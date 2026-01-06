News
‘Stalin-Level Propaganda’: White House Ripped for ‘Alternative’ J6 History in New Report
The White House is coming under fire for its “alternative” depiction of the events of January 6, 2021—an episode many have described as an insurrection, a riot, or an attack on the U.S. Capitol and on American democracy.
“President Trump took decisive action to pardon January 6 defendants who were unfairly targeted, overcharged, and used as political examples,” the White House said on its new webpage detailing January 6, which it also called “A Day That Will Live in Infamy.”
“They were not protected by the leaders who failed them. They were punished to cover incompetence,” the White House claimed.
In one passage — misleading and disputed by the public record — the White House alleged: “The Democrats masterfully reversed reality after January 6, branding peaceful patriotic protesters as ‘insurrectionists’ and framing the event as a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Trump—despite no evidence of armed rebellion or intent to overthrow the government.”
“In truth, it was the Democrats who staged the real insurrection by certifying a fraud-ridden election, ignoring widespread irregularities, and weaponizing federal agencies to hunt down dissenters, all while Pelosi’s own security lapses invited the chaos they later exploited to seize and consolidate power,” the claim continued. “This gaslighting narrative allowed them to persecute innocent Americans, silence opposition, and distract from their own role in undermining democracy.”
The White House’s J6 webpage also claimed that then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “repeatedly” acknowledged responsibility for “catastrophic security failures” including “not having the National Guard pre-deployed, despite intelligence warnings and President Trump’s offers of troops that were ignored.”
The Speaker of the House does not have control over the National Guard, and numerous reports show that Trump made no formal offer to deploy troops on January 6, according to Politico.
Critics took issue with the webpage and many of the White House’s claims.
Axios’ Trump White House reporter Marc Caputo called it an “alternative Jan. 6 history.”
Spectrum News’ national political reporter Taylor Popielarz charged that the White House was attempting “to rewrite what actually happened on Jan. 6, 2021.”
Mediaite contributing editor Sarah Rumpf wrote that the “new White House website contains so many disgusting lies about #January6 it’s hard to know where to start.”
“Relax,” suggested The Bulwark’s Will Saletan. “You’re not living in an authoritarian country. Except for the part where the president seizes unprecedented powers. And the part where he orders sham prosecutions. And the part where his White House rewrites the history of his coup attempt.”
Attorney Drew M. Capuder called it “one of the most evil and dishonest things I have ever seen.”
The Cato Institute’s David J. Bier simply described it as “pathological.”
Political scientist Michael D. Swaine offered an extensive response:
“A despicable, shameful distortion of reality by a lawless, rogue white house,” Swaine wrote of the White House’s January 6 website. “Yes, January 6th will live in infamy, as an effort to violently overthrow the results of a legitimate election by a criminal politician and his goons.”
“The truth is crystal clear, based on January 6th and many actions since then,” he continued. “Trump has become an illegitimate leader who should be impeached, tried, convicted, and removed from office. He has violated the Constitution and engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors. He will go down in history as by far the worst US president. Under him, the United States is being turned into an authoritarian, rogue nation.”
Swaine urged Americans to “stand up and speak out,” and he warned that it’s “time to act on the basis of the laws and ideals of the nation and get rid of Trump and his quislings.”
“An absolute disgrace,” declared HuffPost’s White House correspondent S.V. Dáte. “Stalin-level propaganda. The people who put this together — on OUR dime — should be ashamed of themselves.”
NBC News, reporting on the White House’s new January 6 webpage, wrote that “Trump is rewriting the narrative around the Capitol siege.”
“In the months after the attack,” NBC added, “Americans generally agreed on what had just happened; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called it a ‘terrorist attack.’”
Image via Reuters
News
How Trump Might Seize Greenland: Report
President Donald Trump followed his weekend military incursion into Venezuela with comments that suggested warnings to several other countries, including Cuba, Colombia, Mexico, Iran, and Greenland.
Some Europeans and the leaders of several of the countries he mentioned, appear to be taking him seriously.
“Trump’s rhetoric, including his suggestion over the weekend that Washington may have to ‘do something’ about cartels that are ‘running Mexico,’ is reviving fears in Mexico City,” Politico reported.
Trump said the government of Cuba might just fall on its own, but, as The Washington Post reported, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio “went further, indicating that the United States might be willing to give it a push.”
With Trump having targeted Greenland for months, some of the territory’s leaders are now concerned it could be at risk.
