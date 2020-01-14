Warren Loudly Cheered for Saying the Only Candidates on Stage ‘Who Have Won Every Single Election They’ve Been in Are the Women’

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren appears to have had the best moment of the night at Tuesday Democratic debate. When asked to discuss the current story of the day – can a woman become president in the United States? – Warren appears to have scored big, based on the debate audience’s reaction.

“Senator Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” she was asked.

“I disagreed,” Warren said, appearing to take a breath before responding. “Bernie is my friend, and I’m not here to try to fight with Bernie.”

“But look. This question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised and it’s time for us to attack it, head on. I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning records. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost ten elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.”

Warren was greeted with loud cheers.

Warren also added that “the real danger that we face as Democrats is picking a candidate who can’t pull our party together or someone who takes for granted big parts of the Democratic constituency.”

