News
Trump Not Keeping Up With Intelligence Briefings Despite Assassinating Iranian General and Threatening Military Action
President Donald Trump is scheduled to receive his intelligence briefing Monday – the first in almost three weeks, despite having authorized the highly-controversial assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani over the holidays.
Trump increasingly has been ignoring his intelligence briefings – which in prior administrations for decades were known as the “President’s Daily Brief.” This White House long ago dropped the “daily” function.
During the month of December President Trump was scheduled to receive only four intelligence briefings, according to his official calendar.
He was pilloried early in his tenure for not paying attention during his daily intelligence briefings, as his National Security Advisors and other top intel community members were forced to find ways to keep the Commander-in-Chief sufficiently engaged. Ultimately, few words and lots of colorful pictures became the solution.
In its never-ending attempt to protect the president the White House switched the schedule of the president’s daily intelligence briefings to just “intelligence briefings,” and scheduled them less frequently.
“The President’s Daily Brief (PDB) is a daily summary of high-level, all-source information and analysis on national security issues produced for the president and key cabinet members and advisers,” the Intelligence Community’s official U.S. government’s website says, noting it has been delivered in some form since 1946.
Related –
Trump Does Not Read Daily National Security Briefings and Does Not Get Briefed on Russia if It Will Upset Him: Reports
But once again Trump is neglecting to get those briefings.
A review of President Trump’s official schedule shows in November, Trump – who has made ample time for campaign re-election rallies and tweetstorms a-plenty – had just five intelligence briefings scheduled. It’s unknown if he actually received them.
He did manage that month to post 857 tweets, visit 12 states for campaign rallies, hold three fundraisers, stay at a Trump property 12 times, and golf three times.
Trump had nine intelligence briefings scheduled in October, but just six in September.
One month after being elected Trump told reporters he did not see the need for daily intel briefings. “I’m like, a smart person. I don’t have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years,” he said.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
NY Times Describes Trump’s Strange Mar-a-Lago Holiday Launching an Airstrike Between Rounds of Golf
A new report by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman looked into the strange juxtaposition of President Donald Trump’s time on the golf course and his official presidential duties during his Christmas holiday.
“The days were generally marked by casual-wear trips to his nearby golf club, where he would talk with members and meet with White House advisers. The evenings were marked by elaborate dinners at Mar-a-Lago that included his family members, his campaign advisers and his national security aides,” wrote Haberman.
Unlike past holiday vacations, Trump is now under an impeachment investigation.
“Throughout Christmas week, the president watched the news coverage on impeachment and tweeted his frustrations with Speaker Nancy Pelosi for slowing down the process by refusing to send to the Senate the articles charging him with high crimes and misdemeanors,” Haberman recalled. “He spoke with advisers about what the Senate trial might look like.”
After the holiday, Trump responded to a violent attack on a group of Jews at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York by yelling at cosmetics billionaire Ronald Lauder for not supporting him, said three people briefed on the call.
Lauder employs a pollster who also works for Michael Bloomberg, a Trump antagonist who just filed to run for president.
“Trump said that he had done more for Jews than any other president and that he could still lose the Jewish vote,” quoted Haberman. “The president never mentioned campaign contributions, but advisers and others briefed on the call said he left the clear impression that was referring to financial support.”
Trump spoke with aides who gave him options for how to respond to a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Pompeo advocated killing Iranian Gen. Qassim Suleimani, someone he’s wanted to take out for years, according to Reuters.
By Jan. 2, Trump had already decided he agreed with Pompeo, and the wheels were turning.
“In the middle of a meeting with campaign advisers, he left the table to give the final authorization to kill General Suleimani,” reported Haberman. “The president then returned, and, compartmentalizing what had just happened, resumed talking about the campaign.”
The White House refused to confirm the action for hours, but Trump was tweeting about it, leaving out specifics. He stayed glued to his television and Twitter searching for those who supported him. He also kept score of those who opposed him, like Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
It was Jared Kushner who finally was able to pressure the president to say something to the American people by Jan. 3. He then went to join evangelical Christians gathering in Miami so they could pray over him and announce that Trump was humble and never bragged about being perfect.
He then returned to Mar-a-Lago, where his cultish following was available to shake his hand and reach out to touch him.
It was less than 24 hours later that Trump landed back in Washington, D.C., where reality slapped him in the face with the start of his fourth year in office beginning under the weight of scandals and impeachment.
