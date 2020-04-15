LIES LIES LIES
‘I’m Not Homophobic’: Franklin Graham Claims He’s Not ‘Bashing People Because They May Be Homosexual’
Franklin Graham is doing some public relations work for his Samaritan’s Purse conservative Christian non-profit after the organization was met with great concern and warnings for requiring its medical professionals and even its volunteers working at its Central Park coronavirus field hospital in New York City to sign a document agreeing to support Graham’s anti-LGBTQ beliefs.
After Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who has an ugly history of anti-LGBTQ and white nationalist remarks, announced on-air Wednesday that she was sending Samaritan’s Purse a “significant” donation, she asked Graham why the left is concerned about his anti-LGBTQ policies.
“We have a statement of faith, Laura,” Graham said, as Media Matters reports (video below).
“We believe that marriage is between a man and a woman. And that’s — that goes back to the beginning of time to the first man and woman that God created,” Graham claimed. “And this is our standard, and so for people that we hire — we are a Christian organization. We are a religious organization, so we want to hire people of like mind, and we have a statement of faith that we require our employees to sign. And in that is ‘a marriage is between a man and a woman,’ and this is very offensive to some people and the gay community.”
It’s also very offensive to the majority of Americans. Last year Gallup found nearly three out of four Americans (73%) believe same-sex relationship should be legal, and more than six in 10 (63%) believe marriages of same-sex couples should be legal.
“And listen,” Graham continued, “I’m not homophobic, and I’m certainly not going around bashing people because they may be homosexual.”
Graham literally is going around bashing people because they are gay.
“I believe in that God loves all of us. He created us all, but we also are sinners, and our sins separate us from God. And I want people to know how they can have a relationship with God, and that’s through faith in his son Jesus Christ. So, I don’t bash homosexuals. I want homosexuals to know the truth, that God does love them.”
Graham also wants gay people to know “the truth of the Gospel,” he has said, but as he preaches it.
“I’m not afraid of homosexuals, I’m really not — matter of fact, I love them,” Graham has said, “I love them enough to care to warn them that if they want to continue living like this, it’s the flames of hell for you.”
Last year Graham infamously warned Pete Buttigieg he will suffer “eternal damnation” if he does not “repent” his homosexuality.
“God’s Word defines homosexuality as sin,” Graham added, criticizing the former Indiana mayor for kissing his husband in public. It’s “something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised, or politicized.”
Graham’s use of the Bible as a weapon is very selective, as NCRM reported last year.
In 2018 he claimed now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged attempted rape was just something “he did as a teenager” – apparently no repentance required – unlike being gay, according to Graham.
He has also called an alleged child abuser (the details are horrific and sickening) a “great patriot.” Apparently no repentance required there, either.
And Graham has defended Trump’s affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels as “nobody’s business” — although he insisted in 1998 that Bill Clinton’s “sins are not private.”
Watch Graham and Ingraham on Fox News via Media Matters:
‘Obscene, Orwellian Lie’: Trump Destroyed for Saying ‘I Saved Pre-Existing Conditions’ – When He’s Trying to Kill ObamaCare
Continuing his policy of taking credit for good things while having done nothing to earn it, President Donald Trump on Monday claimed he is the person responsible for protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions from losing coverage. That is false, as many on social media reminded him.
“I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare,” Trump falsely claimed. “I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions,” he added, which is also false.
Trump’s administration has signed on to a lawsuit designed to kill the entire Affordable Care Act, and even asked the courts to literally void ObamaCare from the books.
He also falsely claimed that he has brought “your healthcare” to “the best place in many years.”
That too is false. Thanks to President Trump ObamaCare premiums increased dramatically when he tried for several years to instill uncertainty into the program, causing insurance companies to jack up rates, which they continue to do.
….and, if Republicans win in court and take back the House of Represenatives, your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far. I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020
Trump’s healthcare tweets are being called “bald faced lies,” and many are pointing to his actions that have greatly harmed the ObamaCare system.
Take a look:
This is an absurd lie. The Trump administration is currently urging the courts to strike down the Affordable Care Act, including its protections for pre-existing conditions. https://t.co/SceGwUX3mh
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 13, 2020
Republicans are suing in 20 states that mandating insurance companies to provide pre-existing condition insurance coverage options is unconstitutional. Donald Trump’s administration is refusing to defend against these lawsuits putting coverage options at risk
— ???? Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) January 13, 2020
From day one in office, @realDonaldTrump has waged an all-out war on our health care, and protections for the 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions have been his number one target.
The American people know better than to believe his bald-faced lies. #ProtectOurCare https://t.co/I74iOOLIu9
— Obamacare (@Obamacare) January 13, 2020
An obscene, Orwellian lie, and Dems need to actually make a stink about it rather than just count on fact checkers to do it for them. Otherwise, every other Republican will parrot the lie and the acquiescent media will report that views on who saved pre-ex protections differ. https://t.co/YMqlkpcoD0
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 13, 2020
Another big fat lie from the traitor in the White House. Sad that we have to endure your crap on a daily basis like this.
