and gas drilling into areas never before seen, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. His decision to open the Eastern Seaboard to offshore drilling was criticized even by Republicans.

During the first debate when climate change was a topic Trump criticized that California has not “cleaned” its forests. (Most of California’s forests are federal lands, not state property.)

President Trump addresses climate change, forest management and California wildfires. Live coverage of the first presidential debate: https://t.co/Js71hyvdUa #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/YtrVpUxrfM — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) September 30, 2020

The President has no national security plans, and is widely known for having no interest in receiving what were once known as Daily Intelligence Briefings. In the Trump White House those are now just “intelligence briefings,” and Trump receives on average just four per month. His last intel briefing was more than three weeks ago, on September 22.

As for leadership, well, here’s what Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska told 17,000 of his constituents recently:

“The United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership, the way he treats women, spends like a drunken sailor.”

He also said he did not think Trump’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic has been “reasonable or responsible, or right.”