Experts Praise Pelosi’s Choice of Impeachment Managers to Prosecute Trump Case in Senate: ‘Perfectly Suited’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has just named the impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate next week, and experts are praising her choices.
The impeachment managers will include some expected names, like Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries.
Schiff will lead the team.
But other names are generating equal praise.
Rep. Val Demings, a former Chief of the Orlando Police Dept.
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, an attorney and former Texas state Senator and Houston city controller.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, an attorney who is a veteran of two other impeachments.
Rep. Jason Crow, an attorney and former Army Captain who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
(See below for their biographies.)
Praise is coming through:
The seven managers @SpeakerPelosi has named are perfectly suited to prosecute the case to convict and remove President Trump for the “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 15, 2020
solid lineup https://t.co/VwkYydxS79
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) January 15, 2020
Solid list.
Schiff has been destroying their narratives one by one for months.
Nadler handled his trials much better than I would have expected.
Lofgren has impeachment experience with Nixon (as a staffer) and Clinton (as a Rep). https://t.co/kYSrJlaHHa
— Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 15, 2020
Prosecutors, Lawyers, judges and police officers. A good list. https://t.co/Hz5jmlB2jb
— Jon B. “No War With Iran” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) January 15, 2020
The House “Managers” Speaker Pelosi just named – essentially the prosecutors for the Senate impeachment trial – LOOK LIKE AMERICA! Listening to Speaker Pelosi, I got patriotic goosebumps. Thank you, Madam Speaker.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) January 15, 2020
Good move to keep the team of impeachment managers small (7, vs. 13 in Clinton). Even the most complex real-life trials have 3, max 4, prosecutors. Also smart to focus on litigators. Dems signal they intend to do this like a criminal trial and not like a political show.
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 15, 2020
That Rep. Eric Swalwell is not among the managers means he can be on television hammering away at the message of what the trial means. He was effective during the hearings. He'll be even more effective on television every day. Smart use of "troops" on Speaker Pelosi's part. #imho
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) January 15, 2020
Pelosi’s tweet:
Today, I have the privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of the President. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/Y2613Ni3pC
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 15, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
The Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump Will Begin in One Week: Mitch McConnell
It’s official. The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will begin one week from today – three years and one day from the date Trump was sworn in: Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just made the announcement, adding Senators will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court this week.
That’s assuming that Wednesday’s vote in the House on sending the Articles of Impeachment passes, which it is expected to.
.@Senatemajldr on impeachment timeline: “preliminary steps here this week which could well include the Chief Justice coming over and swearing in members of the Senate and some other kind of housekeeping measures…which would set us up to begin the actual trial next Tuesday.” pic.twitter.com/KBJHUHncpL
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 14, 2020
The oath Senators must take, as Bloomberg News reported, reads:
“I, [name], solemnly swear, (or affirm, as the case may be,) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of [name], now pending, I will do impartial justice, according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.”
That will be a challenge for the Senate Majority Leader. McConnell last month bragged he will be working in “total coordination with the White House counsel’s office and the people representing the president in the well of the Senate,” thus betraying the oath he will take, according to at least one legal expert.
McConnell Now Afraid GOP Doesn’t Have Enough Votes to Dismiss Impeachment Charges Against Trump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was once confident he could get rid of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. As more information becomes available, however, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
A CNN report explained Monday that despite Trump’s urging, forcing senators to vote against a fair trial would put Republicans up for reelection in danger of losing their seats.
At the same time, the polling isn’t in Trump’s favor. As CNN’s Manu Raju explained, the new Quinnipiac University showed that 51 percent of voters support impeachment, while 46 percent believe he should be convicted and removed from office. A full 66 percent of Americans want John Bolton to testify, which shows alarming support for a fair trial with witnesses.
Q poll finds 51% of voters support Trump’s impeachment; 46% believe he should be convicted and removed from office; 66% want Bolton to testify https://t.co/Lf8eZKm5xA
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 13, 2020
FiveThirtyEight gives Quinnipiac a B+ in their polling, noting that their margin of error is closer to 4.6 percent, which is different from what Quinnipiac cites.
“McConnell has made clear to his colleagues that he wants Trump to emerge victorious in the trial and is not willing to hold a vote that could fail, sources said,” wrote CNN’s Manu Raju, Phil Mattingly and Ted Barrett. “He’s also keenly aware of what a vote to dismiss would look like politically, according to Republican senators, and has shepherded his conference away from the idea for several weeks.”
It takes 67 votes to convict and remove Trump from office. However, it takes just 34 votes to acquit Trump and stop the trial in its tracks. McConnell signed onto a resolution sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) that would dismiss the impeachment outright.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said over the weekend that dismissing the impeachment and refusing to hold a trial with witnesses is akin to a “cover-up.”
Trump, by contrast, thinks the whole thing is a “witch hunt,” but is refusing to cooperate.
John Bolton Knows Which 4 GOP Senators Will Vote to Allow His Testimony: Longtime Colleague Nicolle Wallace
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported on the “tectonic plate-shifting impeachment news” after Ambassador John Bolton announced on Monday that he would be willing to testify before the U.S. Senate during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
Bolton, who served as Trump’s National Security Advisor, was reportedly alarmed the “drug deal” with Ukraine.
That has White House aides worried, because having worked with Bolton they know he took copious notes that could bolster his testimony by proving contemporaneous documentation.
“Bolton — either playing for U.S. national security interests or playing for the history books or both — has, in the absence of any legal ruling forcing his testimony, examined the separation of powers questions himself and offered to testify before the Senate,” Wallace explained.
The focus is now on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is now facing added pressure to allow witnesses to testify during the trial.
The host noted it would only take four Republican senators joining with Democrats to allow Bolton to testify and that polls show Americans overwhelmingly want to hear from witnesses.
Wallace worked with Bolton when the two were senior officials in the George W. Bush administration.
“Knowing Bolton for the better parted of two decades, it’s a decent bet he just might know where four votes to hear from the first-hand witness might be hiding,” Wallace revealed.
Watch:
