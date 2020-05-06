Connect with us

THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE

Defense Secretary Has ‘No Say’: Purge at the Pentagon Begins as Trump Moves to ‘Replace and Remove’ Non-Loyalists

President Donald Trump is expanding his policy of ejecting anyone and everyone who is even remotely perceived as not being fully loyal to him from the White House, and now that strategy is being put in place at agencies across the federal government.

In an exclusive report Foreign Policy reveals that Trump has installed a former top national security aide to Vice President Mike Pence who will oversee the purge of the Pentagon of non-loyalists.

Michael Cutrone “is set to arrive at the Pentagon to serve in a behind-the-scenes role vetting Defense Department officials for loyalty to the president, according to two current administration officials.”

And there’s apparently nothing Pentagon Chief Mark Esper (photo, with Trump) can do about it.

Cutrone “is pushing to replace and remove civilians” in the Office of the Secretary of Defense who “are not aligned with the White House,” one current senior administration official told Foreign Policy. That official added that Defense Secretary Mark Esper “has no say in who the key people are going into senior positions.”

The Trump White House “has looked to put in place more defense officials loyal to the president,” FP notes. Those efforts were “headlined by the reported pick of retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata as the agency’s top policy official, who caught President Donald Trump’s eye as a Fox News commentator.”

Earlier this year Trump rehired John McEntee, and promoted him to be the new head of the White House Personnel Office. McEntee is Trump’s former body man, but he has been authorized by the President to “purge” anyone not fully embracing Trump’s views. McEntee was previously fired from the White House over a problem related to gambling that apparently led to a security clearance issue.

Image: DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith via Flickr 

 

THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE

State Dept. Kicks National Public Radio Reporter Off Plane After Pompeo’s Unhinged Attack on NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly

3 months ago

January 27, 2020

The State Dept. has kicked a reporter for National Public Radio off Secretary Mike Pompeo’s plane just days after he attacked a different NPR reporter and even issued an astonishing and false statement accusing her of lying.

PBS NewsHour’s Nick Schifrin reports Michele Kelemen is the NPR reporter, part of the State Dept. press pool, who was removed from Pompeo’s trip to London and Kiev.

Last week Pompeo blasted NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly, claiming she had agreed to his remarks on Ukraine being off the record. She had not. At the end of the interview Pompeo reportedly forced Kelly to point out Ukraine on an unlabeled map. Kelly anchors “All Things Considered,” has a master’s in European studies from Cambridge, and is an an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, teaching classes in national security and journalism.

Pompeo issued a press release suggesting she had incorrectly identified Bangladesh when asked to point out Ukraine on the map, which is highly doubtful given her education and background, including being a State Dept. correspondent for two decades.

Schifrin adds the State Dept. Correspondents’ Assoc. has issued a statement condemning the removal of Kelly.

Here’s Pompeo’s astonishing press release from last week attacking Kelly:

Image by U.S. Department of State via Flickr

THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE

‘Like the Gestapo’: GOP Congressman Blasted for Asking Sworn Witnesses if They ‘Actually Voted for Donald Trump’

5 months ago

December 4, 2019

“This is what evil looks like”

U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, Republican of California, is under fire for what many are calling an entirely inappropriate question of the four witnesses who raised their hands and swore to tell the truth during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.

Congressman McClintock asked the witnesses, “Could I begin, just with a show of hands, how many on the panel actually voted for Donald Trump?”

Not only was the question inappropriate, it was phrased as if not voting for Donald Trump was somehow a violation of law.

The witnesses were rightly outraged.

On social media Congressman McClintock’s question was attacked, with some comparing it to Gestapo tactics, “pathological cult thinking,” and more.

 

THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE

‘Deranged Police State Fever Dream’: Internet Explodes Over Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Incredibly Fascist’ Video for 9/11

8 months ago

September 11, 2019

Former New York City mayor, now President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani observed the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks by posting a chilling, creepy, and many are saying “fascist” video in the early morning, tweeting “GOD BLESS AMERICA!” in all-caps.

The highly-edited video opens with staged images of people protesting fascism, as a young child slowly sings “America the Beautiful.”

The camera closes in on a lone police officer starting at the protestors, who are exercising their First Amendment rights.

In an apparent flashback the officer seems to be remembering his life: a police badge is pinned on his shirt, a flag-draped coffin of a U.S. service member is carried past him, and a young boy sits in front of a television set watching footage reminiscent of fire fighters raising a flag in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

He then flips down the clear shield on his helmet, and the camera shows him whipping out a club – just as the protestors jump the barricade.

The words “This We’ll Defend” flash on the screen.

The video is looped, repeating until the user stops it.

NBC News’ Ben Collins explains the video is “a ‘banned from the Super Bowl’ ad that skirted the rules and got conservative media attention.”

Response to the disturbing clip was astonishment, confusion, anger, and outrage – and with many decrying it as clear fascism.

Take a look:

