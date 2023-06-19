News
Donald Trump Popular Among House Republicans As Other GOP Members Turn On Him
While many former allies are turning on Donald Trump, House Republicans are still in the former president’s corner.
Conservative Charlie Sykes wrote a column about Trump’s inner circle turning on him, citing recent comments from people who were in his cabinet or were highly ranked in his administration. Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a Fox and Friends appearance last week, where he said Trump’s alleged keeping of classified documents was “inconsistent with protecting America’s soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines.”
Trump’s former Attorney General William Barr called the ex-president “a consummate narcissist” and “a defiant 9-year-old kid” on Face the Nation this Sunday.
“Our country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this,” Barr said.
“This was a case entirely of his own making,” he added. “He had no right to those documents. The government tried over a year, quietly and with respect, to get them back—which it was essential that they do — and he jerked them around. And he had no legal basis for keeping them.”
Former Defense Secretary under Trump, Mark Esper, accused him of risking the country’s national security. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie cracked jokes at Trump’s expense during a CNN town hall last week. And, of course, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid has pitted him against the former president he once was a proud supporter of.
While many voices of the GOP are against Trump, in the House of Representatives, he’s still popular. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) defended Trump last week, pointing out that storing documents in a bathroom wasn’t a problem as “a bathroom door locks.” McCarthey compared the situation to President Joe Biden’s, who was discovered to have left some classified documents in a garage, which McCarthy said “opens up all the time.”
Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL) agreed, saying that the ex-president’s residence at Mar-a-Lago is not entirely open to the public, telling CNN that “you can’t just walk through Mar-a-Lago on your own accord.”
Over 50 U.S. representatives have endorsed Trump, according to Insider. Georgia Representatives Andrew Clyde and Mike Collins both endorsed him this month, as did North Carolina Representative Richard Hudson. On Monday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, also of Georgia, shared a poll on Twitter showing a 51% to 21% lead over DeSantis.
“President Trump is the top choice for Republican voters in 2024, including women, and the margins only continue to grow. The primary is over. President Trump is the man the people want in 2024! #MAGA,” she tweeted.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 19, 2023
The primary is over. President Trump is the man the people want in 2024! #MAGAhttps://t.co/dpFnB35ZDD
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 19, 2023
Comparatively, only five House members endorsed DeSantis, according to NBC News, and another has endorsed Nikki Haley. In the Senate, 11 senators have endorsed the former president, and only two governors—Jim Justice of West Virginia and Henry McMaster of South Carolina—have.
News
Colin Kaepernick Says ‘Black Liberation Isn’t Possible Under Capitalism’
Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick says that he doesn’t believe that capitalism would allow for the end of white supremacy.
Kaepernick made the statement in an interview with The New Republic promoting his new book, Our History Has Always Been Contraband: In Defense of Black Studies, co-edited by Kaepernick, Robin D.G. Kelley and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor. The book compiles work from Black authors including W.E.B. DuBois, James Baldwin and Octavia Butler, and is available as a free ebook from Haymarket Books and Kaepernick Publishing.
When asked why Kaepernick partnered with two Black Marxists as his co-editors, he praised their work and credited them as “understanding that Black liberation simply isn’t possible under capitalism.”
“I think the anthology makes this argument quite well, and I hope it challenges readers to see that racism is not white supremacy’s only ingredient. White supremacy persists in part because of its relationship with capitalism, heteropatriarchy, ableism, and so on,” Kaepernick said.
He also called out Republican efforts to keep what they call “critical race theory” out of the classroom.
“Black Studies and, more generally, a critical engagement with U.S. history, threatens the white supremacist status quo. Any attempt to whitewash the past should actually be understood as a concrete step toward fascism and a desire to build a nation state where power is concentrated in the hands of a self-anointed (read: white) few,” Kaepernick said. “That said, I wouldn’t characterize GOP attacks on Black Studies as an ‘obsession’ but rather as core to their white supremacist political project.”
Kaepernick rose to prominence as a popular quarterback after being chosen by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He earned conservatives’ ire in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice. After the 2016 season, he became a free agent, but was not signed by any teams. Kaepernick last played in the NFL on January 1, 2017.
Our History Has Always Been Contraband is not Kaepernick’s only book this year. This March, he released Change the Game, a graphic novel he wrote with Eve L. Ewing that was illustrated by Orlando Caicedo. The book, intended for young adults, is about his high school years.
