THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
Defense Secretary Has ‘No Say’: Purge at the Pentagon Begins as Trump Moves to ‘Replace and Remove’ Non-Loyalists
President Donald Trump is expanding his policy of ejecting anyone and everyone who is even remotely perceived as not being fully loyal to him from the White House, and now that strategy is being put in place at agencies across the federal government.
In an exclusive report Foreign Policy reveals that Trump has installed a former top national security aide to Vice President Mike Pence who will oversee the purge of the Pentagon of non-loyalists.
Michael Cutrone “is set to arrive at the Pentagon to serve in a behind-the-scenes role vetting Defense Department officials for loyalty to the president, according to two current administration officials.”
And there’s apparently nothing Pentagon Chief Mark Esper (photo, with Trump) can do about it.
Cutrone “is pushing to replace and remove civilians” in the Office of the Secretary of Defense who “are not aligned with the White House,” one current senior administration official told Foreign Policy. That official added that Defense Secretary Mark Esper “has no say in who the key people are going into senior positions.”
The Trump White House “has looked to put in place more defense officials loyal to the president,” FP notes. Those efforts were “headlined by the reported pick of retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata as the agency’s top policy official, who caught President Donald Trump’s eye as a Fox News commentator.”
Earlier this year Trump rehired John McEntee, and promoted him to be the new head of the White House Personnel Office. McEntee is Trump’s former body man, but he has been authorized by the President to “purge” anyone not fully embracing Trump’s views. McEntee was previously fired from the White House over a problem related to gambling that apparently led to a security clearance issue.
Image: DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith via Flickr
State Dept. Kicks National Public Radio Reporter Off Plane After Pompeo’s Unhinged Attack on NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly
The State Dept. has kicked a reporter for National Public Radio off Secretary Mike Pompeo’s plane just days after he attacked a different NPR reporter and even issued an astonishing and false statement accusing her of lying.
PBS NewsHour’s Nick Schifrin reports Michele Kelemen is the NPR reporter, part of the State Dept. press pool, who was removed from Pompeo’s trip to London and Kiev.
State Department removes @NPR‘s @michelekelemen from @SecPompeo plane–where she was scheduled for a pool radio rotation–during upcoming trip to London, Kiev. Comes after @SecPompeo accused media of being “unhinged” after @NPRKelly interview and subsequent back and forth.
— Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) January 27, 2020
Last week Pompeo blasted NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly, claiming she had agreed to his remarks on Ukraine being off the record. She had not. At the end of the interview Pompeo reportedly forced Kelly to point out Ukraine on an unlabeled map. Kelly anchors “All Things Considered,” has a master’s in European studies from Cambridge, and is an an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, teaching classes in national security and journalism.
Pompeo issued a press release suggesting she had incorrectly identified Bangladesh when asked to point out Ukraine on the map, which is highly doubtful given her education and background, including being a State Dept. correspondent for two decades.
Schifrin adds the State Dept. Correspondents’ Assoc. has issued a statement condemning the removal of Kelly.
State Dept Correspondents Association’s @shauntandon:”We can only conclude State retaliating against @NPR as result of this exchange..State press corps has long tradition of accompanying secretaries on travel,we find it unacceptable to punish individual member of our association”
— Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) January 27, 2020
Here’s Pompeo’s astonishing press release from last week attacking Kelly:
The Secretary of State has issued this statement regarding his NPR interview: pic.twitter.com/Jp6vl3wny9
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 25, 2020
Image by U.S. Department of State via Flickr
‘Like the Gestapo’: GOP Congressman Blasted for Asking Sworn Witnesses if They ‘Actually Voted for Donald Trump’
“This is what evil looks like”
U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, Republican of California, is under fire for what many are calling an entirely inappropriate question of the four witnesses who raised their hands and swore to tell the truth during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.
Congressman McClintock asked the witnesses, “Could I begin, just with a show of hands, how many on the panel actually voted for Donald Trump?”
Not only was the question inappropriate, it was phrased as if not voting for Donald Trump was somehow a violation of law.
The witnesses were rightly outraged.
.@RepMcClintock grills the witnesses about how they voted in 2016 pic.twitter.com/nJSyztU28I
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019
On social media Congressman McClintock’s question was attacked, with some comparing it to Gestapo tactics, “pathological cult thinking,” and more.
An member of the government just asked private citizens to state whom they voted for in 2016. https://t.co/rVh25UkMjn
— David Lytle (@davitydave) December 4, 2019
Astonishing that McClintock is grilling witnesses like the Gestapo about whether they voted for Trump in 2016 during a public hearing. Professor Karlan’s outrage is all of us. https://t.co/Zf1DfcL0w4
— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) December 4, 2019
Imagine if my husband as a vascular specialist asked someone bleeding out on his table who they voted for?
