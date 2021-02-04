House Strips Marjorie Taylor Greene of Committee Assignments Over Extremist Statements and Behaviors

A majority of the members of the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday night voted to strip Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments.

230-199: House votes to remove 1st term Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her assignments on the House Budget and Education and Labor Committees. 11 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting Yes. pic.twitter.com/PqwUx80OLG — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 4, 2021

The Georgia Republican, dubbed the “QAnon Congresswoman,” delivered a speech hours earlier in which she attempted to frame herself as a victim of “cancel culture,” while appearing to reject some – not all – of the many racist, anti-Semitic, and dangerous lies she has told in recent years, while continuing to lie about QAnon.

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on the House floor today that she “never once said during my entire campaign, ‘QAnon.’” Candidate Greene posted a long October 2, 2020, video in which she criticized the House resolution condemning QAnon (https://t.co/nxlMTNXVOo). pic.twitter.com/OiplMGLsfs — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) February 4, 2021

Among her offenses, Greene has supported assassinating or executing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, along with FBI agents.

She has denied the 9/11 terror attacks happened, including saying there was no evidence a plane was flown into the Pentagon.

She has verbally harassed and bullied a teenaged gun control activist, David Hogg, including standing just feet behind him and saying, “I carry a gun, for protection,” which he later said he took as a threat.

Just this week Greene declared the LGBTQ Pride flag and Black Lives Matter flag are symbols of hate that should not be flown above U.S. embassies.

She has propagated anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including QAnon and her Jewish space laser lies.

And more.

One of only 11 Republicans to vote in favor of stripping Greene of her committees, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, released a statement saying Republicans should have taken care of this internally.

Statement from @RepKinzinger spox @Maura_Gillespie on his YES vote to remove MTG from her committees: pic.twitter.com/XkQ9CYVZGs — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 4, 2021

This is a breaking news and developing story.