VOTE FOR THE CANDIDATE YOU WANT TO WIN
New Poll Shows Which Candidates Would Make Democratic Primary Voters Most – and Least – ‘Disappointed’ if They Won
A new Economist/YouGov poll slices and dices the 2020 Democratic primary in many different ways, but one of the most interesting questions it asks is which candidate winning the nomination would make likely primary voters the most upset.
“Are there any presidential candidates that you would be disappointed if they became the Democratic nominee?” asks the poll of 1500 U.S. adults, registered voters who say they will vote in the Democratic Presidential primary or caucus in 2020.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard tops the list.
43% of those polled say were she to win the Democratic nomination for president they would be disappointed.
Marianne Williamson comes in second at 39%, and Mike Bloomberg comes in third at 29%.
But perhaps even more interesting is that Sen. Elizabeth Warren ranks “last,” with just 11%, as the candidate the least number of primary voters say they would be disappointed if she were to win the Democratic nomination.
Closely following Warren is Sen. Cory Booker, at 13%, then Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 16%.
The poll was taken January 5 – 7, 2020.
For those who’d like to look at the numbers, it’s question 56 on page 149.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS FANATICISM2 days ago
Trump Jr Posts Photos of His Assault Rifle Bearing Ancient ‘Symbol of War With Islam’ Now ‘Used by White Supremacists’: Experts
- 'POTENTIALLY' IS NOT 'IMMINENT'1 day ago
Pompeo Flails in Disastrous Press Conference When Unable to Defend Claim Soleimani Assassination Was Due to ‘Imminent’ Threat
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP2 days ago
John Bolton Knows Which 4 GOP Senators Will Vote to Allow His Testimony: Longtime Colleague Nicolle Wallace
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM1 day ago
‘Ridiculous, Inflammatory and Dangerous’: Nikki Haley Blasted for ‘Categorically False’ Lie About Democrats
- News2 days ago
US Military Notifies Iraq It Is Preparing to ‘Move Out’ – Over Trump Objections: Report
- WAR CRIMES3 days ago
Senior US Military Official Has No Idea What the List of ’52 Targets’ Are That Trump Is Threatening to Attack
- News2 days ago
Trump Not Keeping Up With Intelligence Briefings Despite Assassinating Iranian General and Threatening Military Action
- News2 days ago
NY Times Describes Trump’s Strange Mar-a-Lago Holiday Launching an Airstrike Between Rounds of Golf