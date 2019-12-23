LGBT
DADT Has Been Dead for Nine Years Now
It’s officially been nine years since the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the anti-LGBTQ rule that plagued the United States armed forces for 17 years. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the opportunity to post about the occasion on Twitter – and others followed suit. Some a bit more positive than others.
They told us throwing out “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” would damage our military.
They told us “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was essential protecting America.
They were wrong.
Nine years after DADT was finally repealed, our military is stronger for it. pic.twitter.com/lISapTYz4R
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 22, 2019
What’s more – “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” is ALSO the Trump Administration’s core team slogan! https://t.co/xUpj0Ny5TG
— Katniss Pelosi (@KatnissPelosi) December 23, 2019
December 22, 2010 – “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”, the federal law barring homosexuals from serving in the U.S. military, is repealed by Congress. President Barack Obama signs the repeal into law.
The repeal became effective one year later.#DADT #gayrights pic.twitter.com/xr5vEs0rlH
— Tim Evanson (@TimintheCLE65) December 22, 2019
#OTD in 2010 President Barack Obama signed a law effectively repealing the 17-year-old policy known as “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” allowing gay men and women to serve openly in the military. #LGBTQ #dadt pic.twitter.com/S7s8fE5hcA
— Dempsey O’Dwyer (@DempseyODwyer) December 22, 2019
#OTD in 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America’s military, repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. @evanvucci pic.twitter.com/8NNZy6bWGY
— AP Images (@AP_Images) December 22, 2019
#HarveyMilk was one of the first openly LGBTQ+ elected officials in our country. Harvey “Gotta give ’em hope” Milk was assassinated in 1978. 41 years later, 8 years after #DADT repeal went into effect, the Navy is honoring Harvey with #USNSHarveyMilk ▶️ https://t.co/TIuGJXplOv https://t.co/YmpF3Xx2NO
— PFAW (@peoplefor) December 22, 2019
The construction of the U.S.S. Harvey Milk shows just how far the military has come in the decades since, with the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in 2010. https://t.co/yF33xQaUwE
— Out Magazine (@outmagazine) December 22, 2019
As we mark 9 years since President Obama signed the repeal of DADT, we recommit to ending the Trump-Pence administration’s reckless ban on transgender service members. The military and our nation will be stronger when all trans troops can once again serve their country openly.
— Alphonso David (@AlphonsoDavid) December 22, 2019
Yep. I remember in the 90s people “were terrified” except not really, about gay men in the bathroom with kids. DADT? gays in the showers with our poor defenseless soldiers. (Wtf?)
— LincLivesLarge (@Sealinc22) December 21, 2019
And then you have people like these right here.
9 years ago, we celebrated the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell 🇺🇸🏳️🌈. Trump has made us weaker with his unilateral transgender military ban. The next NDAA passed by Congress should repeal the restriction on transpeople serving in the military. Period. #ProtectTransTroops https://t.co/V8ThociuOr
— Kai Kahele (@kaikahele) December 22, 2019
DADT was commanded into policy by Bill Clinton, a democrat.
y’all really do get off on huffing your own farts don’t you? https://t.co/9HnJAXwLib
— 🚩Millicent Ⓥ pronoun user 🏴🛠️💛🛡️ (@gayforgrils) December 22, 2019
As someone who didn’t come out until their mid twenties and was serving under DADT that had to deal with a ton of homophobic assholes because you have no choice, this is a completely fucked up attack line. Fuck this. https://t.co/nHykgqytf6
— Spencer Trask ⚛️🏳️🌈🇺🇸🖖🏻 (@trask_spencer) December 22, 2019
LOL our military is stronger because of President Trump; not DADT! https://t.co/uhn4pwhj4O
— Tweety (@blaster51) December 22, 2019
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LGBT
Shock Jock Thaddeus Matthews Pummels LGBTQ Candidate David Clemons
Memphis-based radio talk show host Thaddeus Matthews is being condemned today for homophobic comments and false accusations targeting Memphis City Council candidate Davin Clemons. If elected this October, Clemons would become the first openly LGBTQ person on the city council.
On his radio show Monday night, Matthews stated he is only interested in the Memphis mayoral race and the district six council race because Clemons is an openly gay candidate. On Wednesday and Thursday nights, Matthews devoted two two-hour podcasts to lambasting Davin’s sexual orientation.
“I’m not going to hold him being a homosexual against him,” Matthews said, adding his support for Clemons’ opponent because he is a “family man.” He also said that his “wife is a woman” and promised to “look for the dirt” on Clemons.
Matthews noted Clemons as being a police officer before going on to talk about his “sexual preferences.”
“They do all that in the bedroom…unless you got a record as a police officer of fraternizing with other men while on the job,” Matthews said.
https://t.co/3XUep3OpYU. #2019ClemonsForMemphisCityCouncilDistrict6#RunningWithThePeople
— Davin D. Clemons (@DavinClemons) August 2, 2019
Victory Fund asserted in a statement, “There have been no such accusations against Clemons and Matthews makes no attempt to clarify or provide evidence for his claim. He says simply, ‘We’ll save all that for a later date.'”
Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, said, “Thaddeus Matthews’s bigoted attack on Davin is both cringe-worthy and insidious – an unsubtle and failed attempt at doublespeak that insults the intelligence of his listeners and the people of Memphis. But the most repulsive moment in his diatribe is when he attacks Davin – a police officer who risks his life for his community – with a vague and false accusation for which he offers zero evidence. He is attempting to exploit the tired and homophobic stereotype of gay men as sexual predators, but we have learned these attacks are increasingly rejected by voters in Tennessee and across the country. Matthews is a charlatan going after ratings through provocation. It will not stop this historic LGBTQ candidate who spends his days going door to door to speak with voters about how to uplift and unite Memphis, not divide.”
