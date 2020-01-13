Trump Tries to Manufacture a Warren-Sanders ‘Feud’ While Falsely Claiming ‘Everybody Knows Her Campaign Is Dead’

President Donald Trump, under fire for assassinating Qasem Soleimani then apparently lying about why he made the decision to kill the top Iranian general is trying to change the national narrative by targeting his Democratic opponents.

After attacking billionaire Mike Bloomberg earlier Monday morning while lying about protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions, Trump turned his attention to his two of his top political rivals.

Taking advantage of the current media narrative that Democratic Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – who some claim share a supporter base – have started to “attack” each other, Trump tried to manufacture an all-out “feud.”

After misspelling his racist nickname for Senator Warren, Trump lied about the state of her presidential prospects.

“Everybody knows her campaign is dead,” he tweeted, which is false. “Elizabeth is very angry at Bernie. Do I see a feud brewing?”

In fact, in poll after poll, when asked who their second-choice candidate is, Warren tops the list. While recently losing several points in nationwide and state polls, Warren is consistently in the top three, as RealClearPolitics proves.

Currently FiveThirtyEight places the chances of Biden winning the Democratic presidential nomination at 2 in 5. Sanders at 1 in 4. Warren at 1 in 8. And Buttigieg at 1 in 10.

MSNBC’s Shannon Pettypiece on-air reports that the Trump campaign has decided to attack Sen. Sanders “policies” and “character.”

“It seems,” she said Monday morning,” that this is essentially the Trump campaign “trying to put their finger on the scale of the Democratic primary.”

But Pettypiece says Trump targeting Sanders is more of an attempt to give the Vermont Independent Senator “a boost in the primaries,” given that any time Trump attacks a Democrat it tends to strengthen their poll numbers.