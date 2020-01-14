2020 Road to the White House
Warren Loudly Cheered for Saying the Only Candidates on Stage ‘Who Have Won Every Single Election They’ve Been in Are the Women’
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren appears to have had the best moment of the night at Tuesday Democratic debate. When asked to discuss the current story of the day – can a woman become president in the United States? – Warren appears to have scored big, based on the debate audience’s reaction.
“Senator Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” she was asked.
“I disagreed,” Warren said, appearing to take a breath before responding. “Bernie is my friend, and I’m not here to try to fight with Bernie.”
“But look. This question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised and it’s time for us to attack it, head on. I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning records. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost ten elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.”
Warren was greeted with loud cheers.
Warren also added that “the real danger that we face as Democrats is picking a candidate who can’t pull our party together or someone who takes for granted big parts of the Democratic constituency.”
Watch:
"Can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the electability of women #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/s7FxcrYpJU
— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) January 15, 2020
Trump Tries to Manufacture a Warren-Sanders ‘Feud’ While Falsely Claiming ‘Everybody Knows Her Campaign Is Dead’
President Donald Trump, under fire for assassinating Qasem Soleimani then apparently lying about why he made the decision to kill the top Iranian general is trying to change the national narrative by targeting his Democratic opponents.
After attacking billionaire Mike Bloomberg earlier Monday morning while lying about protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions, Trump turned his attention to his two of his top political rivals.
Taking advantage of the current media narrative that Democratic Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – who some claim share a supporter base – have started to “attack” each other, Trump tried to manufacture an all-out “feud.”
After misspelling his racist nickname for Senator Warren, Trump lied about the state of her presidential prospects.
“Everybody knows her campaign is dead,” he tweeted, which is false. “Elizabeth is very angry at Bernie. Do I see a feud brewing?”
Bernie Sander’s volunteers are trashing Elizabeth “Pocahontus” Warren. Everybody knows her campaign is dead and want her potential voters. Mini Mike B is also trying, but getting tiny crowds which are all leaving fast. Elizabeth is very angry at Bernie. Do I see a feud brewing?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020
In fact, in poll after poll, when asked who their second-choice candidate is, Warren tops the list. While recently losing several points in nationwide and state polls, Warren is consistently in the top three, as RealClearPolitics proves.
Currently FiveThirtyEight places the chances of Biden winning the Democratic presidential nomination at 2 in 5. Sanders at 1 in 4. Warren at 1 in 8. And Buttigieg at 1 in 10.
MSNBC’s Shannon Pettypiece on-air reports that the Trump campaign has decided to attack Sen. Sanders “policies” and “character.”
“It seems,” she said Monday morning,” that this is essentially the Trump campaign “trying to put their finger on the scale of the Democratic primary.”
But Pettypiece says Trump targeting Sanders is more of an attempt to give the Vermont Independent Senator “a boost in the primaries,” given that any time Trump attacks a Democrat it tends to strengthen their poll numbers.
Booker Out (Video)
U.S. Senator Cory Booker has just dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary, citing challenging fundraising efforts.
It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president.
To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Michael Bloomberg Preparing Presidential Run – Could File This Week
Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is preparing a presidential run as a Democrat. The self-made billionaire who has been a registered Democrat, a registered Republican, a registered Independent, and once again as of last year a registered Democrat will file papers in Alabama before that state’s deadline Friday.
“Should Mr. Bloomberg proceed with a campaign, it could represent a seismic disruption in the Democratic race,” The New York Times reports, adding that he could be “a grave and instantaneous threat to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.”
Howard Wolfson, a close advisor to the former mayor says: “We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated — but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
