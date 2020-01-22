LOL
‘The President Is Not Very Smart’: George Conway Tells CNN How Trump Played Right Into Adam Schiff’s Hands
President Donald Trump on Wednesday bragged about withholding key documents from impeachment investigators — and conservative attorney George Conway said that statement would blow up in his face.
During a talk with reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump boasted that Democrats “don’t have all the material” that they need to make their case of the president’s guilt and also asserted that “we have all the material.”
While appearing on CNN, Conway predicted that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) would use this statement as further evidence that the president has violated his oath of office by obstruction Congress, as the reason that impeachment investigators don’t have “all the material” is because the White House has refused to hand it over.
“The president is actually not a very smart man,” said Conway, who is the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. “What he did here, he’s undercutting the arguments that he needs to make to keep the material from coming out. He’s not able to think one step beyond what’s coming out of his mouth — he’s just not that smart. That’s what he did here, he’s undercutting his own defense!”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LOL
Watch: Seth Meyers Does Epic Super-Cut of Trump’s Sniffling, Stuttering Mess of a Speech
“Late Night” comedian Seth Meyers came back from the holiday break to a country on the brink of war. In his Wednesday night show, Meyers reviewed the “sniffling” and “stuttering” mess of President Donald Trump’s address to the nation.
The problems began when Trump entered the hallway on the second floor of the White House from the double doors of the Blue Room. Behind him was a flood of light that Meyers said looked remarkably similar to nuclear Mr. Burns glowing with radiation poisoning.
“And like Mr. Burns, Trump claimed to want peace, but the whole thing was incoherent and bizarre,” Meyers continued. “For example, after he descended from his blue tractor beam, he launched into the speech before he addressed the audience.”
Instead of opening his press conference by saying, “good morning,” Trump proclaimed Iran would never get nuclear weapons. Then told the press, “good morning.”
“And good morning to you?” Meyers asked. “It would be fun if Trump started every conversation like that. ‘As long as I’m president, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. I’ll have a Filet-of-fish and six Big Macs.’ And if you were thrown off balance by Trump’s wild swings, from starting a conflict to claiming he stopped one, you’re not alone. Because Trump himself seemed off-kilter and had trouble reading the TelePrompter.”
Meyers played the clip of Trump struggling to say the word “tolerated,” instead pronouncing it “tolor-adeded.”
“Yes, tolaraddd,” Meyers said. “I love when he gets in trouble halfway through a word and then rather than just stop and reboot, reaches in his mind for what the rest of the word is. ‘Toleraded. Talleradded, Toblerone?’ Trump must have been blinded by that blue light. And it probably only got worse when the speech ended, and Trump had to go back through the doors and into the light again.”
Meyers described the speech as swinging “wildly” from “bluster to threats,” then flat-out lies. Since last week Fox News and the right-wing have tried to say that former President Barack Obama is to blame for the Iran attacks, saying he delivered cash to Iran for signing the treaty. In fact, the money was Irans, to begin with, and was held up in sanctions so the country couldn’t access it. The United States never gave Iran any money, that would require Congressional authorization.
Obama has been out of office for three years and pursued a peace treaty with Iran, something Trump has also criticized. So, it seems the right can’t decide whether Obama’s action or inaction was to blame.
“But it doesn’t matter to these guys,” Meyers said of the GOP members and Fox News hosts. “They’re obsessed with Obama.”
Meyers said that next, they’d blame Obama for telling Trump to breathe in through his nose like he’s about to go underwater.
Watch the hilarious video below:
LOL
Trump Mocked for ‘Reluctantly Agreeing Not to Commit War Crimes’ After Saying ‘I Like to Obey the Law’
“He certainly doesn’t”
President Donald Trump is appearing to back away from his repeated threats of destroying Iranian cultural and religious sites should that country retaliate for his assassinating one of their top generals. In a short Oval Office presser the president, asked if he would carry out his war crimes threat, said,”I like to obey the law.”
“We are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage,” Trump told the press pool. “And you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
Trump laments that the U.S. has to be “gentle” with Iran’s cultural sites but adds, “if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
Attacking cultural sites is an international war crime, according to the 1954 Hague treaty and a 2017 UN resolution. https://t.co/FB6Pld2aLu pic.twitter.com/dkxdEBJnWA
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 7, 2020
Many on social media were quick to point out he in fact has a long history of not obeying the law.
