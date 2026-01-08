News
‘Significant Rebuke’: Republicans Preparing to Push Back on Trump
As President Donald Trump issues increasingly challenging demands, loyal Republicans on Capitol Hill appear ready to at least start pushing back in what is being deemed a “Trump loyalty test.”
In an extremely rare move, the House will vote on Thursday on legislation to override two Trump vetoes in what Politico reported would be “a significant rebuke of the president.” GOP leaders believe there is a good chance enough Republicans will provide the votes necessary for an override. It is currently unclear whether the measure will pass in the Senate.
In another move against the Trump agenda, the House will vote on a bill by Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that would extend Obamacare subsidies for an additional three years. Nine House Republicans on Wednesday provided the votes necessary to bring the measure to a full floor vote.
“The move goes against the explicit wishes of Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump’s vision of creating an insurance plan that sends dollars directly to consumers instead,” Politico noted.
The bill’s future in the Senate may be unlikely, but it could provide fuel for a bipartisan group of Senators who are also working to extend the subsidies, while making policy changes to the Affordable Care Act.
One of President Trump’s big asks on Wednesday came in the form of a social media post that demanded the budget for the Department of Defense increase from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion, shocking some critics.
“This will allow us to build the ‘Dream Military’ that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe,” Trump claimed.
“That’s not happening,” an unnamed House Republican told Politico.
Over in the Senate, a Democratic-sponsored bill that would require Trump to obtain congressional approval for any additional military action in Venezuela does not yet have enough GOP votes to pass.
But Politico reported, “keep an eye” on four undecided Republicans, including Lisa Murkowski (AK), Todd Young (IN), Susan Collins (ME) and Thom Tillis (NC).
Similar legislation in the House is being promoted by a Democrat.
News
In ‘Historic’ Rebuke Senate Votes to Curtail Trump
The U.S. Senate has advanced a resolution that would require President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval for any further military action or additional U.S. troops in Venezuela — “a rare and notable rebuke of the president,” according to Axios, and a rare assertion of the Senate’s constitutional war powers.
“Big setback for the White House as 5 GOP Senators join all Democrats in voting to start debate on a war powers resolution re: Venezuela,” congressional reporter Jamie Dupree noted.
NBC News reported that the vote is “the first test of whether Republican lawmakers will publicly oppose Trump’s actions against the country after the capture of its president, Nicolás Maduro.”
PBS News noted that the resolution sets up “a test” for President Trump’s “expanding ambitions in the Western Hemisphere.” The Trump administration has said it would veto it should it come to his desk.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), the bill’s sponsor, said on Wednesday that the vote is about “whether the United States should engage in military action against Venezuela on a presidential say-so without a vote of Congress.”
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) voted to advance the legislation, and said: “I believe invoking the War Powers Act at this moment is necessary, given the President’s comments about the possibility of ‘boots on the ground’ and a sustained engagement ‘running’ Venezuela, with which I do not agree.”
NYU Professor of Law Ryan Goodman called the vote “Absolutely historic.”
News
Video Appears to Show Federal Agents Preventing Doctor From Helping Shooting Victim
A video obtained by HuffPost appears to show federal agents preventing a man who identified himself as a physician from assisting the 37-year old woman fatally shot by an agent on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
In the video, a federal agent tells the man to “back up now,” while he shouts, “I’m a physician!”
Another voice, apparently a federal agent, says, “I don’t care,” while another says, “We’ve got EMS coming.”
When he says, “We have medics on scene, we have our own medics,” a bystander shouts, “Where are they?”
She continues, “How can I relax, you just killed my f – – neighbor!” then asks, “How do you show up to work every day?”
“You’re killing my neighbors, you’re stealing my neighbors, what the f – – man?”
The now-deceased woman, who has been identified as Renee Good, was shot “after a group of people began blocking officers during an immigration-related operation in Minneapolis, the Department of Homeland Security said,” NBC News reported.
Some witness descriptions and videos that flooded social media conflict with official statements from DHS.
“Details remained in dispute,” The New York Times reported, “with President Trump saying the agents had acted in self-defense on social media, while state and local officials described federal accounts of the shooting with terms like ‘propaganda’ and ‘garbage.'”
According to BBC News, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the officer “defensively shot to protect himself.” But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey “disputes federal officials’ account of the shooting, and demands ICE agents leave the city.”
HuffPost has obtained a video of a physician trying to give medical care to the woman shot and killed by ICE agents today, and not being allowed to go near her.
The ICE agents claim there are medics on site, but witnesses scream that there are no medics present.
Full Story:… pic.twitter.com/6UvbzCwO5a
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 7, 2026
News
‘Sick of Stupid’: GOP Senator Slams Top Trump Advisor
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis blasted the Trump administration over its continued, escalating push to acquire the autonomous territory of Greenland, denouncing the advice the President has received from a top advisor while emphasizing that the U.S. Senate is a co-equal branch of the U.S. government.
The Republican senior senator from North Carolina, described as “extremely fiery” by one congressional reporter, targeted Stephen Miller by name in a floor speech on Wednesday, saying that the White House Deputy Chief of Staff had said that “obviously, Greenland should be part of the U.S.”
“That is absurd,” Tillis responded.
“You know what makes me cranky?” the senator continued. “Stupid.”
Tillis, who serves as the co-chair of the Senate NATO Advisor Group, denounced Miller’s “insane comments about how it is our right to have territory owned by the Kingdom of Denmark.”
“Folks, amateur hour is over,” Tillis continued, before directing his remarks directly at Miller.
“You don’t speak on behalf of this U.S. Senator or the Congress. You can say, ‘it may be the position of the President of the United States, that Greenland should be a part of the United States,’ but it’s not the position of this government, because we are a co-equal branch.”
“One of two things happened with Greenland,” he said. Either President Trump “came up with the idea that maybe we should have Greenland as a part of our assets,” or “Mr. Miller or somebody else said, ‘Hey, this would be cool. Let’s take over Greenland.'”
“Well, that’s stupid, too,” Tillis declared. “And I’m sick of stupid.”
Sen. Tillis: “This nonsense on what’s going on with Greenland is a distraction from the good work he’s doing, and the amateurs who said it was a good idea should lose their jobs.” pic.twitter.com/f3q9xPrdHl
— The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) January 7, 2026
