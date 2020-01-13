Connect with us

LIES LIES LIES

‘Obscene, Orwellian Lie’: Trump Destroyed for Saying ‘I Saved Pre-Existing Conditions’ – When He’s Trying to Kill ObamaCare

Published

on

Continuing his policy of taking credit for good things while having done nothing to earn it, President Donald Trump on Monday claimed he is the person responsible for protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions from losing coverage. That is false, as many on social media reminded him.

“I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare,” Trump falsely claimed. “I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions,” he added, which is also false.

Trump’s administration has signed on to a lawsuit designed to kill the entire Affordable Care Act, and even asked the courts to literally void ObamaCare from the books.

He also falsely claimed that he has brought “your healthcare” to “the best place in many years.”

That too is false. Thanks to President Trump ObamaCare premiums increased dramatically when he tried for several years to instill uncertainty into the program, causing insurance companies to jack up rates, which they continue to do.

Trump’s healthcare tweets are being called “bald faced lies,” and many are pointing to his actions that have greatly harmed the ObamaCare system.

Revealed: The Accusations Trump Just Made Against Marie Yovanovitch – the Ukraine Ambassador He Fired – Are Lies

Published

2 months ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

During President Donald Trump’s 57-minute long diatribe on “Fox & Friends” Friday he used Fox News’ platform to personally attack his now-former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. What used to be a smear campaign of whispers started by Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani over in Kiev became an all-out character assassination across the airwaves of America.

Hardly fair for the 61-year old career foreign service diplomat who, by all accounts, had nothing but a stellar reputation and was highly-respected at the State Dept. after her 33 years of service to her country.

Friday, President Trump on national television appeared to slander Ambassador Yovanovitch.

“This ambassador that everybody says was so wonderful, she wouldn’t hang my picture in the embassy,” President Trump charged in his rambling, lie-filled rant on “Fox & Friends” – as if that were just cause to fire a dedicated public servant. “This was an Obama person, didn’t want to hang my picture in the embassy,” he continued.

“She is in charge of the embassy. She wouldn’t hang it. It took like a year and a half, two years to get the picture up,” Trump claimed.

“She’s very tough. I heard bad things,” Trump told the Fox News viewers. “There was a lot of things that she did that I didn’t like, and we’ll talk about that at some point,” he said, offering no proof.

“This was not an angel, this woman,” the president charged, against all accounts. “This was not a baby that we’re dealing with.”

As it turns out, it was all lies.

The most egregious action Ambassador Yovanovitch took, allegedly refusing to hang the portrait of the president, is now confirmed to be a lie.

“The Embassy in Kyiv hung the official photographs of the President, Vice President, and Secretary of State as soon as they arrived from Washington, DC,” MSNBC’s David Gura, quoting Yovanovitch’s legal team, reports.

Yovanovitch, also, was not “an Obama person.” She joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 1986. She was a Reagan-Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama-Trump person.

Watch Trump’s tirade:

Trump Announces He Just Opened an Apple Plant in Texas That Has Been There Since 2013

Published

2 months ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

On Wednesday, during a visit to Austin, President Donald Trump tweeted that he “opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas” and promised that it will return “high paying jobs” to America — then trashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for “closing Congress”:

One of the immediate problems with Trump’s claim is that the Apple plant in question has actually existed since 2013. They are simply announcing a plan to expand the facility.

Moreover, Apple is in fact deeply concerned about the impact of Trump’s policies on their bottom line, having recently hired one of the president’s key donors as a lobbyist to beg him to exempt the company from tariffs on China.

And on a deeper level, Trump’s implication that Pelosi is refusing to put the House to work is hard to square with the fact that the House has passed over 400 bills that are awaiting action in the Republican-controlled Senate.

‘Just Not True’: CNBC Reporter Destroys Trump’s Latest ‘Outlandish’ Lies – Like Ivanka ‘Created 14 Million Jobs’

Published

2 months ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

“Pretty much everything he has said is nonsense.”

President Donald Trump is being called out for his lies after giving a speech at the Economic Club of New York in which he offered up stunning untruths. Among them, his daughter Ivanka Trump has created 14 million jobs, and that his administration “has launched an economic boom the likes of which we have never seen before.”

Trump was scorched for those lies and others by CNBC editor-at-large John Harwood, an expert financial and political reporter.

Among the other lies Trump told Tuesday, he has created over 7 million jobs,

Harwood told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle that “with respect to Ivanka, Trump is talking abut pledges she is collecting from companies to train people.”

“It’s a far cry from a pledge on a piece of paper to a job created. It is true that more than 6 million jobs have been created [Trump claimed 7 million “and going up,”] since Donald Trump was elected – however that is a slower rate of growth” than the comparable period during President Obama’s second term.

Wages “haven’t come up very much,” Harwood also countered.

Harwood also said “that;’s just not true” of Trump’s claim that family income is up $6000 annually over Obama’s $900.

Harwood took to Twitter to further his remarks.

 