“Danish officials think they know how Donald Trump might seize Greenland,” The Atlantic reported.
“In a late-night Truth Social post, the president announces that the Danish territory is now an American ‘protectorate.’ Because neither Denmark nor its European allies possess the military force to prevent the United States from taking the island, they are powerless to resist Trump’s dubious claim. And as the leading member of NATO claims the sovereign territory of another state, the alliance is paralyzed. Arguing that possession is nine-tenths of the law, Trump simply declares that Greenland now belongs to the United States.”
According to The Atlantic, this hypothetical scenario has been discussed by Danish officials and security experts in recent months. It “may have seemed faintly ridiculous,” but after Trump’s incursion in Venezuela, including his “ensuing insistence that the United States now ‘runs’ Venezuela—it seemed far less so.”
“For months, Danes have anxiously imagined an audacious move by the Trump administration to annex Greenland, whether by force, coercion, or an attempt to buy off the local population of about 56,000 people with the promise of cutting them in on future mining deals. Now those fears are spiking.”
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has “argued that the president’s threats are credible.”
“Unfortunately, I think the American president should be taken seriously when he says he wants Greenland,” she told the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR).
But The Atlantic warned, “if the U.S. goes down that road, NATO will effectively cease to exist the moment the first military personnel enter Greenlandic territory.”
Image via Reuters
News
‘Close to Outright Plunder’: Trump ‘Taking His Corruption International’ Says Columnist
President Donald Trump’s military incursion into Venezuela and his demand for “total access” to that sovereign nation’s vast resources of oil, are “close to outright plunder” and an example of his “taking his corruption international,” says The New Republic‘s Greg Sargent.
“It’s often said that one of Donald Trump’s biggest innovations in American politics is to confess to his corruption right out in the open,” Sargent writes. “Over the years, Trump has frequently confirmed the truth of that diagnosis. But during remarks to reporters on Sunday about his invasion of Venezuela, he gave this a new spin, taking his corruption international in a fresh way.”
Trump was asked what he needs from Delcy Rodríguez, who is now Venezuela’s acting president, after U.S. military forces captured Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and brought him to the United States to stand trial.
“We need total access—we need access to the oil and to other things in their country,” Trump told reporters. When asked about Venezuela’s oil reserves, Trump declared, “We’re gonna run everything.”
Sargent writes that Trump is now following “the Putin model: Authoritarian rule that enables smash-and-grab oligarchy by those in the regime’s good favor. Trump is making it unusually explicit that in this sphere of influence, Trump-approved oligarchs will be enriched by our regional spoils.”
In comments to Sargent, TNR’s Casey Michel put it another way: “Putin envisions a world in which a small group of imperialists loot their portions of the globe as they see fit. Trump has been envious of this model for a long time. He’s implementing it himself in the Western hemisphere.”
Sargent also suggests that Trump’s claim to be anti-war is now wrecked.
“As TNR’s Michael Tomasky explains, he’s fine with wars that are about ‘raw power in service of plunder and conquest.'”
Image via Reuters
News
House GOP Math Gets Brutal After Republican’s ‘Sudden’ Death and Another Hospitalized
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson’s razor-thin majority took three hits on Tuesday. They include the effective date of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation, the unexpected passing of U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), and the hospitalization of U.S. Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN).
“It’s about the math,” reported Fox News Chief Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram.
Baird’s condition is stable, Fox News reported. But, as another shutdown looms, Johnson — at least temporarily — may have to pass legislation with a 217-213 majority.
Before the news of Baird’s hospitalization, Johnson had a two-seat majority. With Congressman LaMalfa’s death, it was just 218-213, as NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Melanie Zanona reported.
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported, “80-year-old Indiana Rep. Jim Baird is in the hospital after a car crash. So House Republican attendance is a massive, massive problem right now.”
He also suggested that within Johnson’s GOP conference it was already effectively a “One-vote margin” with GOP Rep. Thomas Massie “mostly against the House Republican leadership.”
Pergram also noted that, “Two Texas Democrats are in a runoff for a House seat later this month. So Democrats gain a seat there. With 432 members then, it goes to 218-214.”
U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, the House Majority Whip, announced the news of Congressman LaMalfa’s passing, saying he was “devastated” by “the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa. Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America.”
“At the start of the 119th Congress, Johnson was already facing the narrowest House majority in nearly 100 years,” CNN reported on Tuesday. “The tight margin has created a major challenge for congressional Republicans as they seek to enact Trump’s legislative priorities, leaving little room for error.”
Image via Reuters
