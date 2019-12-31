News
Fox News Mistakenly Says Tulsi Gabbard Has ‘Dropped Out’ on Live TV
A sign of things to come in the near future?
In a Fox News segment that aired Tuesday, Fox News anchor Heather Childers announced that 2020 Democratic hopeful Tulsi Gabbard had “dropped out” of the race to the White House. Unfortunately, the news had not yet been revealed by Gabbard herself.
“We do have Tulsi Gabbard, who has now dropped out of the Democratic race,” Childress said when referencing the candidate’s vocal opposition to impeach President Donald Trump. She retracted a few minutes later, “And just to clarify, she hasn’t actually dropped out yet.”
Good to know.
News
Chief Justice John Roberts Issues New Year’s Eve Warning to Stand Up for Democracy
In a progressive welcoming move, Chief Justice John Roberts issued his New Year’s Eve annual report urging his fellow federal judges to stand up for democracy.
“In our age, when social media can instantly spread rumor and false information on a grand scale, the public’s need to understand our government, and the protections it provides, is ever more vital,” he wrote. “We should celebrate our strong and independent judiciary, a key source of national unity and stability.”
He also offered, “We should reflect on our duty to judge without fear of favor, deciding each matter with humility, integrity and dispatch.”
Roberts then encouraged judges to “do our best to maintain the public’s trust that we are faithfully discharging our solemn obligation to equal justice under the law.”
The annual report did not specifically reference President Donald J. Trump by name, but it was certainly implied given the looming Senate impeachment trial. The full document can be read here.
Roberts was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 2003. President George W. Bush nominated him as Chief Justice of the United States, and he took his seat September 29, 2005.
News
President Trump Spent 1 of Every 5 Days at a Golf Club in 2019
CNN is reporting that Donald Trump has spent “at least 251 days at a Trump golf club and 332 days at a Trump property as President.” That tallies up to a golf club visit approximately 1 of 5 times in 2019 alone.
For perspective, another review was done of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, resulting in 333 rounds of golf during his entire eight years in office.
Call it ironic, but we seem to recall Trump razzing Obama’s golf habits repeatedly on Twitter when he was in office:
My @foxandfriends interview discussing Pres. Obama playing golf w/@TigerWoods, US Airways-American merger & oil http://t.co/C868hkJf
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2013
If Obama resigns from office NOW, thereby doing a great service to the country—I will give him free lifetime golf at any one of my courses!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2014
Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014
We pay for Obama’s travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014
President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2014
Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching @ESPN. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2014
Trump also said in 2016 while on the campaign trail, “I mean he’s played more golf than most people on the PGA Tour, this guy. What is it, over 300 rounds? Hey, look, it’s good. Golf is fine. But always play with leaders of countries and people that can help us! Don’t play with your friends all the time.”
Presidents seem to generally enjoy playing a round of golf or two. Or apparently 300.
News
Baghdad Blunders: Embassy Attack Leaves Americans ‘Huddling in Safe Rooms’
In a blistering series of tweets about the collapse of American foreign policy in the Middle East, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) pummeled the president over the ongoing attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, calling it a “disgrace” that it has comes to this.
With the president addressing the attack by tweeting, “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!” Murphy detailed a list of policy failures in the region is a tweetstorm.
“The attack on our embassy reminds us of all Trump’s Middle East disasters: 1/ Emboldened Iran starts attacking U.S. targets; 2/ Turkey invades Syria; 3/ Saudi Arabia gets away with murder; 4/ Israeli/Palestinian peace slips out of reach. And that’s just the start…” he began.
Three tweets later, he got right to the point, tweeting out: “The list keeps going, but the point is this: The attacks on our embassy in Iraq (and Iraq’s unwillingness to defend us) is – on this last day of 2019 – a reminder of how catastrophic this year has been for U.S. interests in every corner of the Middle East.”
You can see all the tweets below.
Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
The attack on our embassy reminds us of all Trump’s Middle East disasters:
1/ Emboldened Iran starts attacking U.S. targets;
2/ Turkey invades Syria;
3/ Saudi Arabia gets away with murder;
4/ Israeli/Palestinian peace slips out of reach.
And that’s just the start…
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019
4/ Thousands of Yemeni children continue to die in a U.S. fueled civil war;
5/ Iran restarts their nuclear program;
6/ Saudi Arabia and Qatar break relations, pushing Qatar to Iran
7/ Turkey buys weapons from Russia, breaking NATO’s back
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019
8/ Brutal crackdown on political dissent in Egypt ramps up
9/ U.S. abandons Kurds to die in Syria, leaves our bases for Russia
10/ U.S. hold on aid to Lebanon weakens their army, empowers Hezbollah
11/ ISIS begins to regroup in Iraq, breaks out of prisons in Syria
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019
The list keeps going, but the point is this:
The attacks on our embassy in Iraq (and Iraq’s unwillingness to defend us) is – on this last day of 2019 – a reminder of how catastrophic this year has been for U.S. interests in every corner of the Middle East.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019
The attack on our embassy in Baghdad is horrifying but predictable.
Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us.
America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away.
What a disgrace.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019
