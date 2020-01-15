Experts Praise Pelosi’s Choice of Impeachment Managers to Prosecute Trump Case in Senate: ‘Perfectly Suited’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has just named the impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate next week, and experts are praising her choices.

The impeachment managers will include some expected names, like Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries.

Schiff will lead the team.

But other names are generating equal praise.

Rep. Val Demings, a former Chief of the Orlando Police Dept.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, an attorney and former Texas state Senator and Houston city controller.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, an attorney who is a veteran of two other impeachments.

Rep. Jason Crow, an attorney and former Army Captain who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

(See below for their biographies.)

Praise is coming through:

The seven managers @SpeakerPelosi has named are perfectly suited to prosecute the case to convict and remove President Trump for the “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 15, 2020

Solid list. Schiff has been destroying their narratives one by one for months. Nadler handled his trials much better than I would have expected. Lofgren has impeachment experience with Nixon (as a staffer) and Clinton (as a Rep). https://t.co/kYSrJlaHHa — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 15, 2020

Prosecutors, Lawyers, judges and police officers. A good list. https://t.co/Hz5jmlB2jb — Jon B. “No War With Iran” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) January 15, 2020

The House “Managers” Speaker Pelosi just named – essentially the prosecutors for the Senate impeachment trial – LOOK LIKE AMERICA! Listening to Speaker Pelosi, I got patriotic goosebumps. Thank you, Madam Speaker. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) January 15, 2020

Good move to keep the team of impeachment managers small (7, vs. 13 in Clinton). Even the most complex real-life trials have 3, max 4, prosecutors. Also smart to focus on litigators. Dems signal they intend to do this like a criminal trial and not like a political show. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 15, 2020

That Rep. Eric Swalwell is not among the managers means he can be on television hammering away at the message of what the trial means. He was effective during the hearings. He'll be even more effective on television every day. Smart use of "troops" on Speaker Pelosi's part. #imho — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) January 15, 2020

Pelosi’s tweet:

Today, I have the privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of the President. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/Y2613Ni3pC — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 15, 2020

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.