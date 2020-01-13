2020 Road to the White House
Trump Tries to Manufacture a Warren-Sanders ‘Feud’ While Falsely Claiming ‘Everybody Knows Her Campaign Is Dead’
President Donald Trump, under fire for assassinating Qasem Soleimani then apparently lying about why he made the decision to kill the top Iranian general is trying to change the national narrative by targeting his Democratic opponents.
After attacking billionaire Mike Bloomberg earlier Monday morning while lying about protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions, Trump turned his attention to his two of his top political rivals.
Taking advantage of the current media narrative that Democratic Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – who some claim share a supporter base – have started to “attack” each other, Trump tried to manufacture an all-out “feud.”
After misspelling his racist nickname for Senator Warren, Trump lied about the state of her presidential prospects.
“Everybody knows her campaign is dead,” he tweeted, which is false. “Elizabeth is very angry at Bernie. Do I see a feud brewing?”
Bernie Sander’s volunteers are trashing Elizabeth “Pocahontus” Warren. Everybody knows her campaign is dead and want her potential voters. Mini Mike B is also trying, but getting tiny crowds which are all leaving fast. Elizabeth is very angry at Bernie. Do I see a feud brewing?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020
In fact, in poll after poll, when asked who their second-choice candidate is, Warren tops the list. While recently losing several points in nationwide and state polls, Warren is consistently in the top three, as RealClearPolitics proves.
Currently FiveThirtyEight places the chances of Biden winning the Democratic presidential nomination at 2 in 5. Sanders at 1 in 4. Warren at 1 in 8. And Buttigieg at 1 in 10.
MSNBC’s Shannon Pettypiece on-air reports that the Trump campaign has decided to attack Sen. Sanders “policies” and “character.”
“It seems,” she said Monday morning,” that this is essentially the Trump campaign “trying to put their finger on the scale of the Democratic primary.”
But Pettypiece says Trump targeting Sanders is more of an attempt to give the Vermont Independent Senator “a boost in the primaries,” given that any time Trump attacks a Democrat it tends to strengthen their poll numbers.
2020 Road to the White House
Booker Out (Video)
U.S. Senator Cory Booker has just dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary, citing challenging fundraising efforts.
It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president.
To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
2020 Road to the White House
Michael Bloomberg Preparing Presidential Run – Could File This Week
Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is preparing a presidential run as a Democrat. The self-made billionaire who has been a registered Democrat, a registered Republican, a registered Independent, and once again as of last year a registered Democrat will file papers in Alabama before that state’s deadline Friday.
“Should Mr. Bloomberg proceed with a campaign, it could represent a seismic disruption in the Democratic race,” The New York Times reports, adding that he could be “a grave and instantaneous threat to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.”
Howard Wolfson, a close advisor to the former mayor says: “We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated — but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
2020 Road to the White House
Julián Castro Says His Campaign Is ‘In Dire Need’ of Funds – and He’s Out if He Can’t Raise $800k in Ten Days
Julián Castro says he will have to pull out of the Democratic presidential primary if he does not raise $800,000 in the next ten days. Castro, a former HUD Secretary, says he will be forced to stop campaigning if he does not reach his financial goals by the end of the month.
“The truth is, for our campaign, these debates have offered our only guaranteed opportunity to share my vision with the American people,” Castro said in an email to supporters, as Buzzfeed reports.
“If I can’t make the next debate stage, we cannot sustain a campaign that can make it to Iowa in February,” Castro continued. “My presidential campaign is in dire need of financial resources to keep going.”
U.S. Senator Cory Booker had made a similar announcement last month, telling supporters he would need to drop out if he did not raise $1.7 million by the end of September. He pulled in more than $2.1 million over that last nine days or so, leading to his strongest fundraising month of his campaign.
Castro is consistently polling around 1% and has never gotten above the 2% mark, according to RealClear Politics.