— Mike Mulligan (@mikemulligan13) January 13, 2020
This is a bald-faced lie.
Having changed its position, the Justice Department is now actively asking the federal courts to throw out the entire ACA—including, more than a little cynically, the (entirely constitutional) requirement that insurers cover pre-existing conditions. https://t.co/VvI6M6RuMQ
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 13, 2020
Trump is pursuing a lawsuit RIGHT NOW to declare protections for people with pre-exisiting conditions unconstitutional https://t.co/fQY8EK4jdf
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 13, 2020
You are the most notorious liar in political history. So don’t talk about false advertising.
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 13, 2020
There is no nuance here: Republicans are trying to use Republican Supreme Court to kick 20+ million off of healthcare. No replacement, off of healthcare. Full Stop.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 13, 2020
This is colossal BS. The Trump Administration is pushing to overturn all of Obamacare, and with it protections for pre-existing conditions. But Trump is so afraid that this will hurt him politically that he has asked the Supreme Court to DELAY any ruling until after the election
— Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) January 13, 2020
You tried to repeal the ACA and have a lawsuit literally at this moment to releal pre existing conditions / the ACA. You have tried to end pre existing conditions and have failed.
But what’s the worst is that your followers who rely on this coverage believe your bs.
— The Holy Spirit (@TweetOfSpirit_) January 13, 2020
This is the lie of the fucking year and perhaps of your entire time in office. You have waged a relentless war on health care and pre-ex protections. John McCain, in fact, cast the vote that stopped repeal which you have whined about like a baby for 3 years.1/
— Brad Woodhouse (@woodhouseb) January 13, 2020
Your entire presidency has been a festival of lying.
— Steven Thomas (@TheStevenThomas) January 13, 2020
Revealed: The Accusations Trump Just Made Against Marie Yovanovitch – the Ukraine Ambassador He Fired – Are Lies
During President Donald Trump’s 57-minute long diatribe on “Fox & Friends” Friday he used Fox News’ platform to personally attack his now-former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. What used to be a smear campaign of whispers started by Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani over in Kiev became an all-out character assassination across the airwaves of America.
Hardly fair for the 61-year old career foreign service diplomat who, by all accounts, had nothing but a stellar reputation and was highly-respected at the State Dept. after her 33 years of service to her country.
Friday, President Trump on national television appeared to slander Ambassador Yovanovitch.
“This ambassador that everybody says was so wonderful, she wouldn’t hang my picture in the embassy,” President Trump charged in his rambling, lie-filled rant on “Fox & Friends” – as if that were just cause to fire a dedicated public servant. “This was an Obama person, didn’t want to hang my picture in the embassy,” he continued.
“She is in charge of the embassy. She wouldn’t hang it. It took like a year and a half, two years to get the picture up,” Trump claimed.
“She’s very tough. I heard bad things,” Trump told the Fox News viewers. “There was a lot of things that she did that I didn’t like, and we’ll talk about that at some point,” he said, offering no proof.
“This was not an angel, this woman,” the president charged, against all accounts. “This was not a baby that we’re dealing with.”
As it turns out, it was all lies.
Related: Spewing Conspiracy Theories and Rambling and Ranting Trump Goes Off the Rails in Fox News Interview (Video)
The most egregious action Ambassador Yovanovitch took, allegedly refusing to hang the portrait of the president, is now confirmed to be a lie.
“The Embassy in Kyiv hung the official photographs of the President, Vice President, and Secretary of State as soon as they arrived from Washington, DC,” MSNBC’s David Gura, quoting Yovanovitch’s legal team, reports.
Yovanovitch, also, was not “an Obama person.” She joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 1986. She was a Reagan-Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama-Trump person.
Watch Trump’s tirade:
Trump on Yovanovitch: “She wouldn’t hang my picture in the embassy. She is in charge of the embassy. She wouldn’t hang it. It look a year-and-a-half, two years to get the picture up. She said bad things about me … This was not an angel this woman, okay?” pic.twitter.com/mayhFy8jSG
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 22, 2019
Trump Announces He Just Opened an Apple Plant in Texas That Has Been There Since 2013
On Wednesday, during a visit to Austin, President Donald Trump tweeted that he “opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas” and promised that it will return “high paying jobs” to America — then trashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for “closing Congress”:
Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America. Today Nancy Pelosi closed Congress because she doesn’t care about American Workers!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019
One of the immediate problems with Trump’s claim is that the Apple plant in question has actually existed since 2013. They are simply announcing a plan to expand the facility.
Moreover, Apple is in fact deeply concerned about the impact of Trump’s policies on their bottom line, having recently hired one of the president’s key donors as a lobbyist to beg him to exempt the company from tariffs on China.
And on a deeper level, Trump’s implication that Pelosi is refusing to put the House to work is hard to square with the fact that the House has passed over 400 bills that are awaiting action in the Republican-controlled Senate.
