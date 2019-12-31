News
Baghdad Blunders: Embassy Attack Leaves Americans ‘Huddling in Safe Rooms’
In a blistering series of tweets about the collapse of American foreign policy in the Middle East, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) pummeled the president over the ongoing attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, calling it a “disgrace” that it has comes to this.
With the president addressing the attack by tweeting, “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!” Murphy detailed a list of policy failures in the region is a tweetstorm.
“The attack on our embassy reminds us of all Trump’s Middle East disasters: 1/ Emboldened Iran starts attacking U.S. targets; 2/ Turkey invades Syria; 3/ Saudi Arabia gets away with murder; 4/ Israeli/Palestinian peace slips out of reach. And that’s just the start…” he began.
Three tweets later, he got right to the point, tweeting out: “The list keeps going, but the point is this: The attacks on our embassy in Iraq (and Iraq’s unwillingness to defend us) is – on this last day of 2019 – a reminder of how catastrophic this year has been for U.S. interests in every corner of the Middle East.”
Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
The attack on our embassy reminds us of all Trump’s Middle East disasters:
1/ Emboldened Iran starts attacking U.S. targets;
2/ Turkey invades Syria;
3/ Saudi Arabia gets away with murder;
4/ Israeli/Palestinian peace slips out of reach.
And that’s just the start…
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019
4/ Thousands of Yemeni children continue to die in a U.S. fueled civil war;
5/ Iran restarts their nuclear program;
6/ Saudi Arabia and Qatar break relations, pushing Qatar to Iran
7/ Turkey buys weapons from Russia, breaking NATO’s back
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019
8/ Brutal crackdown on political dissent in Egypt ramps up
9/ U.S. abandons Kurds to die in Syria, leaves our bases for Russia
10/ U.S. hold on aid to Lebanon weakens their army, empowers Hezbollah
11/ ISIS begins to regroup in Iraq, breaks out of prisons in Syria
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019
The list keeps going, but the point is this:
The attacks on our embassy in Iraq (and Iraq’s unwillingness to defend us) is – on this last day of 2019 – a reminder of how catastrophic this year has been for U.S. interests in every corner of the Middle East.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019
The attack on our embassy in Baghdad is horrifying but predictable.
Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us.
America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away.
What a disgrace.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019
President Trump Spent 1 of Every 5 Days at a Golf Club in 2019
CNN is reporting that Donald Trump has spent “at least 251 days at a Trump golf club and 332 days at a Trump property as President.” That tallies up to a golf club visit approximately 1 of 5 times in 2019 alone.
For perspective, another review was done of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, resulting in 333 rounds of golf during his entire eight years in office.
Call it ironic, but we seem to recall Trump razzing Obama’s golf habits repeatedly on Twitter when he was in office:
My @foxandfriends interview discussing Pres. Obama playing golf w/@TigerWoods, US Airways-American merger & oil http://t.co/C868hkJf
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2013
If Obama resigns from office NOW, thereby doing a great service to the country—I will give him free lifetime golf at any one of my courses!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2014
Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014
We pay for Obama’s travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014
President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2014
Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching @ESPN. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2014
Trump also said in 2016 while on the campaign trail, “I mean he’s played more golf than most people on the PGA Tour, this guy. What is it, over 300 rounds? Hey, look, it’s good. Golf is fine. But always play with leaders of countries and people that can help us! Don’t play with your friends all the time.”
Presidents seem to generally enjoy playing a round of golf or two. Or apparently 300.
Greta Thunberg Suffered from Depression for Years Before Climate Activism
Time magazine named teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg their 2019 “Person of the Year,” but all heroes have superhuman hurdles that make them who they become. For Thunberg, that hurdle was a years-long depression.
Her father, Svante Thunberg, spoke to BBC Radio 4 Today.
“I can see Greta is very happy from doing this, and I saw where she was before,” the elder Thunberg said. “You think she’s not ordinary now, because she’s special, and she’s very famous and all these things, but, to me, she’s now an ordinary child. She can do all the things like other people can. She’s happy.”
