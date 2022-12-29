'ABJECT IDIOT'
Trans Republican Caitlyn Jenner is Sucking Up to Fox News Hosts to Boost Her “Political Career”
Conservative transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly sent repeated compliments, gifts, and “special surprises for Christmas” to Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson in the hopes of boosting her so-called political career, Towleroad reported.
“Caitlyn loves her job as a contributor at FOX,” a source cited by Towleroad told Radar Online. “It’s given her the platform to say her spiel and she’s hoping it leads to bigger, better things!”
“Caitlyn really does look up to Sean and Tucker,” the source added. “They’re not afraid to speak up and neither is she, which puts them in the same league, in her opinion.”
But while Jenner has occasionally been invited to serve as a commentator on the Fox News network, she hardly has any “political career” to speak of.
The failed 73-year-old California gubernatorial candidate ran a lackluster and barely existent campaign in 2021 to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom. Her public statements in that campaign promised to reduce the number of visibly homeless people in the state and to ban transgender athletes from competing in sports, even though she herself is a trans athlete.
In the end, she received less than one percent of the vote, finishing in 13th place.
Previous to her gubernatorial run, she overestimated her influence in the administration of President Donald Trump (R). While she endorsed Trump during his campaign and early into his presidency, Trump quickly banned trans soldiers from serving in the military and took numerous other anti-LGBTQ actions, leading Jenner to admit that her hope in him had been misplaced.
Jenner, a former Olympian, came out as transgender in April 2015. After losing her 2021 race for California’s governor, Jenner was hired by Fox News as an on-air contributor. Jenner was also the subject of I Am Cait, a documentary series covering her transgender identity.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'ABJECT IDIOT'
GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos Admits to Numerous Lies in His Bio
Out gay Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) has finally admitted to lying extensively about his biography, but refuses to resign, stating that he ran his campaign on contemporary issues rather than his past.
Last week, The New York Times reported on the many gaps in his life story, including his past alleged educational and career accomplishments. On Monday, the 34-year-old Republican politician addressed some of the falsehoods, but not all of them.
“I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning,” he told the New York Post, even though he had previously said that he attended Baruch College and New York University, receiving degrees in finance and economics.
He also admitted that he never worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but instead claimed that he helped make “capital introductions” between clients and investors at the firms while working for a company called Link Bridge. Link Bridge hasn’t yet commented on his latest claim.
He blamed his grandmother’s stories on a seemingly false claim about his grandparents fleeing “Jewish persecution in Ukraine” during the Nazi Holocaust. The Forward discovered that his grandparents were actually born in Brazil.
He admitted that he never mentioned having an ex-wife from 2012 to 2017, though The Daily Beast found no record that he is married to the man who he currently calls his husband.
He admitted to not living at the Queens, New York address where he was registered to vote. Rather, he said he now resides at his sister’s place in Huntington on Long Island, New York.
Though he previously said he lost four employees in the 2016 shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida — a claim not backed up by any reports — he now says that the employees were in the process of being hired at his company. Santos didn’t elaborate with additional information to back up his new claim.
On Tuesday, Santos removed his campaign biography from his website.
He denied any wrongdoing despite Brazilian court records accusing him of trying to cash another person’s checks, didn’t back up claims that his mother was working in the World Trade Center on the day of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks nor did he explain why no records exist of his founding a charity called Friends of Pets.
Even though numerous Democrats have called on him to resign, he told the Post, “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry. I am not a criminal… This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”
'ABJECT IDIOT'
Alex Jones declares that he’s Hitler and a child murderer in unhinged interview
Alex Jones, the host of the conspiracy theory show InfoWars declared that he himself is Hitler and that he shot kids to death in an interview on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan.
When Callaghan asked Jones if he felt responsible for what happened to the Sandy Hook parents, meaning the harassment and death threats they faced after Jones told his millions of viewers that they were “crisis actors” who helped fake a 2012 school shooting in order to help the government confiscate people’s guns.
Jones responded, “I went to that school. I pulled the gun out. I shot every one of myself. I mean, I’m guilty.” Later on, he repeats over and over again, “I killed them. I’ll admit it. I did it. I’m the bad guy…. I murdered those children. I did. I did it myself.”
The December 14, 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting left 26 people dead, including 20 children ages 6 and 7. Jones was not the shooter.
“We should bow five times a day to New Haven, Connecticut for the kids that died,” Jones said, before saying that people have been hypnotized into believing that they should give their guns to George Soros, a Jewish billionaire that anti-Semites think controls left-wing politics.
“I was actually Hitler. It wasn’t actually Hitler,” Jones said. “I did it. I was in a time machine in Germany. I did all that.”
Later in the interview, Jones said, “I was being sarcastic earlier. I didn’t kill the children. I’m not Jeffrey Dahmer. I didn’t invent hemorrhoids. I simply questioned things and they’re trying to demonize me to say questioning things is a bad deal.”
That’s a lie though. Jones himself said the shooting was fake, and he has said in court that he believed it was, though he now believes otherwise. He has also claimed that his company is broke, despite raking in millions in online sales.
“Nobody thinks you killed the kids,” Callaghan told Jones during their interview. “Nobody thinks that oh, it’s what you did. What you killed is [the parents’] ability to get over the death of children.”
Jones responded, “Everyone’s like yeah, ‘We’re gonna get him immediately.’ Like, they’ve built me up and like I’m this giant creature like all-powerful, like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, and none of it’s real. So it’s like it’s funny, actually. It’s actually comical. I mean, it’s, it’s actually hilarious.”
Jones is being sued for defamation by several parents of Sandy Hook victims who said they experienced hardship stemming from his claims. In court, Jones said he was tired of apologizing for his statements about the shooting being a hoax.
In August 2018, Jones and InfoWars were both banned from YouTube, Apple, Facebook and Instagram (which is owned by Facebook) for repeatedly violating their policies forbidding hate speech and glorifying violence. Twitter banned him a month later for “abusive behavior.”
Jones said his banning was political censorship because the mainstream is afraid of “the truth.”
Jones has claimed on InfoWars that the government is controlling the weather; Democratic politician Hillary Clinton runs a child sex ring out of a gay-owned D.C.-area pizza restaurant (something known as Pizzagate); that the transgender rights movement is a plot to allow people to have sex with their cars; and that millions of undocumented immigrants illegally voted in the 2016 presidential election (echoing a baseless claim repeated by then-President Donald Trump).
In a child custody case, Jones’ lawyer said that he is an actor whose words shouldn’t be taken seriously.
Trending
- 'ACCOMPLICES2 days ago
“Fox News Bankrolls” Super-Bigoted Anti-LGBTQ Interview with Libs Of TikTok Founder Chaya Raichik
- 'SOUNDS ABOUT WHITE'2 days ago
Man Arrested After Video of Racist, Homophobic Christmas Eve Attack Goes Viral
- 'LOOK AT FACTS'2 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg Criticized for Saying, Again, Nazis Didn’t Target Jews Over “Race”
- News2 days ago
18 Attorneys General Blast Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law as Unconstitutional
- 'ASTOUNDING'1 day ago
GOP Appoints Failed Politician to Judgeship Despite Her Having Zero Judicial Experience
- '2ND AMENDMENT COSPLAY'1 day ago
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Gun-Themed Eatery Will Be Replaced By a Mexican Restaurant
- 'ABJECT IDIOT'2 days ago
GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos Admits to Numerous Lies in His Bio
- TALK ABOUT PRIVILEGE8 hours ago
Police Would’ve Killed More January 6 Rioters If They Had Been Black, House Security Official Says