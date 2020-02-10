‘These People Are the Destruction of America’: BlazeTV Host Slammed for Attack on Oscar Winning Director Bong Joon-ho

A host of Glenn Beck’s BlazeTV is under fire after posting what some are calling a racist attack on the director of the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”

“These people are the destruction of America,” Jon Miller said in his tweet about Bong Joon-ho, the director of the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. “Parasite” won a total of four Oscars Sunday night, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Picture.

“A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917,” Miller, who hosts BlazeTV’s “White House Brief,” wrote.

“Acceptance speech was: ‘GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU,'” he continued. “Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America.”

About 45 minutes later Miller tried to backtrack:

“These people” are obviously not Koreans but those in Hollywood awarding a foreign film that stokes flames of class warfare over 2 films I thought were more deserving simply to show how woke they are.That should be clear from the rest of what I tweeted about tonight’s production. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

Last year, Miller wrote an article lamenting “The sick dehumanization of Trump supporters.”

Here’s how many are responding to Miller’s remarks:

Nope…. Actually… Racist idiots, like yourself, are the destruction of America. https://t.co/iRTTC69viN — Pedro Andrade (@pedroandradetv) February 10, 2020

the entire republican party has spent every day for 3 years translating everything trump says to try to convince us that what trump said wasnt a confession to crime or an actual crime itself. but sure, a little bit of korean at the oscars is the destruction of america. https://t.co/mieigeCdQl — m i t h (@ManlnTheHoody) February 10, 2020

Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 10, 2020

No, white racists are the destruction of America. I don't see any Koreans parading down our city streets Nazi -style, holding assault weapons, and threatening ethnic & racial groups — CarmelaHuerta ✍️🏽 (@musicaamazigh) February 10, 2020

Does being a racist ass come naturally to you or did you have to work at it? — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 10, 2020

What a horrible little man this @MillerStream is. https://t.co/z2K9uIu7RC — Liu Li (@ThatsLiuLu) February 10, 2020

You ok???? You gonna survive this? pic.twitter.com/mOXRvw8cQX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 10, 2020

Well, this is xenophobic trash. https://t.co/MhOOcnFXBg — Karma Police (@capeannsky) February 10, 2020

Seems like you got the attention you were so pathetically thirsty for.

Well done. — andy lassner (@andylassner) February 10, 2020

Xenophobia is a hell of a drug. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 10, 2020

As an American, it is this type of comment that destroys us, not that someone spoke in Korean after being honored. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) February 10, 2020