Trump Claims Jewish People ‘No Longer Love Israel’ in New Interview
Former President Donald J. Trump has never minced words about the Jewish community, but in a new interview last week, the 74-year-old appeared to be taking his chagrin to a whole other level.
“There’s people in this country, they’re Jewish, they no longer love Israel,” former Trump said the interview. “I’ll tell you, the Evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country,” Trump claimed, citing “the Jewish people who run The New York Times,” a newspaper that “hates Israel,” as an example.
Trump’s previously mocked his Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner for supposedly being “more loyal to Israel than the United States.” He once told American Jews that former Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu is “your prime minister” and said he felt that Jewish Americans who voted for Democrats are showing “great disloyalty” to Israel. In the next breath, Trump claimed that he was the best friend Israel ever had.
New quotes from Trump to @BarakRavid: Most US Jews don't love Israel. Exclusive for Unholy podcast
@Freedland pic.twitter.com/Hv4joYkbCN
— Yonit Levi (@LeviYonit) December 17, 2021
“Jews around the world should see Trump’s loyalty to Israel and his alliances with Israeli politicians as similarly situational and act accordingly,” MSNBC reported. “Just ask Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Israeli prime minister. He enjoyed a good relationship with Trump — until he congratulated President Joe Biden on his election victory.
“I haven’t spoken to him since,” Trump told Axios. “F— him.”
War Expert Reveals Biden was Always More ‘Keen on Ukraine’ Than Obama
Slate’s war stories correspondent Fred Kaplan spoke with Mary Harris to share his thoughts on President Joe Biden’s Ukrainian position – and what he thinks will happen next.
“If you’ve heard anything about this troop buildup around Ukraine, alarm is probably what’s resonated the most alarm that Vladimir Putin is testing the West alarm that Russia might expand an ongoing military operation inside Ukraine,” Harris said. “But I wanted to talk to Fred because alarm was not his first reaction to this news.”
“What I’m about to say is the kind of thing that, if I’m wrong, could be played back six months from now and make me look really stupid,” Kaplan said. “But I don’t think that he’s going to invade Ukraine. I don’t think that’s what’s going on…If they were really going to invade Ukraine from the east and from the west through Belarus – kind of a pincer movement and then occupy the place – they would need a lot more than 90000 troops. Second…going in and crushing the place, there would be armed resistance. There will be Russians coming back in body bags. And finally, as is in general, Putin has been quite cautious in the use of military force.”
Harris referred to the agreements as “hedges against autocracy” and Kaplan offered, “These two countries, Ukraine and Taiwan, they’re examples of what some people call strategic ambiguity. I mean, were we sort of have a commitment to them, but not quite for many years. These relationships have been allowed to keep things stable. They’ve never really been tested. And now, you know, at least some people are saying they might be tested, and we don’t really quite know what we’re going to do about it.”
Kaplan added, “Biden himself is very keen on on Ukraine. When he was vice president in 2014, he wanted to do more to help Ukraine than than Obama did. He wanted to send some lethal arms even then. But I asked, ‘Is there anybody who is saying that what we need to do is to let Ukraine into NATO’s right now? Or is there anybody who is saying if Russia invades, we have to send us troops to counter them?’ And what I’m hearing is, ‘No, nobody’s saying that.’ So why base your whole position on an insistence for something that that you’re never going to do anyway? Look, I have no idea whether this approach will meet success. I don’t know. But this is what Putin has laid down on the table. Let’s take that as a premise and go from there and see if it’s if it works.”
Kaplan said it appeared Russia could be worried about backlash from the West, specifically the U.S.
“It seems they certainly don’t want to get into a war with the United States,” he said. “What Putin has been doing for the last several years is disrupting and interfering with American democracy and disrupting ties between the U.S. and countries in Western Europe, especially when Trump was president that were provocative and destructive in ways that were indirect and subtle, and therefore not likely to provoke a direct response from the United States. So he goes for the indirect approach, which is much harder to deal with.”
A direct interference in Ukraine would not be wise, according to Kaplan.
“If he really does do what the more alarmed people think he’s priming to do, then yeah, this is going to provoke a tremendous backlash from from the West, which is one reason why I don’t think he’s going to do it because he can’t afford that,” Kaplan said.
Caught on Tape: Police Tackle Bicyclist for Not Having Headlights
Newly released police body camera footage shows an officer tackling a 43-year-old man for riding his bicycle on Christmas Eve 2018 without a light.
“The Virginian-Pilot obtained a copy of the nearly 30-minute body camera video, which was submitted as an exhibit to the case a few weeks ago by [Derrick] Rountree’s attorney, Christian Connell. The Pilot is publishing the first two minutes of the video, which show Christie exit his police cruiser and chase and tackle Rountree,” the newspaper reported. “Rountree’s right leg was broken in three places when the officer fell on him, according to the lawsuit.”
The body camera was worn by Norfolk Police Officer Aaron Christie.
“Rountree was charged afterward with the headlight infraction, as well as obstruction of justice. The obstruction charge was later dismissed, and Rountree was fined $15 for not having a headlight, court records show,” the newspaper reported. “The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Norfolk in December 2020, argues Rountree’s actions on the video show he posed no threat to anyone, and was riding too slowly for police to claim he was fleeing from them.”
Watch:
Teachers Are Going on SNAP to Afford to Live: The Profession is Dying
The National Center for Education Statistics has released a new study that found enrollment in teacher prep programs declining “by more than a third over the last decade. Driving this downward trend are concerns about the cost of college and fears of ballooning student debt without the promise of decent pay at the end of it.”
The study revealed that “the state of the teaching profession is an urgent topic for policymakers and the public, especially against the backdrop of increased teacher strikes and walkouts across the country in the past two years. Teacher salaries are far too low, which has led many teachers to work second jobs or qualify for public assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).”
Other findings included that “for the first time in years, a majority of parents said that they do not want their children to become teachers. Due to low salaries, difficult working conditions, and a lack of career pathway opportunities, the teaching profession as a whole cannot compare with other high-status professions such as medicine and law.”
“It’s hard to say it will be very appealing for young [students] to go into a profession that just at the beginning underpays you by about 20 percent relative to other professions,” Emma García, an education economist at the Economic Policy Institute, told EdSurge. “That is a pretty significant cut in your paycheck, and that is a penalty that has been growing for the last couple of decades.”
“I left my teaching job to go back to IT and literally doubled my salary overnight. For the next 2 years, people tried to get me to come back to teach computer science and could never offer more than 60% of what I was making. At some point, altruism isn’t enough,” tweeted @FenianSanta. “A couple of years ago I did the math and figured out that I was making less per hour teaching college than my teenage son was making bagging groceries,” wrote @olivia_meikle.
I left my teaching job to go back to IT and literally doubled my salary overnight. For the next 2 years people tried to get me to come back to teach comp. sci and could never offer more than 60% of what I was making. At some point altruism isn't enough.
— Fenian Santa (@FenianSanta) July 18, 2021