Only Trump supporters believe that no expert can act professionally and ethically above their particular political belief system. This is pathological cult thinking. https://t.co/hKJ8kpqTGu
— AntiNarcopathyPharmD (@narceducator) December 4, 2019
And they say Trumpism is a cult https://t.co/FjRFHOVttK
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 4, 2019
This is what evil looks like. This is a direct attack on every citizen. Voters should show him the hand. https://t.co/L4HCgWznjc
— Tom Buck (@Tombotee) December 4, 2019
Hoping @RepMcClintock gets voted out of office. Asking expert witnesses who they voted for as a means to somehow discredit them is outrageous and unbecoming for a member of Congress. #ImpeachmentHearing https://t.co/IKTWM8EkJP
— Kristine Anne Canidae? (@Xaenie) December 4, 2019
This is totalitarian. https://t.co/Quwo65UVfE
— ????? ?????? (@ObiterDictum101) December 4, 2019
Autocratic intimidation. Disgusting. https://t.co/wjfPwG3aqb
— Oliver Griswold (@originalgriz) December 4, 2019
.@GOP has sunk to such complete moral & constitutional bankruptcy that they don’t even recognize how disgusting of a moment this is. Just because #MAGA Republicans are happy to raise their arm in fielty to a criminal doesn’t change #American voting rights. #Impeachent = ?? duty https://t.co/NWqI4EdNSb
— Gaby Dow (@GabrielaDow) December 4, 2019
Watching democracy die https://t.co/VNiXZdZSIR
— MannequinHybrid (@MotJuinCattleya) December 4, 2019
This is some disgusting North Korea level bullshit. https://t.co/jT7Z8AQuOf
— Jeremy (@JeremyCman) December 4, 2019
The GOP is the new mob. Swear fealty and allegiance to the boss or die. Burn it to the ground and salt the earth where it stood. This is insanity. https://t.co/gSdHUrcDa2
— Science Suburbanman (@SciSuburb) December 4, 2019
‘Deranged Police State Fever Dream’: Internet Explodes Over Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Incredibly Fascist’ Video for 9/11
Former New York City mayor, now President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani observed the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks by posting a chilling, creepy, and many are saying “fascist” video in the early morning, tweeting “GOD BLESS AMERICA!” in all-caps.
The highly-edited video opens with staged images of people protesting fascism, as a young child slowly sings “America the Beautiful.”
The camera closes in on a lone police officer starting at the protestors, who are exercising their First Amendment rights.
In an apparent flashback the officer seems to be remembering his life: a police badge is pinned on his shirt, a flag-draped coffin of a U.S. service member is carried past him, and a young boy sits in front of a television set watching footage reminiscent of fire fighters raising a flag in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
He then flips down the clear shield on his helmet, and the camera shows him whipping out a club – just as the protestors jump the barricade.
The words “This We’ll Defend” flash on the screen.
GOD BLESS AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/VklXvWggKJ
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 11, 2019
The video is looped, repeating until the user stops it.
NBC News’ Ben Collins explains the video is “a ‘banned from the Super Bowl’ ad that skirted the rules and got conservative media attention.”
This is not the start of a dystopian David Fincher movie about a cop who lost his mind (good guess!).
It’s a “banned from the Super Bowl” ad that skirted the rules and got conservative media attention. He cut off the logo of the t-shirt company at the endhttps://t.co/gjWNfKYcvF
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 11, 2019
Response to the disturbing clip was astonishment, confusion, anger, and outrage – and with many decrying it as clear fascism.
Take a look:
This video from Rudy honors the Republican tradition of using the memory of 9/11 to attack people who had absolutely nothing to do with it, and it’s incredibly fascist to boot. https://t.co/mgTxpLPgLT
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 11, 2019
Rudy Giuliani was always a fascist. Now he’s just more comfortable being open about it. https://t.co/NdfJGLqTOv
— ??? ??????? ????????? (@JewishWorker) September 11, 2019
Rudy Giuliani was never more popular than the 3 months after 9/11/01. It was because he displayed empathy, compassion, and stoicism — not this deranged police state fever dream. https://t.co/zvY5EK1FAd
— Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) September 11, 2019
Wtf, Giuliani? On 9/11.
The theme moving forward — we’ll defend our minority rule, via all means necessary.
Frightening. https://t.co/v3CRKFIHAa
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) September 11, 2019
Rudy’s been an out-fascist for a long, long time https://t.co/ZEg4AzL4OE
— Jason (@longwall26) September 11, 2019
Once upon a time, Rudy Giuliani was an attorney who understood the First Amendment. https://t.co/mgnjSbuwVo
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) September 11, 2019
Well… Rudy is certainly on brand
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 11, 2019
welp it’s just Mayor 9/11 celebrating fascism on 9/11 day https://t.co/hkxrqSM7io
— Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) September 11, 2019
nothing says “i remember 9/11 and respect the freedoms that were attacked” more than a video comparing social justice protesters to terrorists https://t.co/VFcyxhlzZu
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 11, 2019
not sure what’s more risible here: Giuliani’s slobbering fascism, or the fact that he has to use an unattributed commercial for a shitty clothing brand to do it https://t.co/qL4s76t63T
— Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) September 11, 2019
This is an ad for fascism, holy shit. I think Giuliani sucks, I’ve been worried about the right’s nationalism, etc, but I’m still floored at how explicitly pro-fascist this is. These protesters are protesting fascism, it’s on their sign, & this cop is gonna maul them for it. Wtf! https://t.co/wmi7ig5B8x
— Regular UltraDavid (@ultradavid) September 11, 2019
I’m sorry but this is deranged https://t.co/hgz4SjU4QS
— Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 11, 2019
Gaslighting America on 9/11? Now this is DEPLORABLE https://t.co/y9OlhEZRpS
— Cass OMalley ???? (@CassOMalley1) September 11, 2019
9-11 First Responders died so police could quash protest and deport immigrant families?
Rudy was a terrible mayor but he will be remembered mostly for being a pathetic Trump flack https://t.co/A0fqk5G9We
— Nathan Newman ? (@nathansnewman) September 11, 2019
Holy fuck Rudy.
1. You just reminded everyone how you used the police against the Black community while you were NYC mayor…
2. …how you had to be hauled into court 20+ times over free speech violations.
3. If this is what’s on your “mind” on 9/11, you’re the problem. https://t.co/VHMPFNsJut
— Daryle Lamont Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) September 11, 2019
Because the true message of 9/11 is that we need riot police to beat up some protestors https://t.co/GJdQepBNxt
— ?Dante Atkins? (@DanteAtkins) September 11, 2019
