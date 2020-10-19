SAD!
Trump Campaign Launches Lengthy and Inaccurate Objection to Debate Topics: ‘Only a Few Touch on Foreign Policy’
The Trump campaign has filed an official objection to the list of six topics announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates last week. Foreign policy is the theme of what would have been the third debate (Trump pulled out of the second.) Moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News chose the topics: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.
The Trump campaign expressed anger and sarcasm Monday afternoon in attacking the Debates Commission.
“We write with great concern over the announced topics,” said Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien in a letter sent to what he called the “Biden Debate Commission.”
In it, Stepien wrongly claims that “only a few” of the topics “even touch on foreign policy.”
COVID-19 is an international issue and therefore a foreign policy issue. Climate change is an international issue and therefore a foreign policy issue. National security and leadership are also both foreign policy issues.
A good candidate would even be able to turn race in America and American families into foreign policy topics, if they were knowledgable.
The rest of Stepien’s lengthy two-page letter reads like a devotional to Trumpism, an attack on Joe Biden and the Debates Commission, and a gripe session.
Last week NCRM predicted the topics, most of which are policy-driven, would be challenging for Trump.
Read Stepien’s letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates:
Our letter to the BDC (Biden Debate Commission) pic.twitter.com/ZsY5JfMbT7
— BillStepien (@BillStepien) October 19, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
SAD!
Trump’s Boasts About Economic Gains Pale in Comparison to Obama’s Results: Report
President Donald Trump has been bragging about the stock market as he runs for re-election in 2020, hoping the economy will bolster his problematic polling.
STOCK MARKET CLOSES AT ALL-TIME HIGH! What a great time for the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats to Impeach your favorite President, especially since he has not done anything wrong!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2019
There are, however, two major flaws in his argument.
The first is that stock markets are not a representation of the economy, with only 55% of Americans owning any stock.
The second problem is that Trump’s market returns are worse than those experienced under President Barack Obama.
Trump has bragged he is doing better by pointing to the “average” returns by presidents past.
“Trump Stock Market rally is far outpacing past U.S. presidents” @CNBC With new trade deals, and more, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019
“Trump uses the stock market’s surge as a barometer of his presidency’s success — one that, along with the 50-year low unemployment rate, he’s sure to continue to tout as the 2020 election approaches — but the gains under him lag those under former Presidents Barack Obama, when stocks rebounded from the lows of the financial crisis, and George H.W. Bush,” Axios reported Wednesday.
“Even if you count the 2016 post-election day market rally, the S&P’s performance is still behind former President George H.W. Bush (measuring from election day through the end of the third year in office),” Axios explained.
“Meanwhile, Trump’s trade war, which added to stock market volatility, has cut into the financial well-being of America’s farmers,” Axios added.
Trending
- WTH?2 days ago
Donald Trump Jr. Says Dad’s ‘Next Move’ Is to ‘Break Up’ FBI: ‘He Has to Get Rid of These Things’
- A PROFILE IN COURAGE3 days ago
“Russia? North Korea? Saudi Arabia?”: Trump Says He May Flee the Country If He Loses
- 'COVIDIOT'3 days ago
The White House is Pushing a Fraudulent Medical Petition to Let COVID-19 Run Rampant
- 'RUDY G RUDY G'3 days ago
U.S. Officials Think Russia is Using Trump Lawyer Giuliani to Spread Lies About Hunter Biden
- GOOD LUCK WITH THAT13 hours ago
In ‘Rant’ Trump Tells Campaign Staffers ‘We’re Going to Win’ Then Promises to Do 5 Rallies a Day Until the Election
- MALPRACTICE15 hours ago
Trump’s Top COVID Advisor Blocks Testing, Attacks Masks, But Says Americans Who Have Had a Cold Are Protected
- LOCK HIM UP?17 hours ago
Bolton: ‘Trump Will Not Leave Graciously if He Loses’
- PRESIDENT DESPERATE12 hours ago
In Expletive-Filled Rant Trump ‘Irritably’ Orders Campaign Staff to ‘Ignore the B’ and ‘Work Your A’s Off’: Report