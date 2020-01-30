NOPE NOPE NOPE
Alan Dershowitz: I Did Not Say What CNN and MSNBC Are Reporting I Said (He Did)
Alan Dershowitz is now denying he delivered stunning – and stunningly false – remarks in defense of President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s Senate impeachment trial, and he is accusing CNN and MSNBC of inaccurate reporting – and the public for not paying attention.
Dershowitz need only read the transcript to see that he did in fact say what is being reported.
He disagrees.
— Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020
They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest.
— Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020
Here’s are Dershowitz’s comments on tape:
Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz: “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.” https://t.co/jKErQcS1Iy pic.twitter.com/zo4rL6Zbla
— ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020
“If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” Dershowitz told Senators, stunning many across the nation.
“The only thing that would make a quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo were in some way illegal,” he added. “And it cannot be a corrupt motive if you have a mixed motive.”
Legal and constitutional experts have already weighed in and strongly, vehemently disagree.
Trump-Loving Conspiracy Nuts Tout Drinking Bleach as a ‘Miracle’ Cure for Coronavirus
A group of fringe Trump supporters has started promoting what the Food and Drug Administration describes as a “dangerous bleach” as a miracle cure for the coronavirus.
The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reports that Jordan Sather, a prominent proponent of the so-called “QAnon” conspiracy theory, recently told his followers to stock up on a liquid called the “Miracle Mineral Solution” that he claims will cure them if they become infected with the deadly virus that has spread from China to the United States.
“I’m going to have to get home, and MMS the whole state,” Sather told fans in a recent video. “MMS the whole shit out of everything.”
“Chief Police 2,” a top QAnon account with over 18,000 followers, similarly promoted a video that touted MMS as not only a cure for coronavirus, but also for HIV and autism.
In reality, writes Sommer, MMS is a potentially deadly concocting that becomes bleaching agent chlorine dioxide when combined with citric acids typically found in lemon juice and lime juice.
“In August, the FDA said it was ‘not aware of any scientific evidence’ that MMS has medical properties,” Sommer reports. “In 2009, a woman who took MMS to avoid contracting malaria died almost immediately after swallowing it for the first time.”
Read the whole report on bleach-drinking Trump supporters here.
Donald Trump Jr. Spreads Debunked Conspiracy Theory: Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Was ‘Monitoring’ Me
Donald Trump Jr. is making a wild accusation: former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was “monitoring” him.
Dan Bongino, a conspiracy theory spreading Trump sycophant, took to Twitter Wednesday to falsely claim: “Why was Marie Yovanovitch monitoring me, and others, when we began exposing her role in the Ukrainian collusion scandal with the Obama administration and the Democrats? Has she truthfully answered that question yet?”
There is no Ukrainian collusion scandal with the Obama administration and the Democrats.
The president’s eldest son chimed in to spread the false narrative and to also attack Yovanovitch, claiming, “She was doing the same to me apparently and other private citizens. Media wouldn’t cover a rogue Ambasador monitoring American citizens.” (Typo is Jr’s.)
She was doing the same to me apparently and other private citizens. Media wouldn’t cover a rogue Ambasador monitoring American citizens… I wonder why??? https://t.co/BvSVJE6wfw
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 16, 2020
But Trump Jr’s claim was long ago debunked.
“Trump’s media allies have latched onto their most ridiculous claim yet,” The Daily Beast reported in October, in an article titled, “Pro-Trump ‘Enemies List’ Smear Flops.”
Related: Trump Jr Posts Photos of His Assault Rifle Bearing Ancient ‘Symbol of War With Islam’ Now ‘Used by White Supremacists’: Experts
This comes directly after bombshell – and credible – evidence apparently shows that Yovanovitch’s every movement was being tracked, and even after stunning text messages between former Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas and a Trump donor were revealed. Those texts appear as threats to Yovanovitch, as MSNBC’s Chris Hayes noted:
But the whole thing feels extremely menacing and threatening and maybe sheds some light on why Yovanovitch herself experienced this period as full of menace and threats.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 15, 2020
House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel on Wednesday announced he is investigating the alleged, jaw-dropping threats against Ambassador Yovanovitch.
Group of Vulnerable House Democrats Are Trying to Censure – and Not Impeach – President Trump
Despite all the likely illegal acts President Donald Trump has committed, despite the high crimes and misdemeanors he is being charged with – a list that in reality could have been exponentially larger – a small group of vulnerable House Democrats is actually trying to block the impeachment of this president and instead vote to censure him.
Calling it a “longshot idea,” Politico reports nearly all of the small group of Democrats serve in districts won by Trump in 2016. They are willing to do the wrong thing to keep their seats.
“The group of about 10 lawmakers included Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.), and Ben McAdams (D-Utah.),” Politico reports.
“I think it’s certainly appropriate and might be a little more bipartisan, who knows,” Rep. Schrader said Tuesday.
Democrats can afford to lose up to 18 votes and still pass the Articles of Impeachment, so the five to ten Democrats floating censure over impeachment won’t be able to block the historic vote, but it does call into question if they’re putting their jobs over their clear duty to their country.
There are also two House Democrats who will not vote to impeach Trump: Reps. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) and Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.).
Image of Rep. Gottheimer: New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen via Flickr
