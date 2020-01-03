Trump Speaks Regarding Soleimani: ‘We Caught Him in the Act and Terminated Him’

President Trump has again claimed, via Twitter, to have done more than any past president, while blaming the “hostile and corrupt media” for holding him back.

Despite the most hostile and corrupt media in the history of American politics, the Trump Administration has accomplished more in its first two years than any other Administration. Judges, biggest Tax & Regulation Cuts, V.A. Choice, Best Economy, Lowest Unemployment & much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2019

His tweet comes just two days after a report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed that the economy only added 20,000 new jobs, compared to the 180,000 that had been estimated.

The Trump “best economy” has largely been thanks to holdovers from the previous administration, though this is showing signs of slowing due to issues such as trumps trade war with China and other countries, leading to financial crises amongst farmers and others.

The “biggest tax” cuts touted in the tweet have also affected economic stability, as the majority of the cuts have favored the highly wealthy at the expense of others, many of which have found themselves paying more in taxes in 2019 as a result.

President Trump has seen other accomplishments that he rarely seems to tout on Twitter, including a large number of indictments of government officials — more than his predecessors — as well as a record number of convictions.

He has also locked up more immigrant children than other recent Presidents: while accurate numbers are difficult to come by , in large part due to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) lacking an accurate database to track the families they have separated, a New York Times report from September 2018 put the number near 12,800. It has only risen since then.

The Trump presidency has also seen a staggering rise in hate groups, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The number of hate groups in the United States has risen to a 20-year high during the Trump presidency.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license