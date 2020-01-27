THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
State Dept. Kicks National Public Radio Reporter Off Plane After Pompeo’s Unhinged Attack on NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly
The State Dept. has kicked a reporter for National Public Radio off Secretary Mike Pompeo’s plane just days after he attacked a different NPR reporter and even issued an astonishing and false statement accusing her of lying.
PBS NewsHour’s Nick Schifrin reports Michele Kelemen is the NPR reporter, part of the State Dept. press pool, who was removed from Pompeo’s trip to London and Kiev.
State Department removes @NPR‘s @michelekelemen from @SecPompeo plane–where she was scheduled for a pool radio rotation–during upcoming trip to London, Kiev. Comes after @SecPompeo accused media of being “unhinged” after @NPRKelly interview and subsequent back and forth.
— Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) January 27, 2020
Last week Pompeo blasted NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly, claiming she had agreed to his remarks on Ukraine being off the record. She had not. At the end of the interview Pompeo reportedly forced Kelly to point out Ukraine on an unlabeled map. Kelly anchors “All Things Considered,” has a master’s in European studies from Cambridge, and is an an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, teaching classes in national security and journalism.
Pompeo issued a press release suggesting she had incorrectly identified Bangladesh when asked to point out Ukraine on the map, which is highly doubtful given her education and background, including being a State Dept. correspondent for two decades.
Schifrin adds the State Dept. Correspondents’ Assoc. has issued a statement condemning the removal of Kelly.
State Dept Correspondents Association’s @shauntandon:”We can only conclude State retaliating against @NPR as result of this exchange..State press corps has long tradition of accompanying secretaries on travel,we find it unacceptable to punish individual member of our association”
— Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) January 27, 2020
Here’s Pompeo’s astonishing press release from last week attacking Kelly:
The Secretary of State has issued this statement regarding his NPR interview: pic.twitter.com/Jp6vl3wny9
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 25, 2020
Image by U.S. Department of State via Flickr
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
‘Like the Gestapo’: GOP Congressman Blasted for Asking Sworn Witnesses if They ‘Actually Voted for Donald Trump’
“This is what evil looks like”
U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, Republican of California, is under fire for what many are calling an entirely inappropriate question of the four witnesses who raised their hands and swore to tell the truth during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.
Congressman McClintock asked the witnesses, “Could I begin, just with a show of hands, how many on the panel actually voted for Donald Trump?”
Not only was the question inappropriate, it was phrased as if not voting for Donald Trump was somehow a violation of law.
The witnesses were rightly outraged.
.@RepMcClintock grills the witnesses about how they voted in 2016 pic.twitter.com/nJSyztU28I
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019
On social media Congressman McClintock’s question was attacked, with some comparing it to Gestapo tactics, “pathological cult thinking,” and more.
An member of the government just asked private citizens to state whom they voted for in 2016. https://t.co/rVh25UkMjn
— David Lytle (@davitydave) December 4, 2019
Astonishing that McClintock is grilling witnesses like the Gestapo about whether they voted for Trump in 2016 during a public hearing. Professor Karlan’s outrage is all of us. https://t.co/Zf1DfcL0w4
— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) December 4, 2019
Imagine if my husband as a vascular specialist asked someone bleeding out on his table who they voted for?