LGBT
Colorado Becomes 18th State to Ban Conversion Therapy
Today, Colorado House Bill 19-1129: Prohibit Conversion Therapy for Minors, goes into effect.
Sponsored by Representatives Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, and Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, and Senator Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, HB19-1129 bans a state-licensed medical or mental health care provider from engaging in the discredited, harmful practice of conversion therapy on a patient under 18 years of age in order to change their sexual orientation or gender identity. A physician or mental health care provider who violates this provision engages in unprofessional conduct under the applicable professional licensing board.
Colorado is the 18th state in the country to ban conversion therapy for minors.
A version of this bill was first introduced in 2015, and was introduced every session after. All were previously sent to kill committees in the Republican-controlled Senate after passing the House. This year, the bill passed with bipartisan support in both chambers.
One Colorado Executive Director Daniel Ramos said, “After five attempts in the last five years, Colorado has finally taken the significant step in protecting our LGBTQ youth by banning the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is based on the false claim that being LGBTQ is a mental illness that needs to be cured – a view that has been rejected as scientifically invalid by every major medical and mental health group. No young person should ever be shamed by a mental health professional into thinking that who they are is wrong. Mental health care should be ethical and affirming for all people – including LGBTQ young people. I applaud the Colorado General Assembly for their bipartisan support of this measure. Protecting our LGBTQ youth is not a partisan issue.”
One Colorado is the state’s leading advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) Coloradans.
Silas Musick, a survivor of conversion therapy and graduate of the Colorado-based Focus on the Family Institute, said, “Therapy with the purpose of guiding people to the best version of themselves is beneficial, healing, and can save lives. However, therapy where only one outcome is considered successful is harmful. After years of trying to change an unchangeable part of myself, I know I am valued and loved for who I am. I’m thankful our LGBTQ youth are now protected from this dangerous and discredited practice by medical and mental health professionals.”
On March 25, the Colorado Senate passed House Bill 19-1129: Prohibit Conversion Therapy for Minors on a bipartisan 21-13 vote. Senators Don Coram, R-Montrose, Kevin Priola, R- Henderson, and Jack Tate, R-Centennial, were the Republican votes in support of the bill.
On February 19, the Colorado House passed House Bill 19-1129: Prohibit Conversion Therapy for Minors on a bipartisan 42-20 vote. Representatives Colin Larson, R-Littleton, and Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, were the two Republican votes in support of the bill.
Governor Jared Polis, the country’s first openly gay elected governor, signed the bill into law on May 31, 2019.
LGBT
Gay Polish Couple Release Viral ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Video
Do the names Jakub Kwieciński and David Mycek sound familiar? They might. The gay Polish couple made headlines when they came out to family, friends and complete strangers in 2016 while performing a lip-synced version of Roxette’s “Some Other Summer.” Well, they’ve done it again, this time to Taylor Swift’s 2019 summer sensation “You Need to Calm Down” off her Lover album.
“You Need to Calm Down” was released by Swift at the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month (June 2019) in an effort to denounce homophobia. The Pop star sings, “You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace / And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate / Cause shade never made anybody less gay.”
Later she asks, “Can you just not step on his gown?”
The accompanying video went viral after it was released, in part due to Swift’s superstar cohorts, including her once “Bad Blood” subject Katy Perry. Queer Hollywood (Billy Porter, Ellen DeGeneres and Adam Rippon) made appearances alongside the two leading ladies as well.
Kwieciński and Mycek chose to re-purpose “You Need To Calm Down” in hopes of pushing back against a reported rise in homophobia and transphobia in their home country, according to HuffPost. The cast in their video was a little more personal, with local advocates, politicians and media personalities taking center stage. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 125,000 viewers had seen their video.
And now you can, too:
Kwieciński and Mycek married in 2017.
“It is really amazing tribute to the LGBTQ community,” Kwieciński said of Swift’s original video version. “We wish [Swift] was Polish because with her open heart and power, she might change a lot here. Polish artists don’t support our community too much. They don’t want to lose conservative fans and don’t want to upset the government, which is in charge of our national television.”
Gazeta Polska, a conservative publication, began distributing “LGBT-free zone” stickers in July. Kwieciński said he hoped music would create a safe and accepting place for his people.
“Poland is one of the most homophobic countries in Europe, so people usually are afraid to express themselves,” he said. “We need to let people know us — show them that we are their doctors, neighbors, hairdressers and so on.”
Watch Swift’s original video:
Watch Kwieciński and Mycek’s “Some Other Summer” video:
Trending
- TRUMP'S RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY3 days ago
Trump Reframes Evangelical Magazine Calling Him ‘Profoundly Immoral’ as a Threat to His Supporters’ ‘Religion & Guns’
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY3 days ago
Franklin Graham Rushes to Defend President Over ‘Elitist’ Evangelical Magazine’s Attack: My Father ‘Voted for Donald Trump’
- ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE3 days ago
DNC Announces Next Debate Qualifications – Which Could Eliminate Three of Last Night’s Candidates From the Stage
- BYE?2 days ago
Lindsey Graham Has Political Problems at Home in South Carolina — and May Lose His Senate Seat in 2020
- 2020 ELECTIONS2 days ago
Listen: Top Trump Advisor Admits GOP ‘Traditionally’ Suppresses Votes
- A MAJORITY IN BOTH HOUSES OF CONGRESS?3 days ago
‘The Majority Is in Play’: Top Elections Analyst Explains Democrats’ Path to Winning the Senate
- News2 days ago
Trump will resign if high-ranking aides are forced to testify in Senate impeachment trial: former administration official
- HIGH ROAD3 days ago
READ: Pelosi Cites ‘Spirit of the Constitution’ – and Sends Early Invite to Trump to Deliver State of the Union Address