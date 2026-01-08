‘Significant Rebuke’: Republicans Preparing to Push Back on Trump

As President Donald Trump issues increasingly challenging demands, loyal Republicans on Capitol Hill appear ready to at least start pushing back in what is being deemed a “Trump loyalty test.”

In an extremely rare move, the House will vote on Thursday on legislation to override two Trump vetoes in what Politico reported would be “a significant rebuke of the president.” GOP leaders believe there is a good chance enough Republicans will provide the votes necessary for an override. It is currently unclear whether the measure will pass in the Senate.

In another move against the Trump agenda, the House will vote on a bill by Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that would extend Obamacare subsidies for an additional three years. Nine House Republicans on Wednesday provided the votes necessary to bring the measure to a full floor vote.

“The move goes against the explicit wishes of Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump’s vision of creating an insurance plan that sends dollars directly to consumers instead,” Politico noted.

The bill’s future in the Senate may be unlikely, but it could provide fuel for a bipartisan group of Senators who are also working to extend the subsidies, while making policy changes to the Affordable Care Act.

One of President Trump’s big asks on Wednesday came in the form of a social media post that demanded the budget for the Department of Defense increase from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion, shocking some critics.

“This will allow us to build the ‘Dream Military’ that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe,” Trump claimed.

“That’s not happening,” an unnamed House Republican told Politico.

Over in the Senate, a Democratic-sponsored bill that would require Trump to obtain congressional approval for any additional military action in Venezuela does not yet have enough GOP votes to pass.

But Politico reported, “keep an eye” on four undecided Republicans, including Lisa Murkowski (AK), Todd Young (IN), Susan Collins (ME) and Thom Tillis (NC).

Similar legislation in the House is being promoted by a Democrat.

