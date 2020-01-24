CRIME
‘Jury Tampering’: Internet Explodes After WH Threatens Senators Their Heads ‘Will Be on a Pike’ if They Vote to Convict
The news was so shocking some thought it was fake. But as CBS News reports, the White House is threatening Republican Senators to not vote to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, or else.
That “or else” was revealed by CBS News’ Chief Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes, who reports, “One Trump confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators have been warned: ‘Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.'”
The revelation comes at the 1:17 mark:
In opening statements, House managers examined the debunked conspiracy theories invoked by Pres. Trump.
A @POTUS confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators were warned: “vote against the president & your head will be on a pike.”
Here’s @nancycordes https://t.co/LV1Y6QveIh pic.twitter.com/tLB9EpoWr8
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 23, 2020
Marketwatch described it as the Trump administration “getting medieval.”
Social media users were less reserved, pushing the hashtag #HeadOnAPike to the number two spot on Twitter’s trending list.
Some felt Chief Justice John Roberts should have taken action on the news. Others felt it was akin to jury tampering.
Take a look at some examples:
If any one of us ever threatened that we would put a juror’s #HeadOnAPike if he/she did not let us off, we would be thrown behind bars for up to 20 yrs for juror intimidation.
Stop saying Trump didn’t commit a crime. He continues to commit crimes every day! #RightMatters
— Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) January 24, 2020
These are mob tactics by the president of the United States. #HeadOnAPike https://t.co/HXvzLTfdw9
— Frank Galpin ☽☮☾ (@artkincell) January 24, 2020
So I guess .@senategop needs to decide.
Are you more concerned about the billions of voters?
Or the coward with a pike?#HeadOnAPike #RightMatters pic.twitter.com/njHXSxHxZN
— EG Persists 🌊🇺🇲 (@ElastigirlVotes) January 24, 2020
Isn’t this called jury tampering?#HeadOnAPike pic.twitter.com/GThhHc0x08
— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) January 24, 2020
Gutless
Spineless
Weak
Treasonous
Traitorous
Cowardly
Amoral
Sycophantic
Corrupt
Every @GOP Senator was warned what happens when you go against a mobster President. And not one is willing to stand up for their country. #HeadOnAPike #GOPTraitors pic.twitter.com/15rvFAzYZ3
— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) January 24, 2020
Remedial search of trump’s timeline lets us all know, republicans got the message
No one moreso than @tedcruz @SenJoniErnst @MarshaBlackburn @JohnCornyn
All in lockstep w a criminal president
And they all are#HeadOnAPike #maga https://t.co/yiTyulALfZ
— ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) January 24, 2020
President Trump’s people told the Senate GOP, “Vote against the President and your head will be on a pike.”
I dunno about you guys, but that doesn’t sound like #BeBest to me.
In fact, it kinda sounds like jury tampering…But hey, MAGA, you do you.
#HeadOnAPike
— Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) January 24, 2020
Sure is nice of Chief Justice John Roberts to allow Trump to commit another crime while he presides over his acquittal of his previous ones #HeadOnAPike pic.twitter.com/fDEWukHUAh
— Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) January 24, 2020
This is the literally the rhetoric of unhinged monarchs.#HeadOnAPike https://t.co/jHLkG8LxgF
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 24, 2020
So a comedian puts red paint on a Trump mask and her life is upended for threatening the president. But the president can literally threaten US Senators with summary execution if they don’t vote to acquit him and that’s okay?#HeadOnAPike#TrumpIsGuilty#RemoveTrump
— Free Press (@OpenUrMlND) January 24, 2020
“Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.”
Trump, mob boss of the GOP crime syndicate who is accused of obstruction of justice and has been impeached for obstruction of Congress, threatens jurors with physical violence –– a felony offense. #HeadOnAPike https://t.co/SOMA2M1JTr pic.twitter.com/CdB0ULOHyD
— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 24, 2020
CRIME
Bill Barr Urged to ‘Retain a Criminal Defense Attorney’ After Lev Parnas Bombshells
Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who is facing federal campaign finance charges, has been outspoken about the Ukraine scandal this week — granting interviews to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and CNN’s Anderson Cooper and discussing Giuliani’s efforts to get the Ukrainian government to officially announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Parnas has not only discussed President Donald Trump and Giuliani’s roles in the Ukraine scandal, but also, Attorney General William Barr’s. And according to former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi, Barr would do well to consult a defense attorney.
On Twitter, Rossi posted, “Based on the allegation of Lev Parnas, our esteemed Attorney General should probably retain a criminal defense attorney. What a conspiracy to bribe mess. Is our country’s AG the second coming of disgraced former AG John Mitchell? Crazy times.”
The late John N. Mitchell served as U.S. Attorney General under President Richard Nixon. In 1974 — the year after Nixon resigned as president — Mitchell was found guilty of obstruction of justice, conspiracy and perjury for his role in the Watergate scandal. Mitchell served 19 months in federal prison.
I must add that based on the allegation of Lev Parnas, our esteemed Attorney General should probably retain a criminal defense attorney. What a conspiracy to bribe mess. Is our country’s AG the second coming of disgraced former AG John Mitchell? Crazy times. https://t.co/KUEht2d8Py
— Gene Rossi (@rossi4va) January 16, 2020
Parnas told Maddow that Barr “had to have known everything” about Giuliani’s efforts to get the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation of the Bidens. But Kerri Kupec, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), said that Barr is flatly denying Parnas’ allegations.
Related: Pelosi Slams ‘Rogue’ Attorney General Bill Barr: ‘I Don’t Know Who’s the Puppet – Trump or the Attorney General’
Kupec stated, “The president has not spoken with the attorney general about having Ukraine investigate anything relating to former Vice President Biden or his son. The president has not asked the attorney general to contact Ukraine on this or any other matter.”
As a reminder, here is the statement @TheJusticeDept released in September on Ukraine. It has not changed. pic.twitter.com/lto3nOmYlf
— KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) January 16, 2020
Parnas, talking to Maddow, also discussed Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, who is facing bribery charges. Firtash has been represented by attorneys Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova, and according to Parnas, Barr was — along with Giuliani, Toensing and diGenova — “basically part of the team” of people who wanted to see an investigation in Ukraine.
CRIME
Trump Violated the Law by Withholding Ukraine Aid: Government Watchdog Agency
The Trump administration violated federal law by withholding hundreds of dollars in military aid from Ukraine, a government watchdog agency finds. The news comes just one week before President Donald Trump will be tried by the U.S. Senate on two Articles of Impeachment related to the Ukraine scandal.
The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog agency, made the determination, the Washington Post reports.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
CRIME
A Document in the Fed’s Case Against Michael Cohen Is So Secret It Was Just Sealed and Placed in a Vault
In the criminal case of USA v. Cohen, one document is so super-secret it was just sealed from public view, and placed in a vault. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison last week, making this new development even more curious.
The document is connected to the case filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), according to CNBC.
Who filed the secret document and what it’s about remain a mystery.
The SDNY case against Cohen involved tax evasion, making false statements to a bank, and the hush money campaign contributions, including those to Stormy Daniels.
But Cohen has tapes, and was President Trump’s attorney for a decade. He also flipped on Trump, and co-operated with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, so the document could be related to issues apart from crimes he was charged with.