News
LISTEN: Trump Judge Asks House Why They Can’t Send Sergeant at Arms Into the DOJ With a Gun for Documents
A strange exchange erupted between the U.S. House counsel and a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump Friday over the subpoenaed documents from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and the convened grand jury.
Trump has demanded none of his staff or appointees comply with Congressional subpoenas on impeachment and refuse to give documents requested by the committees. Understandably, the House took the case to court, appearing before Trump appointee Judge Neomi Rao.
Republicans have complained that Democrats are not following the procedure by holding an impeachment vote before the case can move through the courts to subpoena first-hand witnesses that Trump has blocked. Yet, Trump’s judge asked Congress why they were coming to the Judicial branch when they had other avenues of getting Trump to comply with the subpoenas.
The last available option to Congress, House General Counsel Doug Letter said, would be to dispatch the Sergeant at Arms to march into the Justice Department with guns blazing.
Letter: “That’s stunning. That’s just stunning. If this court rules that the House is entitled to this material, the Attorney General is going to say — no?”
Judge Rao: “I’m asking a hypothetical.”
Letter: “I guess what we would do is we would use the main remedy that the House has had from the beginning. We’ll send the Sergeant at Arms over to the Justice Department. I cannot imagine that anybody at the Justice Department is going to interfere with him doing his duty as an officer to the House. And he will pick up the grand jury materials, and he will bring them to the House.”
Judge Rao: “So you do have some methods of self-help that don’t require this court to intervein?”
Letter: “Absolutely. We can send the Sergeant at Arms, and he can go have a gun battle with –”
Judge Rao: “Why not avail yourself of that remedy?”
Letter: “The reason is obvious.”
Judge Rao: “Why is it obvious?”
“When was the last time that was done?” another voice can be heard asking but isn’t identified.
Letter: “That’s why — again, this was discussed in the first case — that’s why we don’t do that anymore. We don’t have the Sergeant at Arms go out and arrest people and have a gun battle with Mr. Barr’s FBI security detail. Instead, we go to court.”
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner was in the courtroom for the exchange and explained that it isn’t often that discussion of two branches of government facing off in a gun battle is considered “light-hearted.”
“I don’t think it was intended to be serious, and it was really down in the weeds of a legal issue,” he explained. “If the court decided that these grand jury materials from the Mueller case can be sort of unsealed and available, that’s different from the court ordering the Department of Justice to turn them over. They seem like a difference without a distinction, but they are different things. So, I do think that Mr. Letter was surprised by the question because you have to believe if a federal appellate court orders that, ‘Yes, the House is entitled to these Mueller materials,’ then naturally the Department of Justice headed up by Bill Barr will simply turn them over.”
Kirschner said that given what Barr has done in the past, he’s not sure “it wasn’t actually a question with some consequences.”
Listen to the audio of the court discussion and the analysis by MSNBC in the video below:
ACTUALLY...
Trump Speaks Regarding Soleimani: ‘We Caught Him in the Act and Terminated Him’
President Donald J. Trump took to the podium Friday afternoon to discuss the surprise attack and killing on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Trump is currently traveling to Miami for the launch of the Evangelicals for Trump coalition.
“We caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said, adding that “we take comfort in knowing his reign of terror is over.”
He added, “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”
In addition to Soleimani, the drone strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).
Watch the video below.
Trending
- News2 days ago
LISTEN: Trump Judge Asks House Why They Can’t Send Sergeant at Arms Into the DOJ With a Gun for Documents
- ACTUALLY...3 days ago
Trump Speaks Regarding Soleimani: ‘We Caught Him in the Act and Terminated Him’
- WAR CRIMES2 days ago
WAR CRIMES: Trump Threatens to Target 52 Iranian Sites if Any US Assets Are Hit in Retaliation Over Suleimani Assassination
- WAR CRIMES1 day ago
Trump’s Threat to Commit War Crimes Against Iran Could Push GOP Lawmakers Towards Impeachment Ouster: CNN Analyst
- News3 days ago
The Golden Globes Are Going Vegan for the First Time Ever to ‘Send a Good Message’
- WAR CRIMES19 hours ago
Senior US Military Official Has No Idea What the List of ’52 Targets’ Are That Trump Is Threatening to Attack
- News5 hours ago
NY Times Describes Trump’s Strange Mar-a-Lago Holiday Launching an Airstrike Between Rounds of Golf
- RELIGIOUS FANATICISM2 hours ago
Trump Jr Posts Photos of His Assault Rifle Bearing Ancient ‘Symbol of War With Islam’ Now ‘Used by White Supremacists’: Experts