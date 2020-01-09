OH NO YOU DIDN'T
Internet Destroys Trump for Taking Credit for Decline in Cancer Deaths – Especially After He’s Decimated Research Budgets
“Don’t act like you cured cancer but didn’t put half of us on anti depressants.”
President Donald Trump is often quick to take credit for any good news – while pawning off responsibility for negative outcomes on others, especially his predecessor. But social media users were stunned – and many outraged – when Trump tweeted Thursday morning a clear pat on the back for himself on recent news the rate of cancer deaths in America took a steep drop.
“Cancer Death Rate in U.S. Sees Sharpest One-Year Drop,” a New York Times headline reported Wednesday. “The cancer death rate in the United States fell 2.2 percent from 2016 to 2017 — the largest single-year decline in cancer mortality ever reported.”
President Trump was not even in office for the full year of 2017, so it’s literally impossible that anything he has done has contributed to the welcome decline in the cancer death rate.
But he took credit nonetheless.
U.S. Cancer Death Rate Lowest In Recorded History! A lot of good news coming out of this Administration.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020
Many were furious, given that Trump’s budget has slashed funding for cancer research and prevention. His 2020 budget cuts $35 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its cancer screening and prevention programs, Cancer Health reported.
But that’s a fraction of the devastating $897 million gutting of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). There are also massive cuts proposed for other agencies that work to help fight cancer.
“The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases would see the second largest cut, at $769 million, and the National Human Genome Research Institute would lose $80 million.”
And if anything, Trump’s damaging decisions are doubtlessly increasing future rates of cancer and other preventable diseases and deaths:
FACT CHECK: In reality Trump regime has rolled back environmental regulations that would increase chances in future that people could develop cancer.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 9, 2020
Here’s how social media users are responding:
is there nothing our anti-science president won’t take credit for?
trick question! he won’t take credit for his seedy life of greasy crimes and two-bit shakedowns
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 9, 2020
Sir, why is it that you feel comfortable taking credit for good things that happen while you are president, but blame others for anything bad? Please explain how you personally have lowered the cancer death rate.
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 9, 2020
On behalf of everyone who has fought cancer and their families and friends:
How dare you?
How dare you try to leverage this horrible disease for your political gain?
How dare you try to take credit for the hard, painful work of others you had nothing to do with?
How dare you? https://t.co/tnJ55jwWaw
— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) January 9, 2020
This has nothing to do with Trump but everything to do with reduced tobacco smoking rates which causes lung cancer, bladder cancer, and so many other types of deadly malignancies.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 9, 2020
January is “take ridiculous credit” month. pic.twitter.com/Ci49lcb2Wk
— Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) January 9, 2020
Are you seriously going to take personal credit for curing cancer now? How about taking responsibility for all you lies, deceptions, cheats, racism, and hate-mongering? https://t.co/JkPjos45jr
— Calypso (@Calypso74481477) January 9, 2020
Bitch. Don’t act like you cured cancer but didn’t put half of us on anti depressants.
— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) January 9, 2020
shot, chaser pic.twitter.com/iy8nqrQ9v4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2020
He’s going to run on claiming he cured cancer, amazing. https://t.co/aWbjEdjdd9
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 9, 2020
Donald is a cancer on our country. https://t.co/qRzNjsgH0N
— Steve Ritacco (@computermuse) January 9, 2020
That’s interesting considering you’ve allowed us to be exposed to more cancer-causing chemicals so corporations could make a little more money. https://t.co/k8uJqWDecw
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 9, 2020
In case you thought Trump has the capacity not to take credit for everything, no, he does not have that capacity. (Recall my oft-repeated First Rule of Trump, from before the 2016 election, below.) https://t.co/CNwKDZCfu0 pic.twitter.com/0lWq63x4GB
— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) January 9, 2020
You’re hourly reminder that Donald Trump is a cancer on America and unfit to be president of the United States of America. https://t.co/zXslQHr0Ko
— Rep. Richard Dangler (@RDangler) January 9, 2020
Donald Trump*, impeached narcissist, taking credit for low cancer rates.
Probably because he’s a moron. https://t.co/Dat8CyQwTb
— Fresh Brew (@TheFreshBrew) January 9, 2020
RELATED STORIES:
Trump Took Full Credit for Freeing 3 UCLA Players From China – Turns Out He Had Nothing to Do With Their Release
Trump Takes Credit for South Korea Olympics Being ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Really Very Successful’
Trump Takes Credit for ‘Unbelievable’ Economic Numbers Then Slams ‘Previous Administrations’ for Problems He ‘Inherited’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
‘Ridiculous, Inflammatory and Dangerous’: Nikki Haley Blasted for ‘Categorically False’ Lie About Democrats
- 'POTENTIALLY' IS NOT 'IMMINENT'2 days ago
Pompeo Flails in Disastrous Press Conference When Unable to Defend Claim Soleimani Assassination Was Due to ‘Imminent’ Threat
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP3 days ago
John Bolton Knows Which 4 GOP Senators Will Vote to Allow His Testimony: Longtime Colleague Nicolle Wallace
- News3 days ago
US Military Notifies Iraq It Is Preparing to ‘Move Out’ – Over Trump Objections: Report
- News3 days ago
Trump Not Keeping Up With Intelligence Briefings Despite Assassinating Iranian General and Threatening Military Action
- LOL2 days ago
Laura Ingraham Warns Trump on Fox News to Never Listen to People Like Herself
- WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?2 days ago
Trump Had a Secret Oval Office Meeting With the Saudi Vice Minister of Defense – and Didn’t Reveal It Until Forced To
- TRUMP ON TRIAL1 day ago
George Conway and Neal Katyal Lay Down the Law to Mitch McConnell — and Show Why John Bolton Must Testify