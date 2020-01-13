LIES LIES LIES
‘Obscene, Orwellian Lie’: Trump Destroyed for Saying ‘I Saved Pre-Existing Conditions’ – When He’s Trying to Kill ObamaCare
Continuing his policy of taking credit for good things while having done nothing to earn it, President Donald Trump on Monday claimed he is the person responsible for protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions from losing coverage. That is false, as many on social media reminded him.
“I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare,” Trump falsely claimed. “I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions,” he added, which is also false.
Trump’s administration has signed on to a lawsuit designed to kill the entire Affordable Care Act, and even asked the courts to literally void ObamaCare from the books.
He also falsely claimed that he has brought “your healthcare” to “the best place in many years.”
That too is false. Thanks to President Trump ObamaCare premiums increased dramatically when he tried for several years to instill uncertainty into the program, causing insurance companies to jack up rates, which they continue to do.
….and, if Republicans win in court and take back the House of Represenatives, your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far. I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020
Trump’s healthcare tweets are being called “bald faced lies,” and many are pointing to his actions that have greatly harmed the ObamaCare system.
Take a look:
This is an absurd lie. The Trump administration is currently urging the courts to strike down the Affordable Care Act, including its protections for pre-existing conditions. https://t.co/SceGwUX3mh
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 13, 2020
Republicans are suing in 20 states that mandating insurance companies to provide pre-existing condition insurance coverage options is unconstitutional. Donald Trump’s administration is refusing to defend against these lawsuits putting coverage options at risk
— ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) January 13, 2020
From day one in office, @realDonaldTrump has waged an all-out war on our health care, and protections for the 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions have been his number one target.
The American people know better than to believe his bald-faced lies. #ProtectOurCare https://t.co/I74iOOLIu9
— Obamacare (@Obamacare) January 13, 2020
An obscene, Orwellian lie, and Dems need to actually make a stink about it rather than just count on fact checkers to do it for them. Otherwise, every other Republican will parrot the lie and the acquiescent media will report that views on who saved pre-ex protections differ. https://t.co/YMqlkpcoD0
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 13, 2020
Another big fat lie from the traitor in the White House. Sad that we have to endure your crap on a daily basis like this.
— Mike Mulligan (@mikemulligan13) January 13, 2020
This is a bald-faced lie.
Having changed its position, the Justice Department is now actively asking the federal courts to throw out the entire ACA—including, more than a little cynically, the (entirely constitutional) requirement that insurers cover pre-existing conditions. https://t.co/VvI6M6RuMQ
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 13, 2020
Trump is pursuing a lawsuit RIGHT NOW to declare protections for people with pre-exisiting conditions unconstitutional https://t.co/fQY8EK4jdf
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 13, 2020
You are the most notorious liar in political history. So don’t talk about false advertising.
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 13, 2020
There is no nuance here: Republicans are trying to use Republican Supreme Court to kick 20+ million off of healthcare. No replacement, off of healthcare. Full Stop.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 13, 2020
This is colossal BS. The Trump Administration is pushing to overturn all of Obamacare, and with it protections for pre-existing conditions. But Trump is so afraid that this will hurt him politically that he has asked the Supreme Court to DELAY any ruling until after the election
— Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) January 13, 2020
You tried to repeal the ACA and have a lawsuit literally at this moment to releal pre existing conditions / the ACA. You have tried to end pre existing conditions and have failed.
But what’s the worst is that your followers who rely on this coverage believe your bs.
— The Holy Spirit (@TweetOfSpirit_) January 13, 2020
This is the lie of the fucking year and perhaps of your entire time in office. You have waged a relentless war on health care and pre-ex protections. John McCain, in fact, cast the vote that stopped repeal which you have whined about like a baby for 3 years.1/
— Brad Woodhouse (@woodhouseb) January 13, 2020
Your entire presidency has been a festival of lying.
— Steven Thomas (@TheStevenThomas) January 13, 2020
LIES LIES LIES
Revealed: The Accusations Trump Just Made Against Marie Yovanovitch – the Ukraine Ambassador He Fired – Are Lies
During President Donald Trump’s 57-minute long diatribe on “Fox & Friends” Friday he used Fox News’ platform to personally attack his now-former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. What used to be a smear campaign of whispers started by Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani over in Kiev became an all-out character assassination across the airwaves of America.
Hardly fair for the 61-year old career foreign service diplomat who, by all accounts, had nothing but a stellar reputation and was highly-respected at the State Dept. after her 33 years of service to her country.
Friday, President Trump on national television appeared to slander Ambassador Yovanovitch.
“This ambassador that everybody says was so wonderful, she wouldn’t hang my picture in the embassy,” President Trump charged in his rambling, lie-filled rant on “Fox & Friends” – as if that were just cause to fire a dedicated public servant. “This was an Obama person, didn’t want to hang my picture in the embassy,” he continued.
“She is in charge of the embassy. She wouldn’t hang it. It took like a year and a half, two years to get the picture up,” Trump claimed.
“She’s very tough. I heard bad things,” Trump told the Fox News viewers. “There was a lot of things that she did that I didn’t like, and we’ll talk about that at some point,” he said, offering no proof.
“This was not an angel, this woman,” the president charged, against all accounts. “This was not a baby that we’re dealing with.”
As it turns out, it was all lies.
Related: Spewing Conspiracy Theories and Rambling and Ranting Trump Goes Off the Rails in Fox News Interview (Video)
The most egregious action Ambassador Yovanovitch took, allegedly refusing to hang the portrait of the president, is now confirmed to be a lie.
“The Embassy in Kyiv hung the official photographs of the President, Vice President, and Secretary of State as soon as they arrived from Washington, DC,” MSNBC’s David Gura, quoting Yovanovitch’s legal team, reports.
Yovanovitch, also, was not “an Obama person.” She joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 1986. She was a Reagan-Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama-Trump person.
Watch Trump’s tirade:
Trump on Yovanovitch: “She wouldn’t hang my picture in the embassy. She is in charge of the embassy. She wouldn’t hang it. It look a year-and-a-half, two years to get the picture up. She said bad things about me … This was not an angel this woman, okay?” pic.twitter.com/mayhFy8jSG
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 22, 2019
RELATED STORIES:
Trump Slammed for ‘Criminal Witness Intimidation’ of Ukraine Ambassador in Real Time During Impeachment Hearing Testimony
Trump Defends His Witness Intimidation of Ukraine Ambassador He Fired by Demanding He Have ‘Total’ Freedom of Speech
Fox News Anchor: ‘President’s Tweet Ripping’ Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch Added ‘An Article of Impeachment Real-Time’
‘American Hero’ Marie Yovanovitch Gets Standing Ovation ‘Drowning Out and Effectively Answering’ GOP’s ‘Limp Objections’
LIES LIES LIES
Trump Announces He Just Opened an Apple Plant in Texas That Has Been There Since 2013
On Wednesday, during a visit to Austin, President Donald Trump tweeted that he “opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas” and promised that it will return “high paying jobs” to America — then trashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for “closing Congress”:
Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America. Today Nancy Pelosi closed Congress because she doesn’t care about American Workers!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019
One of the immediate problems with Trump’s claim is that the Apple plant in question has actually existed since 2013. They are simply announcing a plan to expand the facility.
Moreover, Apple is in fact deeply concerned about the impact of Trump’s policies on their bottom line, having recently hired one of the president’s key donors as a lobbyist to beg him to exempt the company from tariffs on China.
And on a deeper level, Trump’s implication that Pelosi is refusing to put the House to work is hard to square with the fact that the House has passed over 400 bills that are awaiting action in the Republican-controlled Senate.
LIES LIES LIES
‘Just Not True’: CNBC Reporter Destroys Trump’s Latest ‘Outlandish’ Lies – Like Ivanka ‘Created 14 Million Jobs’
“Pretty much everything he has said is nonsense.”
President Donald Trump is being called out for his lies after giving a speech at the Economic Club of New York in which he offered up stunning untruths. Among them, his daughter Ivanka Trump has created 14 million jobs, and that his administration “has launched an economic boom the likes of which we have never seen before.”
Here’s Trump absurdly claiming his daughter Ivanka has “created 14 million jobs.”
“14 million and going up,” he adds. pic.twitter.com/7E8uSEgjtL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2019
“We have launched an economic boom the likes of which we have never seen before.” President Trump addresses the Economic Club of New York, touting his economic achievements and criticizing the Fed. https://t.co/N4miHKEgLh pic.twitter.com/J6M3IBX0Vq
— CNBC (@CNBC) November 12, 2019
Trump was scorched for those lies and others by CNBC editor-at-large John Harwood, an expert financial and political reporter.
Among the other lies Trump told Tuesday, he has created over 7 million jobs,
Harwood told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle that “with respect to Ivanka, Trump is talking abut pledges she is collecting from companies to train people.”
“It’s a far cry from a pledge on a piece of paper to a job created. It is true that more than 6 million jobs have been created [Trump claimed 7 million “and going up,”] since Donald Trump was elected – however that is a slower rate of growth” than the comparable period during President Obama’s second term.
Wages “haven’t come up very much,” Harwood also countered.
Harwood also said “that;’s just not true” of Trump’s claim that family income is up $6000 annually over Obama’s $900.
Harwood took to Twitter to further his remarks.
on Trump’s false claim of historic economic boom:
1. on annual basis growth reached 2.9% in 2018 – same as 2015 under Obama
2. on 4-quarter basis Trump’s top growth rate is 3.2% from 2017-18 Q2; Obama’s was 3.98% from Q1 2014-15
3. unemployment now lower, but so is job growth
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 12, 2019
pretty much everything he has said is nonsense https://t.co/d1lbpos4gD
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 12, 2019
