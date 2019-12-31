Greta Thunberg Suffered from Depression for Years Before Climate Activism

Time magazine named teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg their 2019 “Person of the Year,” but all heroes have superhuman hurdles that make them who they become. For Thunberg, that hurdle was a years-long depression.

Her father, Svante Thunberg, spoke to BBC Radio 4 Today.

“I can see Greta is very happy from doing this, and I saw where she was before,” the elder Thunberg said. “You think she’s not ordinary now, because she’s special, and she’s very famous and all these things, but, to me, she’s now an ordinary child. She can do all the things like other people can. She’s happy.”

Thunberg’s years-long depression was spurred by her concern for climate change. Her father said she wouldn’t speak to children her own age – or anyone else for that matter. She eventually spoke with her parents, sister and one teacher about her internal struggles. This lasted “three or four years.”

She was so depressed, she stopped eating, “which of course was the ultimate nightmare as a parent,” he said.

Even though Thunberg was on a food strike and not communicating to her peers, something soon shifted. She started talking to journalists – and eat vegan Paid Thai that was offered to her. She was finally talking – and eating. This explains why her parents allowed her to continue with her climate change and social justice endeavors – a spark had returned.

According to the interview, the elder Thunberg said they prepared their daughter more than most might – because they knew she would be on the frontlines and would most likely take some hits publicly and on social media. Never could they have imagined this:

Following her Time designation, President Donald Trump jealously tweeted: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg had the perfect response. She changed her Twitter bio to read, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

