GOP Mass Exodus in Full Swing: One of the Top House Republicans (Who Is Sexist and Anti-LGBTQ) Just Announced He’s Retiring
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, one of the top House Republicans, is retiring from Congress. Walker is the Vice Chairman of the Republican Conference, serving under Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY). He is also the former chairman of the far right wing Republican Study Caucus, the largest ideological caucus in Congress.
A three-term Congressman and a Baptist pastor, Walker is highly-ambitious, but decided to throw in the towel after a court ruling on his gerrymandered district turned it from highly Republican to lean Democratic.
He is also extremely sexist and anti-LGBTQ. He supported North Carolina’s devastating and discriminatory HB2 law and voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. He also called women “eye candy” in a 2017 press conference.
Earlier this year Walker was one of only 50 Congressmen and Senators who signed onto an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to rule that discriminating against LGBTQ people is legal.
The brief was so extreme it suggested LGBTQ people do not exist, but rather are choosing “actions, behaviors, or inclinations,” which is false.
He was also accused of making anti-Catholic remarks after then-Speaker Paul Ryan fired the Catholic House Chaplain.
Congressman Walker says he wants to run for the Senate in the future.
“As I have always sought to have serving people supersede our ambition, I will dedicate my full heart and efforts to finishing my term in Congress. After we have secured more conservative policy and Republican electoral victories for North Carolina, we will take a look at the 2022 Senate race, and we are thankful to have President Trump’s support.”
Image via Facebook
GOP Mass Exodus: Anti-LGBTQ Congressman Who Suggested Americans Have a Right to Own Nuclear Weapons to Retire
The GOP mass exodus continues. U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, a three-term Republican from Florida, has just announced he will retire at the end of his term and not seek re-election in 2020. He becomes the third Republican in less than a week to retire.
The extremist Tea Party Republican lawmaker has a horrific record, including suggesting the Second Amendment gives Americans the right to own the exact same weapons of war the U.S. Armed Forces have – which would include nuclear weapons. (It does not.)
Rep. Yoho is anti-gay. He opposes same-sex marriage and believes states should have the right to overrule federal law on the issue. He also supports laws that would grant special rights to those who claim their faith allows them to oppose same-sex marriage and same-sex couples.
After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the U.S. Constitution grants same-sex couples the right to marry, Yoho said in a statement, falsely, “the Constitution grants the People the ablity [sic] to decide whether or not to recognize same-sex marriage.”
For the 116th Congress, there are now 27 House Republicans who have either quit, announced they will quit, or announced they will not seek re-election in 2020.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
GOP Mass Exodus Continues: NC Congressman Latest Among Dozens of House Republicans to ‘Retire’ or Quit
The GOP mass exodus is continuing. U.S. Rep. George Holding (R-NC) is among the latest Republican members of Congress to announce they will retire rather than seek re-election. For the 116th Congress, there are now 25 Republicans who have either quit or announced they will not seek re-election in 2020.
Congressman Holding, whose record includes opposition to the right of same-sex couples to marry and opposition to the Violence Against Women Act, announced he is retiring rather than running for re-election after a federal court forced the State of North Carolina to redraw its extremely gerrymandered congressional district maps. Holding would have been forced to run in a district that will be less Republican.
Holding supported North Carolina’s attack on its LGBTQ population, veterans, and the disabled. HB2 made it illegal for transgender people to use public restrooms that correspond with their gender identity. It also stripped civil rights protections for LGBTQ people, veterans, and the disabled by nullifying all local ordinances designed to protect those groups.
“It has also been gratifying to work for the ideals and values that I, like many other Americans, believe in,” Holding said in a statement announcing his resignation, The Hill reports.
Earlier: Far Right Wing Anti-LGBTQ Republican Who Called Obama a ‘Dictator’ Announces Retirement From Congress
Axios adds that “Holding’s decision to leave Congress is one of the first major impacts of North Carolina’s new maps, which still favor Republicans in eight out of the state’s 13 congressional seats.”
GOP MASS EXODUS: Far Right Wing Anti-LGBTQ Republican Who Called Obama a ‘Dictator’ Announces Retirement From Congress
The GOP mass exodus continues. U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, a six-term Republican representing the people of Georgia, has just announced he will retire at the end of his term. Graves, who is 49 years old, may be best known for calling then-President Barack Obama a “dictator” in 2016.
Rep. Graves announced his retirement just one day after the House completed its third impeachment hearing, and just after Speaker Pelosi announced she has requested the drafting of Articles of Impeachment against President Trump.
Graves becomes the 24th Republican who has resigned or announced their retirement from the House during the 116th Congress.
Graves is virulently anti-LGBTQ and anti-women, He has voted repeatedly against allowing any federal funds to go to Planned Parenthood or to fund abortions. He voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. And in the face of growing support for same-sex marriage, Rep. Graves voted to enshrine the “right” to voice anti-gay opinions into law.
“As we all do, I’m entering a new season in life,” Graves said in a statement announcing his retirement, according to The Hill. “An exciting season. So, the time has come for me to pass the baton. Now it’s my turn to cheer, support and sacrifice for those who have done the same for me over the last two decades.”
