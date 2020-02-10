NOPE NOPE NOPE
‘These People Are the Destruction of America’: BlazeTV Host Slammed for Attack on Oscar Winning Director Bong Joon-ho
A host of Glenn Beck’s BlazeTV is under fire after posting what some are calling a racist attack on the director of the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”
“These people are the destruction of America,” Jon Miller said in his tweet about Bong Joon-ho, the director of the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. “Parasite” won a total of four Oscars Sunday night, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Picture.
“A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917,” Miller, who hosts BlazeTV’s “White House Brief,” wrote.
“Acceptance speech was: ‘GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU,'” he continued. “Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America.”
About 45 minutes later Miller tried to backtrack:
“These people” are obviously not Koreans but those in Hollywood awarding a foreign film that stokes flames of class warfare over 2 films I thought were more deserving simply to show how woke they are.That should be clear from the rest of what I tweeted about tonight’s production.
— Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020
Last year, Miller wrote an article lamenting “The sick dehumanization of Trump supporters.”
Here’s how many are responding to Miller’s remarks:
Nope…. Actually… Racist idiots, like yourself, are the destruction of America. https://t.co/iRTTC69viN
— Pedro Andrade (@pedroandradetv) February 10, 2020
the entire republican party has spent every day for 3 years translating everything trump says to try to convince us that what trump said wasnt a confession to crime or an actual crime itself. but sure, a little bit of korean at the oscars is the destruction of america. https://t.co/mieigeCdQl
— m i t h (@ManlnTheHoody) February 10, 2020
Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun
— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 10, 2020
No, white racists are the destruction of America. I don't see any Koreans parading down our city streets Nazi -style, holding assault weapons, and threatening ethnic & racial groups
— CarmelaHuerta ✍️🏽 (@musicaamazigh) February 10, 2020
FUUUUUUUUUCKKKK YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUU https://t.co/NZHKYCNL2b
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) February 10, 2020
Does being a racist ass come naturally to you or did you have to work at it?
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 10, 2020
What a horrible little man this @MillerStream is. https://t.co/z2K9uIu7RC
— Liu Li (@ThatsLiuLu) February 10, 2020
You ok???? You gonna survive this? pic.twitter.com/mOXRvw8cQX
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 10, 2020
Well, this is xenophobic trash. https://t.co/MhOOcnFXBg
— Karma Police (@capeannsky) February 10, 2020
Seems like you got the attention you were so pathetically thirsty for.
Well done.
— andy lassner (@andylassner) February 10, 2020
Xenophobia is a hell of a drug.
— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 10, 2020
As an American, it is this type of comment that destroys us, not that someone spoke in Korean after being honored.
You should be ashamed of yourself.
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) February 10, 2020
Imaging writing a film in Korean that was so good that the Academy gave you a nom for Best Picture, not just Best Foreign Language Film.
Your screenplay, in Korean, is nominated and you win. And you give your acceptance speech in Korean the language of your movie.
Unthinkable.
— Nick Fane (@NickFaneMusic) February 10, 2020
Alan Dershowitz: I Did Not Say What CNN and MSNBC Are Reporting I Said (He Did)
Alan Dershowitz is now denying he delivered stunning – and stunningly false – remarks in defense of President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s Senate impeachment trial, and he is accusing CNN and MSNBC of inaccurate reporting – and the public for not paying attention.
Dershowitz need only read the transcript to see that he did in fact say what is being reported.
He disagrees.
Taking advantage of the fact most of their viewers didn’t actually hear the senate Q and A, CNN, MSNBC and some other media willfully distorted my answers. More to Come
— Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020
They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest.
— Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020
They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest.
— Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020
Here’s are Dershowitz’s comments on tape:
Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz: “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.” https://t.co/jKErQcS1Iy pic.twitter.com/zo4rL6Zbla
— ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020
“If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” Dershowitz told Senators, stunning many across the nation.
“The only thing that would make a quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo were in some way illegal,” he added. “And it cannot be a corrupt motive if you have a mixed motive.”
Legal and constitutional experts have already weighed in and strongly, vehemently disagree.
Trump-Loving Conspiracy Nuts Tout Drinking Bleach as a ‘Miracle’ Cure for Coronavirus
A group of fringe Trump supporters has started promoting what the Food and Drug Administration describes as a “dangerous bleach” as a miracle cure for the coronavirus.
The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reports that Jordan Sather, a prominent proponent of the so-called “QAnon” conspiracy theory, recently told his followers to stock up on a liquid called the “Miracle Mineral Solution” that he claims will cure them if they become infected with the deadly virus that has spread from China to the United States.
“I’m going to have to get home, and MMS the whole state,” Sather told fans in a recent video. “MMS the whole shit out of everything.”
“Chief Police 2,” a top QAnon account with over 18,000 followers, similarly promoted a video that touted MMS as not only a cure for coronavirus, but also for HIV and autism.
In reality, writes Sommer, MMS is a potentially deadly concocting that becomes bleaching agent chlorine dioxide when combined with citric acids typically found in lemon juice and lime juice.
“In August, the FDA said it was ‘not aware of any scientific evidence’ that MMS has medical properties,” Sommer reports. “In 2009, a woman who took MMS to avoid contracting malaria died almost immediately after swallowing it for the first time.”
Read the whole report on bleach-drinking Trump supporters here.
Donald Trump Jr. Spreads Debunked Conspiracy Theory: Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Was ‘Monitoring’ Me
Donald Trump Jr. is making a wild accusation: former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was “monitoring” him.
Dan Bongino, a conspiracy theory spreading Trump sycophant, took to Twitter Wednesday to falsely claim: “Why was Marie Yovanovitch monitoring me, and others, when we began exposing her role in the Ukrainian collusion scandal with the Obama administration and the Democrats? Has she truthfully answered that question yet?”
There is no Ukrainian collusion scandal with the Obama administration and the Democrats.
The president’s eldest son chimed in to spread the false narrative and to also attack Yovanovitch, claiming, “She was doing the same to me apparently and other private citizens. Media wouldn’t cover a rogue Ambasador monitoring American citizens.” (Typo is Jr’s.)
She was doing the same to me apparently and other private citizens. Media wouldn’t cover a rogue Ambasador monitoring American citizens… I wonder why??? https://t.co/BvSVJE6wfw
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 16, 2020
But Trump Jr’s claim was long ago debunked.
“Trump’s media allies have latched onto their most ridiculous claim yet,” The Daily Beast reported in October, in an article titled, “Pro-Trump ‘Enemies List’ Smear Flops.”
Related: Trump Jr Posts Photos of His Assault Rifle Bearing Ancient ‘Symbol of War With Islam’ Now ‘Used by White Supremacists’: Experts
This comes directly after bombshell – and credible – evidence apparently shows that Yovanovitch’s every movement was being tracked, and even after stunning text messages between former Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas and a Trump donor were revealed. Those texts appear as threats to Yovanovitch, as MSNBC’s Chris Hayes noted:
But the whole thing feels extremely menacing and threatening and maybe sheds some light on why Yovanovitch herself experienced this period as full of menace and threats.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 15, 2020
House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel on Wednesday announced he is investigating the alleged, jaw-dropping threats against Ambassador Yovanovitch.