Trump reluctantly agrees not to commit war crimes: “We are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage. And you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 7, 2020
Except when I offer hush payments to a pórn staff I had sex with while my wife was giving birth to our son.
But you know… I love the law. Now please, Lay your hands on me and pray, I am your saviour.
— Ash (@beach_hermit) January 7, 2020
Trump backs off bombing cultural sites: “If that’s what the law is – I like to obey the law.”
Not sure what the current tally is of Trump’s lies and misleading statements, but add another one to it. Because he certainly doesn’t like obeying the law. https://t.co/A3JTcmhVaF
— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) January 7, 2020
“I like to obey the law” – The president who, just since taking office, has paid more than $27 million in legal settlements for business fraud and charity abuse https://t.co/THCto7QaSU
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 7, 2020
TRUMP: “If that is what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
SINCE WHEN!!?? pic.twitter.com/WSA2KQBAWk
— Rusty Jones III (@RustyJonesIII) January 7, 2020
Sorry, Daniel, we’re gonna need a fact check on the “I like to obey the law” part.
This won’t take long. https://t.co/HSCCm6IEsC
— Martin Neiman (@Tackspayer) January 7, 2020
“I like to obey the law” might be the biggest lie President Trump has ever told. https://t.co/VQA4DWgzde
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 7, 2020
“I like to obey the law” says man who recently was fined $2 million for stealing from his own charity.
— Mark Zohar (@markzohar) January 7, 2020
LOL
Laura Ingraham Warns Trump on Fox News to Never Listen to People Like Herself
Fox News personality Laura Ingraham counseled President Donald Trump on Monday to ignore advice from those who advocated for the Iraq War.
“It’s important for the president to listen to his gut here, that he doesn’t listen to the same people who got us sucked into Iraq in the first place,” Ingraham said.
“The ‘Bush Doctrine’ is dead,” she declared. “And Trump helped bury it. Thank God.”
Among those who she should be ignored is apparently Ingraham herself, according to an expert in monitoring right-wing media.
“Ingraham was one of the most prominent Iraq war advocates and champion of the ‘Bush Doctrine,’” wrote Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters for America.
Ingraham’s shift in stance has also been criticized from the right.
“Laura Ingraham has changed her mind on the Iraq War: The popular conservative radio host used to be for it, now she thinks the 2003 invasion was a terrible foreign-policy blunder,” wrote the National Review in 2016.
“Laura Ingraham no longer supports the Iraq War. She thinks it was a mistake. That’s fine. Reasonable people can take that position — and reasonable people can take the position that the Bush and Obama administrations fatefully bungled our efforts at great cost. But she should lighten up on her charge that ‘Bushism’ and the Iraq War were at root a globalist plot to weaken the United States of America. She, after all, had a hand in all that, too,” the National Review concluded.
Ingraham warns Trump not to listen to people that got us into Iraq.
Ingraham was one of the most prominent Iraq war advocates and champion of the “Bush Doctrine.” pic.twitter.com/TFrbVOqo75
— Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) January 7, 2020
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Can You Imagine a Group of Black Men Walking Around With Masks and Guns?’: Gun Rally Sparks Questions of Racism and Privilege
- DIRTY TRICKSTERS2 days ago
Mitch McConnell Considering ‘Kill Switch’ That Allows Him to Pull Plug on Trump Impeachment Trial at Any Time: Report
- NARCISSISM2 days ago
‘Racist White Man’ Donald Trump Destroyed for Making MLK Day About Himself
- IF IT LOOKS LIKE A COVER UP AND WALKS LIKE A COVER UP1 day ago
Nadler Destroys McConnell – Accuses Top Republican of ‘Debating Whether You Should Have a Cover-Up’ in Heated Speech
- TEAM TRUMP IS THE JV SQUAD2 days ago
Conway Agrees With Assessment Mocking Trump’s Impeachment Defense: ‘Reads as Though It Was Written by a Ninth-Grader’
- News1 day ago
Clinton Blasts Bernie: ‘Nobody Likes Him, Nobody Wants to Work With Him, He Got Nothing Done’
- NOW YOU'RE TALKING2 days ago
‘Monarchy and Despotism’: House Impeachment Managers Quickly Respond to Trump Team’s ‘Dead Wrong’ Defense
- LIARS1 day ago
Devin Nunes ‘Lied to the American People’: Hometown Newspaper Whacks GOP Congressman for Betrayal