Connect with us

News

House Passes Resolution to Limit Trump’s War Powers in Bipartisan Vote

Published

on

The House of Representatives have just voted 224-194 to pass a concurrent resolution limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take the nation to war in Iran. The bipartisan vote was largely passed by Democrats, but eight Republicans crossed the aisle. Three Democrats voted against the resolution.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

‘I Left Parts of My Body in Iraq’: Duckworth Boot-Stomps Top GOP Lawmaker for Claiming Dems Are ‘In Love With Terrorists’

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) fired back at Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Thursday after he suggested that Democrats support terrorists.

During an interview with Duckworth on CNN, host Brianna Keilar noted that Collins had accused Democrats of being “in love with terrorists” because of their criticism over President Donald Trump’s decision to kill an Iraqi general without consulting Congress.

“I’m not going to justify that with a response,” Duckworth replied. “I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists. I don’t need to justify myself to anyone.”

The Illinois senator went on to says she was also “disgusted” with Collins for using Gold Star families as a political “pawn.”

Watch the video below from CNN.

 

Continue Reading

News

Trump Leaks Supposed Imminent Threat – Says Iran and Soleimani Were ‘Looking to Blow Up Our Embassy’ – But Some Skeptical

Published

6 hours ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

A week after the U.S. assassinated Qasem Soleimani but the administration refusing to identify the supposed “imminent threat” that led to his authorization to kill the Iranian general, President Donald Trump Thursday appeared to leak that Soleimani and Iran were “looking to blow up our embassy” in Iran.

“We caught a total monster,” Trump told reporters, suggesting his predecessor should have assassinated Soleimani. “We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy. We also did it for other reasons that were very obvious.”

But Trump’s claim was met with some skepticism.

Here’s a Washington Post senior reporter noting that on Wednesday GOP Sen. Mike Lee was furious with the “worst” military briefing on the assassination he says he has ever received. Other lawmakers also said they learned nothing not already in the press.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen on MSNBC also was skeptical, saying Trump’s claim shows the administration is just “making this up as they go.”

Watch:

Trump then appeared to obfuscate:

 

Continue Reading

News

Watch: Pence Demands America – Even Top Members of Congress – Blindly Trust Trump Decision to Assassinate Soleimani

Published

9 hours ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

After a blowup by Republican Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul Wednesday the White House sent Vice President Mike Pence out on a media blitz Thursday morning to deflect bipartisan criticism over the rationale for President Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Pence in multiple media appearances insisted that Trump made the “right decision,” given what he claimed was the overwhelming amount of evidence that Soleimani must be taken out to avert an “imminent” attack on U.S. forces. But he also defended the administration’s refusal to produce even one iota of that evidence and share it with the American people – or even with top Members of Congress.

Insisting America must blindly trust that Trump made the right decision, Pence said even top Members of Congress, even in a classified briefing during which they would be sworn to secrecy, could not be trusted with the details, lest it compromise “what we call sources and methods.” The Vice President used that stock phrase in interviews with multiple news outlets.

Speaking with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie on “Today” Pence replied to her questioning why the administration was refusing to deliver to Congress its justification for killing Soleimani.

“Well some of that has to do with what’s called ‘sources and methods,’ Savannah,” Pence said, condescendingly.

Conveniently, Pence insisted that “some of the most compelling evidence that Qassem Soleimani was preparing an imminent attack against American forces and American personnel also represents some of the most sensitive intelligence that we have. It could compromise those sources and methods,” Pence said, justifying why the Trump administration is refusing to comply with its obligation to at least brief the Gang of Eight.

Noteworthy is that President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office in 2017, did exactly that, and not with any Member of Congress but with top Russian officials. Trump revealed code word classified information to Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, compromising members of Israeli Intelligence.

Pence went on to say, “I can assure your viewers that those of us that saw all the evidence in real time, know that President Trump made the right decision to take Qassem Soleimani off the battlefield.”

The Vice President made the same argument on Fox News.

“Let me assure your viewers I was there every step of the way,” Pence told “Fox & Friends.”

“To protect sources and methods we’re simply not able to share with every member of the House and Senate the intelligence that supported the President’s decision to take out Qassem Soleimani,” Pence said, echoing his comments on “Today.”

“I can assure your viewers that there was a threat of an imminent attack.”

“The most compelling evidence to support intelligence to support the fact that there was an imminent attack being developed by Qassem Soleimani is frankly too sensitive to share broadly – it would compromise what we call ‘sources and methods,'” Pence again insisted.

For decades Presidents have shared with the Gang of Eight, frequently before major operations, and definitely after, why they have taken drastic action.

The Gang of Eight, who are sworn to secrecy, consists of the top two Democrats and Republicans on both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Under most circumstances the President is legally required to inform them of “significant anticipated intelligence activity,” although he can “limit access” to that intel.

CNN National Security and Legal Analyst and Lawfare Executive Editor Susan Hennessey weighs in:

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.