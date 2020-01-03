ACTUALLY...
Trump Speaks Regarding Soleimani: ‘We Caught Him in the Act and Terminated Him’
President Donald J. Trump took to the podium Friday afternoon to discuss the surprise attack and killing on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Trump is currently traveling to Miami for the launch of the Evangelicals for Trump coalition.
“We caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said, adding that “we take comfort in knowing his reign of terror is over.”
He added, “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”
In addition to Soleimani, the drone strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).
Watch the video below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
ACTUALLY...
Trump Claims Accomplishments, Ignores Realities
President Trump has again claimed, via Twitter, to have done more than any past president, while blaming the “hostile and corrupt media” for holding him back.
Despite the most hostile and corrupt media in the history of American politics, the Trump Administration has accomplished more in its first two years than any other Administration. Judges, biggest Tax & Regulation Cuts, V.A. Choice, Best Economy, Lowest Unemployment & much more!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2019
His tweet comes just two days after a report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed that the economy only added 20,000 new jobs, compared to the 180,000 that had been estimated.
The Trump “best economy” has largely been thanks to holdovers from the previous administration, though this is showing signs of slowing due to issues such as trumps trade war with China and other countries, leading to financial crises amongst farmers and others.
The “biggest tax” cuts touted in the tweet have also affected economic stability, as the majority of the cuts have favored the highly wealthy at the expense of others, many of which have found themselves paying more in taxes in 2019 as a result.
President Trump has seen other accomplishments that he rarely seems to tout on Twitter, including a large number of indictments of government officials — more than his predecessors — as well as a record number of convictions.
He has also locked up more immigrant children than other recent Presidents: while accurate numbers are difficult to come by , in large part due to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) lacking an accurate database to track the families they have separated, a New York Times report from September 2018 put the number near 12,800. It has only risen since then.
The Trump presidency has also seen a staggering rise in hate groups, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The number of hate groups in the United States has risen to a 20-year high during the Trump presidency.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
ACTUALLY...
‘Something He Knows Nothing About!’: Trump Attacks Speaker Ryan Over Birthright Citizenship
President Donald Trump is now focusing his anger on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. In a rare moment of disagreement with the president, the Wisconsin Republican who is not seeking re-election stood up on Tuesday for the U.S. Constitution, irritating Trump.
“Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about!” Trump angrily tweeted. “Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!”
It is unclear if “this” means Trump’s promise to end the constitutionally-protected right of birthright citizenship, which he said he will do via Executive Order, or if he meant illegal immigration.
On Tuesday Speaker Ryan made clear, as have constitutional scholars, that the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to all born on American soil, is not subject to eradication via executive order.
“You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order,” Ryan told Kentucky radio station WVLK, according to Politico. “As a conservative, I’m a believer in following the plain text of the Constitution, and I think in this case the 14th Amendment is pretty clear, and that would involve a very, very lengthy constitutional process.”
As some have noted, had Trump’s advisors actually thought he could “line item veto” the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, he would already have signed the promised executive order. He has not. Nor has any text of the proposed unconstitutional act been released.
RELATED STORIES:
‘WHY EVEN HAVE THE STATUE OF LIBERTY?’: INTERNET BLASTS LINDSEY GRAHAM FOR BILL TO END BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP
TRUMP SAYS HE WILL END RIGHT OF CITIZENSHIP AT BIRTH FOR CHILDREN OF IMMIGRANTS – WHICH IS PROTECTED BY THE CONSTITUTION
Trending
- LGBT1 day ago
Lily Tomlin Marries Kathy Griffin on New Year’s Day
- 'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'20 hours ago
Trump Explodes When White House Staff Doesn’t Transfer Putin’s Call to Him
- News1 day ago
Trump’s Obsessive Anger Towards CNN May Have Just Caused Him to Make a Major Confession
- TRUMP'S HOUSE OF CARDS2 days ago
Trump Allies Wish Giuliani Would Go Away: ‘There’s a Lot Here That Could Come Back to Bite the President’
- SAD!2 days ago
Trump’s Boasts About Economic Gains Pale in Comparison to Obama’s Results: Report
- TOTAL INCOMPETENCE2 days ago
Trump’s ‘Maximum Pressure’ Campaign to Blame for Iraq Embassy Assault: Ex-Pentagon Officials
- News21 hours ago
Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Killed – Trump Issues Tweet in Response
- News1 day ago
Unredacted Emails Directly Link Ukraine Aid Hold to POTUS