Thunberg’s years-long depression was spurred by her concern for climate change. Her father said she wouldn’t speak to children her own age – or anyone else for that matter. She eventually spoke with her parents, sister and one teacher about her internal struggles. This lasted “three or four years.”
She was so depressed, she stopped eating, “which of course was the ultimate nightmare as a parent,” he said.
Svante Thunberg, father of @GretaThunberg, talks to us about the journey his daughter has been on – from a time when she rarely left the house or spoke to anyone outside her family, to campaigning globally on climate change. https://t.co/wMHvNpJoQG #r4today pic.twitter.com/WQdDNZS86X
— BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 30, 2019
Even though Thunberg was on a food strike and not communicating to her peers, something soon shifted. She started talking to journalists – and eat vegan Paid Thai that was offered to her. She was finally talking – and eating. This explains why her parents allowed her to continue with her climate change and social justice endeavors – a spark had returned.
According to the interview, the elder Thunberg said they prepared their daughter more than most might – because they knew she would be on the frontlines and would most likely take some hits publicly and on social media. Never could they have imagined this:
Following her Time designation, President Donald Trump jealously tweeted: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”
Thunberg had the perfect response. She changed her Twitter bio to read, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”
Climate activist Greta Thunberg says those who attack her, including President Trump, are “terrified of young people bringing change, which they don’t want” https://t.co/1BlUibkHWI
— POLITICO (@politico) December 31, 2019
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg says she “wouldn’t have wasted my time” speaking to Pres. Trump about climate change. https://t.co/Pgw8x4GgR2
— ABC News (@ABC) December 30, 2019
Greta Thunberg says that she “wouldn’t have wasted [her] time” talking to President Trump about the threat of climate change if she had the opportunity to speak with him https://t.co/082o3WwsRt
— TIME (@TIME) December 30, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg said that talking to President Trump at a U.N. summit on global warming would have been a waste of time since he would not have paid any attention https://t.co/BS2HGJWRiZ pic.twitter.com/arNM1Fhp5o
— Reuters (@Reuters) December 30, 2019
8,000 Nurses and Caregivers Prepare to Strike for Fair Wages in Seattle While CEO Gets 157% Pay Increase
File this one under: absolutely not okay.
Nurses and caregivers have announced that they are moving closer toward an imminent strike at Swedish Medical Center, the largest healthcare provider in the Seattle area, saying that Providence needs to put patient safety before CEO pay.
Nurses and caregivers are raising alarms that patient care problems and severe understaffing have worsened since Swedish was taken over by the corporate giant Providence, Washington’s largest healthcare corporation which now controls over 1,000 facilities in seven states. Meanwhile, compensation for Providence’s CEO skyrocketed 157 percent to over $10.5 million in 2017. Providence raked in $24 billion in revenue in 2018, and $970 million in profits in just the first three quarters of 2019.
Supermajorities of caregivers have authorized strikes at each of the seven Swedish locations – First Hill, Cherry Hill, Ballard, Edmonds, Issaquah and ambulatory care centers in Redmond and Mill Creek – but management refused to make meaningful progress at the last contract negotiations on December 9.
If the strike occurs, members of SEIU Healthcare 1199NW at Swedish would be part of more than 13,000 total strikers at 13 Providence locations throughout the state, including members of UFCW 21 and the Washington State Nurses Association. This would be the largest healthcare strike in recent history.
Since April, Swedish-Providence nurses, nursing assistants, techs, lab workers, dietary workers, environmental service workers, clerks, social workers, and others have been proposing urgent solutions to Swedish-Providence executives. Contract proposals include: safe nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, affordable health benefits, expanded training opportunities, safeguards against racial discrimination on the job, and fair wages that recruit and retain qualified staff.
Executives have rejected almost all proposals, instead threatening steep cuts to caregivers’ sick time and repeatedly breaking federal labor law by violating caregivers’ rights.
“Being an emergency room nurse is very stressful, but I do this work because I love my patients and feel like I make a real difference in their lives,” said Whittney Powers, who works the 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. shift at Swedish Edmonds. “I’ve been alarmed to see a steep decline is staffing levels throughout our hospital and nurses are overextended. The safe staffing standard in emergency rooms is one nurse for every four patients, which should be followed at all times. But we are often required to care for five or six patients at a time, many of whom can be in severe distress.”