Only Trump supporters believe that no expert can act professionally and ethically above their particular political belief system. This is pathological cult thinking. https://t.co/hKJ8kpqTGu
— AntiNarcopathyPharmD (@narceducator) December 4, 2019
And they say Trumpism is a cult https://t.co/FjRFHOVttK
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 4, 2019
This is what evil looks like. This is a direct attack on every citizen. Voters should show him the hand. https://t.co/L4HCgWznjc
— Tom Buck (@Tombotee) December 4, 2019
Hoping @RepMcClintock gets voted out of office. Asking expert witnesses who they voted for as a means to somehow discredit them is outrageous and unbecoming for a member of Congress. #ImpeachmentHearing https://t.co/IKTWM8EkJP
— Kristine Anne Canidae🐶 (@Xaenie) December 4, 2019
This is totalitarian. https://t.co/Quwo65UVfE
— ᴛʀᴜᴛʜ ᴡʀɪᴛᴇʀ (@ObiterDictum101) December 4, 2019
Autocratic intimidation. Disgusting. https://t.co/wjfPwG3aqb
— Oliver Griswold (@originalgriz) December 4, 2019
.@GOP has sunk to such complete moral & constitutional bankruptcy that they don’t even recognize how disgusting of a moment this is. Just because #MAGA Republicans are happy to raise their arm in fielty to a criminal doesn’t change #American voting rights. #Impeachent = 🇺🇸 duty https://t.co/NWqI4EdNSb
— Gaby Dow (@GabrielaDow) December 4, 2019
Watching democracy die https://t.co/VNiXZdZSIR
— MannequinHybrid (@MotJuinCattleya) December 4, 2019
This is some disgusting North Korea level bullshit. https://t.co/jT7Z8AQuOf
— Jeremy (@JeremyCman) December 4, 2019
The GOP is the new mob. Swear fealty and allegiance to the boss or die. Burn it to the ground and salt the earth where it stood. This is insanity. https://t.co/gSdHUrcDa2
— Science Suburbanman (@SciSuburb) December 4, 2019
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
‘Deranged Police State Fever Dream’: Internet Explodes Over Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Incredibly Fascist’ Video for 9/11
Former New York City mayor, now President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani observed the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks by posting a chilling, creepy, and many are saying “fascist” video in the early morning, tweeting “GOD BLESS AMERICA!” in all-caps.
The highly-edited video opens with staged images of people protesting fascism, as a young child slowly sings “America the Beautiful.”
The camera closes in on a lone police officer starting at the protestors, who are exercising their First Amendment rights.
In an apparent flashback the officer seems to be remembering his life: a police badge is pinned on his shirt, a flag-draped coffin of a U.S. service member is carried past him, and a young boy sits in front of a television set watching footage reminiscent of fire fighters raising a flag in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
He then flips down the clear shield on his helmet, and the camera shows him whipping out a club – just as the protestors jump the barricade.
The words “This We’ll Defend” flash on the screen.
GOD BLESS AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/VklXvWggKJ
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 11, 2019
The video is looped, repeating until the user stops it.
NBC News’ Ben Collins explains the video is “a ‘banned from the Super Bowl’ ad that skirted the rules and got conservative media attention.”
This is not the start of a dystopian David Fincher movie about a cop who lost his mind (good guess!).
It’s a “banned from the Super Bowl” ad that skirted the rules and got conservative media attention. He cut off the logo of the t-shirt company at the endhttps://t.co/gjWNfKYcvF
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 11, 2019
Response to the disturbing clip was astonishment, confusion, anger, and outrage – and with many decrying it as clear fascism.
Take a look:
This video from Rudy honors the Republican tradition of using the memory of 9/11 to attack people who had absolutely nothing to do with it, and it’s incredibly fascist to boot. https://t.co/mgTxpLPgLT
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 11, 2019
Rudy Giuliani was always a fascist. Now he’s just more comfortable being open about it. https://t.co/NdfJGLqTOv
— דער ייִדישר אַרבּעטער (@JewishWorker) September 11, 2019
Rudy Giuliani was never more popular than the 3 months after 9/11/01. It was because he displayed empathy, compassion, and stoicism — not this deranged police state fever dream. https://t.co/zvY5EK1FAd
— Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) September 11, 2019
Wtf, Giuliani? On 9/11.
The theme moving forward — we’ll defend our minority rule, via all means necessary.
Frightening. https://t.co/v3CRKFIHAa
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) September 11, 2019
Rudy’s been an out-fascist for a long, long time https://t.co/ZEg4AzL4OE
— Jason (@longwall26) September 11, 2019
Once upon a time, Rudy Giuliani was an attorney who understood the First Amendment. https://t.co/mgnjSbuwVo
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) September 11, 2019
Well… Rudy is certainly on brand
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 11, 2019
welp it’s just Mayor 9/11 celebrating fascism on 9/11 day https://t.co/hkxrqSM7io
— Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) September 11, 2019
nothing says “i remember 9/11 and respect the freedoms that were attacked” more than a video comparing social justice protesters to terrorists https://t.co/VFcyxhlzZu
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 11, 2019
not sure what’s more risible here: Giuliani’s slobbering fascism, or the fact that he has to use an unattributed commercial for a shitty clothing brand to do it https://t.co/qL4s76t63T
— Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) September 11, 2019
This is an ad for fascism, holy shit. I think Giuliani sucks, I’ve been worried about the right’s nationalism, etc, but I’m still floored at how explicitly pro-fascist this is. These protesters are protesting fascism, it’s on their sign, & this cop is gonna maul them for it. Wtf! https://t.co/wmi7ig5B8x
— Regular UltraDavid (@ultradavid) September 11, 2019
I’m sorry but this is deranged https://t.co/hgz4SjU4QS
— Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 11, 2019
Gaslighting America on 9/11? Now this is DEPLORABLE https://t.co/y9OlhEZRpS
— Cass OMalley 🏳️🌈 (@CassOMalley1) September 11, 2019
9-11 First Responders died so police could quash protest and deport immigrant families?
