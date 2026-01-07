‘Sick of Stupid’: GOP Senator Slams Top Trump Advisor

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis blasted the Trump administration over its continued, escalating push to acquire the autonomous territory of Greenland, denouncing the advice the President has received from a top advisor while emphasizing that the U.S. Senate is a co-equal branch of the U.S. government.

The Republican senior senator from North Carolina, described as “extremely fiery” by one congressional reporter, targeted Stephen Miller by name in a floor speech on Wednesday, saying that the White House Deputy Chief of Staff had said that “obviously, Greenland should be part of the U.S.”

“That is absurd,” Tillis responded.

“You know what makes me cranky?” the senator continued. “Stupid.”

Tillis, who serves as the co-chair of the Senate NATO Advisor Group, denounced Miller’s “insane comments about how it is our right to have territory owned by the Kingdom of Denmark.”

“Folks, amateur hour is over,” Tillis continued, before directing his remarks directly at Miller.

“You don’t speak on behalf of this U.S. Senator or the Congress. You can say, ‘it may be the position of the President of the United States, that Greenland should be a part of the United States,’ but it’s not the position of this government, because we are a co-equal branch.”

“One of two things happened with Greenland,” he said. Either President Trump “came up with the idea that maybe we should have Greenland as a part of our assets,” or “Mr. Miller or somebody else said, ‘Hey, this would be cool. Let’s take over Greenland.'”

“Well, that’s stupid, too,” Tillis declared. “And I’m sick of stupid.”

Sen. Tillis: “This nonsense on what’s going on with Greenland is a distraction from the good work he’s doing, and the amateurs who said it was a good idea should lose their jobs.” pic.twitter.com/f3q9xPrdHl — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) January 7, 2026