“Part of the goal in telling the story is [for readers] to take pride in your Blackness, take pride in your culture. My hope is young people and readers walk away and they seize their power,” he told CBS Mornings.
Featured image taken from YouTube screenshot from CBS Mornings appearance.
LGBT
People Are Fighting Back Against Politicians’ Homophobia
As homophobic and transphobic rhetoric ramps up as the far-right tries to pin society’s problems on LGBTQ people, it’s looking like people beyond the GOP’s base are fighting back.
On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claimed that the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Pride Night celebration Friday was a bust.
“The virtually empty stadium for the game itself was a powerful image – Americans are fed up with the nonsense and are fighting back,” DeSantis wrote. And though an estimated 2,000 people turned out protest the inclusion of LGBTQ activist group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, photos of a nearly empty stadium didn’t show the true story. Those pictures were taken about an hour before the game started.
Good on the thousands who showed up at Dodger Stadium to protest this anti-Catholic hate group.
The virtually empty stadium for the game itself was a powerful image – Americans are fed up with the nonsense and are fighting back.https://t.co/Caabq9rNlO
— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 17, 2023
In fact, the Dodgers sold just over 49,000 tickets—about 87% of the stadium’s total capacity, and 1,200 more than the average Dodgers home game, according to Queerty.
Or, take the town of Grand Haven, Michigan. Though the town is conservative, and local groups opposed the town’s first ever Pride festival, the city council unanimously approved the plan. Though the event was expected to draw 500 people, according to the Associated Press, about 4,000 came. Even before the event, organizers raised almost double the amount of money they were hoping for and three times the number of vendors expected signed up for the event.
Attempts by Republican politicians to ban drag shows and gender-affirming care have recently been struck down in court. Earlier this month, a Trump-appointed judge struck down a Tennessee law that would have banned drag shows in public where children are present. U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker ruled the ban unconstitutional, saying it violated the First Amendment. Parker added that the law’s stated intent of protecting children from indecency was likely unnecessary, due to the existence of anti-obscenity laws, Newsweek reported.
Florida’s ban on gender-affirming care was also struck down this month, according to the AP. U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Hinkle, appointed by former President Bill Clinton, sided for the parents of transgender children, ruling that there was no reason to deny treatment.
“Gender identity is real. The record makes this clear,” he said, adding that those who think gender is a choice “tend to disapprove all things transgender and so oppose medical care that supports a person’s transgender existence.”
“The treatment will affect the patients themselves, nobody else,” Hinkle said, “and will cause the defendants no harm.”
CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL
Biden to Fund California Power Grid Upgrade in Climate Change Push
President Joe Biden is making a campaign stop Monday in Palo Alto, where he is expected to announce $67 million in funding to upgrade California’s power grid.
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) provides power to most of California and is one of the largest energy companies in the United States. However, PG&E’s equipment has been linked to several major wildfires, including two of the worst in the state’s history.
In November 2018, the Camp Fire—the deadliest fire in the state’s history—killed at least 86 people and destroyed 14,000 homes. The California Public Utilities Commission’s Safety and Enforcement Division (SED) report on the fire blamed poor maintenance practices at a PG&E tower. The C-hooks meant to support an insulator assembly showed “significant wear that was not detected as part of PG&E’s transmission infrastructure patrol and inspection program,” according to the SED. One of the C-hooks failed, causing the assembly to fall to the ground and start the fire.
The state’s second-largest wildfire, the 2021 Dixie Fire, was also the result of PG&E equipment, CNN reported. Investigators said the fire started when PG&E power lines came into contact with a tree. At the time, the power company said that over 8 million trees were close enough to power lines that they could come in contact. In response, PG&E promised to bury 10,000 miles of power lines. Another fire, the 2020 Zogg Fire, was also started by a tree coming into contact with power lines, and PG&E’s lines were also linked to the 2019 Kincade Fire.
Though there have been a number of major fires in years past, experts predict that 2023 will be an average year for wildfires due to a wet winter, according to KGO.
“We shouldn’t expect large fires in July which is different than previous years,” said Dr. Craig Clements, Director of the San Jose State University Wildfire Research Center, told the station, but warned that fire danger will increase in the autumn, as it’s the “driest time of year.”
In addition to the money earmarked for the power grid, Biden is also expected to announce $575 million in funding for a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) project devoted to helping communities on the nation’s coasts as the severity of major storms increases.