Rudy was a terrible mayor but he will be remembered mostly for being a pathetic Trump flack https://t.co/A0fqk5G9We
— Nathan Newman 🧭 (@nathansnewman) September 11, 2019
Holy fuck Rudy.
1. You just reminded everyone how you used the police against the Black community while you were NYC mayor…
2. …how you had to be hauled into court 20+ times over free speech violations.
3. If this is what’s on your “mind” on 9/11, you’re the problem. https://t.co/VHMPFNsJut
— Daryle Lamont Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) September 11, 2019
Because the true message of 9/11 is that we need riot police to beat up some protestors https://t.co/GJdQepBNxt
— 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) September 11, 2019
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
Conservative Operatives Allied With the Trump White House Are Acquiring ‘Dirt’ on Journalists and Their Families
President Donald Trump’s war against the media has taken a next step. According to The New York Times, Trump’s allies have been compiling information on reporters at CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times to strike back because the president believes they “aggressively investigated” him.
The information was revealed Sunday using information disclosed by associates of conservative Arthur Schwartz, who is spearheading the project. Schwartz is an adviser to Donald Trump Jr. and previously worked with Steve Bannon.
“If the @nytimes thinks this settles the matter we can expose a few of their other bigots,” Schwartz tweeted, responding to an apology from a Times reporter who tweeted something anti-Semitic long ago. “Lots more where this came from.”
Those familiar with the operation explained that there are decades worth of public posts these conservative operatives have gathered to go on the attack as the 2020 election goes into full force.
“It is not possible to independently assess the claims about the quantity or potential significance of the material the pro-Trump network has assembled. Some involved in the operation have histories of bluster and exaggeration. And those willing to describe its techniques and goals may be trying to intimidate journalists or their employers,” The Times explained.
This isn’t the first time the public is hearing about a war between conservatives and specific journalists. CNN reported in 2016 that Fox News had built a dossier on a reporter who was writing a book at Roger Ailes.
In leaked documents acquired by NBC 7 San Diego, a secret database was revealed showing Trump’s government is watching at least ten journalists and immigration advocates. The advocates had ties to groups like Border Angels and Pueblo Sin Fronteras, neither of which are extremist groups.
According to The Times, the information published so far has removed all of the contexts and presenting the comments in a misleading way. The goal is to harm the targets professionally.
Trending
- OPINION2 days ago
WH Attorney’s Defense of Trump Debunked and Discredited by Nearly Everyone on Social Media With Readily Available Facts
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
‘NPR Will Not Be Intimidated’: Mike Pompeo Destroyed for Attacks on Reporter Mary Louise Kelly
- News1 day ago
Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Accident: TMZ
- CRIME1 day ago
Trump Accused of Inciting Violence Against Adam Schiff With ‘Not Paid the Price Yet’ Twitter Threat
- BOOM!1 day ago
Unpublished Bolton Manuscript Exposes Trump’s Ukraine ‘Drug Deal’ Tying Military Aid to Dirt on Biden: New NYT Report
- THIS TIME IT'S DIFFERENT11 hours ago
‘Cool Story Bro’: Trump’s Latest Bolton Lie Sinks Like Lead Balloon as Americans Grow Tired of President’s Perjury
- WEAK TEA DOES NOT GROW STRONG SPINES8 hours ago
Legal Expert Calls Susan Collins Statement on Bolton News ‘Weak Tea’ – and Drops Bombshell: Chief Justice Can Issue Subpoena
- COMPLICIT9 hours ago
GOP Senators ‘Feel Blindsided’ Administration Had Bombshell Bolton Book and Didn’t Tell Them – Experts Call It a ‘Cover Up’