Navy SEALs Provide Chilling Details About Trump’s Pardoned Pal: ‘The guy is freaking evil’

Navy SEALs described their colleague Edward Gallagher, whose war crimes were pardoned by President Donald Trump, as “freaking evil.”

The New York Times obtained video interviews and private group text messages that show their concern over Gallagher’s bloodlust.

“The guy is freaking evil,” Special Operator First Class Craig Miller told investigators.

At one point Miller, like some of the other battle-hardened SEALs who broke the code of silence to report Gallagher, began weeping.

“Sorry about this,” Miller said. “It’s the first time — I’m really broken up about this.”

“The guy was toxic,” Special Operator First Class Joshua Vriens, a sniper, said in a separate interview.

“You could tell he was perfectly okay with killing anybody that was moving,” Special Operator First Class Corey Scott, a medic in the platoon, told investigators.

“My first reaction to seeing the videos was surprise and disgust that they would make up blatant lies about me, but I quickly realized that they were scared that the truth would come out of how cowardly they acted on deployment,” Gallagher said in a statement to the Times issued through his lawyer.

“I felt sorry for them that they thought it necessary to smear my name, but they never realized what the consequences of their lies would be,” he said. Then added, “As upset as I was, the videos also gave me confidence because I knew that their lies would never hold up under real questioning and the jury would see through it. Their lies and (Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s) refusal to ask hard questions or corroborate their stories strengthened my resolve to go to trial and clear my name.”

Gallagher was accused of war crimes, including murder, but acquitted by a military jury in July on all but a single relatively minor charge, and was then cleared of all punishment last month by the president, who then invited him over the Christmas break to his Mar-A-Lago resort.