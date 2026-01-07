Video Appears to Show Federal Agents Preventing Doctor From Helping Shooting Victim

A video obtained by HuffPost appears to show federal agents preventing a man who identified himself as a physician from assisting the 37-year old woman fatally shot by an agent on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

In the video, a federal agent tells the man to “back up now,” while he shouts, “I’m a physician!”

Another voice, apparently a federal agent, says, “I don’t care,” while another says, “We’ve got EMS coming.”

When he says, “We have medics on scene, we have our own medics,” a bystander shouts, “Where are they?”

She continues, “How can I relax, you just killed my f – – neighbor!” then asks, “How do you show up to work every day?”

“You’re killing my neighbors, you’re stealing my neighbors, what the f – – man?”

The now-deceased woman, who has been identified as Renee Good, was shot “after a group of people began blocking officers during an immigration-related operation in Minneapolis, the Department of Homeland Security said,” NBC News reported.

Some witness descriptions and videos that flooded social media conflict with official statements from DHS.

“Details remained in dispute,” The New York Times reported, “with President Trump saying the agents had acted in self-defense on social media, while state and local officials described federal accounts of the shooting with terms like ‘propaganda’ and ‘garbage.'”

According to BBC News, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the officer “defensively shot to protect himself.” But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey “disputes federal officials’ account of the shooting, and demands ICE agents leave the city.”

HuffPost has obtained a video of a physician trying to give medical care to the woman shot and killed by ICE agents today, and not being allowed to go near her. The ICE agents claim there are medics on site, but witnesses scream that there are no medics present.

Image via Reuters