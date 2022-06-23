Fox News Host Admits “Stunning” Lack of Evidence Supporting Trump’s Election Fraud Claims

Fox News host Martha MacCallum has said that there’s a “stunning” lack of evidence supporting former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him by an unprecedented nationwide conspiracy of voter fraud.

MacCallum made her comments when discussing recent testimony by Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. Bowers said that Trump’s campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani kept telling that the Trump campaign had a list of dead people who had voted and other irregularities that would prove fraud. Though Giuliani promised to give lists of names and irregularities to Bowers, the Trump campaign never provided them.

At one point, Bowers said that Giuliani commented, “We’ve got lots of theories (of election fraud), we just don’t have the evidence.” Indeed, over 60 court cases brought by Trump and Republicans alleging election fraud were dismissed due to lack of evidence.

MacCallum said, “It is very compelling and the lack of evidence is the huge, stunning, clear moment here where these people are saying, ‘Look I supported you, please give me something to work with,’ and it simply doesn’t materialize.”

MacCallum’s statement marks a distinct change from Fox News’ rhetoric casting doubt on President Joe Biden’s election victory leading up to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.