Powers added, “We often hear complaints from patients that they have to wait a long time for care or can’t get their pain medication in a timely manner. Because they’re also understaffed on the hospital floors, some patients have to stay for days in the emergency room hallways. One of the reasons we’re understaffed is that there’s been a mass exodus of employees because our wages aren’t keeping up with the cost of living. I pay $1,750 for a studio apartment in Seattle and struggle to make the rent. It’s frustrating that Swedish-Providence has the funds to improve patient safety and staffing, but instead they’re being misappropriated to huge executive pay packages. That makes us feel like patients and staff aren’t valued at Swedish.”
Multiple studies have proven that unsafe staffing levels in hospitals can lead to lower quality care and patient harm, including falls, medication errors and increased deaths. Recently, the Washington State Office of Administrative Hearings found that, in the Swedish First Hill Organ Transplant department, “The employer’s failure to respond to the severe staffing shortages and manager hostility and retaliation, all of which jeopardized patient health and staff health, shows a complete disregard for patient care and safety as well as a complete lack of regard for their own employees.”
In one example of worsening understaffing, 11,416 babies were born at Swedish in 2018, 2,000 more than in 2015. Yet, there are only three additional registered nurses in the labor and delivery department. In another example, Swedish had 1,571 patient beds in 2018, 145 more than in 2015. Despite this, Swedish only has one additional environmental service worker to clean and disinfect patient rooms.
“Sometimes environmental service techs can have 26 rooms to clean in an eight-hour shift, and this kind of pressure can lead to dirty rooms and the danger of infection being spread to patients,” said Angel Sherbourne, a certified healthcare environmental service technician who has worked at Swedish First Hill for over five years. “If we don’t have enough staffing, patient rooms can’t be cleaned and sanitized correctly, and workers get burned out, sick and injured. On top of that, we can’t afford to live in the communities where we work. My husband and I have been renting a small room for $850 a month, and struggling to buy a decent house that isn’t falling apart.”
In 2017, the neurosurgery department at Swedish Cherry Hill had a patient safety scandal severe enough to warrant concurrent FBI, U.S. Attorney General, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Washington state Department of Health investigations. Despite Swedish-Providence’s public declaration to solve the crisis, management has since cut staff, including the system-wide elimination of the IV nurse team. It appears that the fundamental cause of the scandal, a focus on increasing profits instead of patient safety, is still infecting the corporate culture at Swedish-Providence.
Approximately 1,000 healthcare workers a year leave Swedish-Providence and there are currently about 900 vacant staff positions. 600 of those positions are registered nurses, and 50 percent of open positions have gone unfilled for 60 days or longer. One of the reasons that Swedish-Providence has difficulty with recruitment and retention is that wages for frontline workers are not keeping up with the soaring cost of living.
Swedish-Providence pays almost 40 percent of its employees below the salary necessary to afford the average one-bedroom apartment in the Seattle area.
Providence management has also broken federal labor law multiple times with unfair labor practices including: retaliating against and terminating employees for union activity; unlawfully surveilling employees; intimidating workers to stop them from speaking out; refusing to provide information necessary to bargain a fair contract; and refusing to bargain in good faith.
The next contract bargaining session with Swedish-Providence management is scheduled for December 30, and if executives do not make significant progress toward improving patient safety and staffing, caregivers say they will set the exact date of their strike shortly thereafter.
“I’ve been a Swedish nurse for 31 years, and I’ve stayed here this long because I’m deeply committed to fulfilling our stated mission of providing excellent patient care,” said Terry Thompson, who works in Swedish Ballard’s perioperative department. “But it’s close to impossible to offer the care our vulnerable patients need because we’re always rushing. Many new nurses go home crying because they feel they could have done better if they had a more manageable patient load. Decisions are being made by executives in corporate offices miles away, who rarely step foot in our hospital. Nurses and healthcare workers are here at the bedside and we must have a voice in setting safe staffing levels. These millionaire Providence executives need to look within and ask themselves if they’re going to do what’s right to protect patient care.”
