Fox News Mistakenly Says Tulsi Gabbard Has ‘Dropped Out’ on Live TV

In a blistering series of tweets about the collapse of American foreign policy in the Middle East, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) pummeled the president over the ongoing attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, calling it a “disgrace” that it has comes to this.

With the president addressing the attack by tweeting, “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!” Murphy detailed a list of policy failures in the region is a tweetstorm.

“The attack on our embassy reminds us of all Trump’s Middle East disasters: 1/ Emboldened Iran starts attacking U.S. targets; 2/ Turkey invades Syria; 3/ Saudi Arabia gets away with murder; 4/ Israeli/Palestinian peace slips out of reach. And that’s just the start…” he began.

Three tweets later, he got right to the point, tweeting out: “The list keeps going, but the point is this: The attacks on our embassy in Iraq (and Iraq’s unwillingness to defend us) is – on this last day of 2019 – a reminder of how catastrophic this year has been for U.S. interests in every corner of the Middle East.”

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

The attack on our embassy reminds us of all Trump’s Middle East disasters: 1/ Emboldened Iran starts attacking U.S. targets; 2/ Turkey invades Syria; 3/ Saudi Arabia gets away with murder; 4/ Israeli/Palestinian peace slips out of reach. And that’s just the start… — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019

4/ Thousands of Yemeni children continue to die in a U.S. fueled civil war; 5/ Iran restarts their nuclear program; 6/ Saudi Arabia and Qatar break relations, pushing Qatar to Iran 7/ Turkey buys weapons from Russia, breaking NATO’s back — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019

8/ Brutal crackdown on political dissent in Egypt ramps up 9/ U.S. abandons Kurds to die in Syria, leaves our bases for Russia 10/ U.S. hold on aid to Lebanon weakens their army, empowers Hezbollah 11/ ISIS begins to regroup in Iraq, breaks out of prisons in Syria — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019

The list keeps going, but the point is this: The attacks on our embassy in Iraq (and Iraq’s unwillingness to defend us) is – on this last day of 2019 – a reminder of how catastrophic this year has been for U.S. interests in every corner of the Middle East. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019