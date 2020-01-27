State Dept. Kicks National Public Radio Reporter Off Plane After Pompeo’s Unhinged Attack on NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly

Former New York City mayor, now President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani observed the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks by posting a chilling, creepy, and many are saying “fascist” video in the early morning, tweeting “GOD BLESS AMERICA!” in all-caps.

The highly-edited video opens with staged images of people protesting fascism, as a young child slowly sings “America the Beautiful.”

The camera closes in on a lone police officer starting at the protestors, who are exercising their First Amendment rights.

In an apparent flashback the officer seems to be remembering his life: a police badge is pinned on his shirt, a flag-draped coffin of a U.S. service member is carried past him, and a young boy sits in front of a television set watching footage reminiscent of fire fighters raising a flag in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

He then flips down the clear shield on his helmet, and the camera shows him whipping out a club – just as the protestors jump the barricade.

The words “This We’ll Defend” flash on the screen.

The video is looped, repeating until the user stops it.

NBC News’ Ben Collins explains the video is “a ‘banned from the Super Bowl’ ad that skirted the rules and got conservative media attention.”

Response to the disturbing clip was astonishment, confusion, anger, and outrage – and with many decrying it as clear fascism.

This video from Rudy honors the Republican tradition of using the memory of 9/11 to attack people who had absolutely nothing to do with it, and it’s incredibly fascist to boot. https://t.co/mgTxpLPgLT — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 11, 2019

Rudy Giuliani was always a fascist. Now he’s just more comfortable being open about it. https://t.co/NdfJGLqTOv — דער ייִדישר אַרבּעטער (@JewishWorker) September 11, 2019

Rudy Giuliani was never more popular than the 3 months after 9/11/01. It was because he displayed empathy, compassion, and stoicism — not this deranged police state fever dream. https://t.co/zvY5EK1FAd — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) September 11, 2019

Wtf, Giuliani? On 9/11. The theme moving forward — we’ll defend our minority rule, via all means necessary. Frightening. https://t.co/v3CRKFIHAa — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) September 11, 2019

Rudy’s been an out-fascist for a long, long time https://t.co/ZEg4AzL4OE — Jason (@longwall26) September 11, 2019

Once upon a time, Rudy Giuliani was an attorney who understood the First Amendment. https://t.co/mgnjSbuwVo — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) September 11, 2019

Well… Rudy is certainly on brand — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 11, 2019

welp it’s just Mayor 9/11 celebrating fascism on 9/11 day https://t.co/hkxrqSM7io — Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) September 11, 2019

nothing says “i remember 9/11 and respect the freedoms that were attacked” more than a video comparing social justice protesters to terrorists https://t.co/VFcyxhlzZu — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 11, 2019

not sure what’s more risible here: Giuliani’s slobbering fascism, or the fact that he has to use an unattributed commercial for a shitty clothing brand to do it https://t.co/qL4s76t63T — Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) September 11, 2019

This is an ad for fascism, holy shit. I think Giuliani sucks, I’ve been worried about the right’s nationalism, etc, but I’m still floored at how explicitly pro-fascist this is. These protesters are protesting fascism, it’s on their sign, & this cop is gonna maul them for it. Wtf! https://t.co/wmi7ig5B8x — Regular UltraDavid (@ultradavid) September 11, 2019

I’m sorry but this is deranged https://t.co/hgz4SjU4QS — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 11, 2019

Gaslighting America on 9/11? Now this is DEPLORABLE https://t.co/y9OlhEZRpS — Cass OMalley 🏳️‍🌈 (@CassOMalley1) September 11, 2019

9-11 First Responders died so police could quash protest and deport immigrant families? Rudy was a terrible mayor but he will be remembered mostly for being a pathetic Trump flack https://t.co/A0fqk5G9We — Nathan Newman 🧭 (@nathansnewman) September 11, 2019

Holy fuck Rudy. 1. You just reminded everyone how you used the police against the Black community while you were NYC mayor… 2. …how you had to be hauled into court 20+ times over free speech violations. 3. If this is what’s on your “mind” on 9/11, you’re the problem. https://t.co/VHMPFNsJut — Daryle Lamont Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) September 11, 2019