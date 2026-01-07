Dr. Oz: Seniors Should Delay Retirement to Boost the Economy

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is urging America’s seniors to delay their retirement plans so they can help boost the U.S. gross domestic product, a measure of economic activity.

Oz was speaking at a Trump administration press conference addressing new dietary guidelines.

According to PBS, the new guidelines suggest “more whole foods and protein, fewer highly processed foods and less added sugar,” and note “that Americans should choose whole-food sources of saturated fat — such as meat, whole-fat dairy or avocados — while continuing to limit saturated fat consumption to no more than 10% of daily calories. The guidance says ‘other options can include butter or beef tallow,’ despite previous recommendations to avoid those fats.”

Oz told reporters, “If we’re able to get the average American, who today retires on average, at age 61, get them just to work one year longer because they feel so vital, so strong, so bullish about their future — because they’re feeding their bodies nutrients that are essential to their high functioning productivity — we will increase the overall GDP of our nation by trillions of dollars.”

“So we will reduce health care expenses at the same time we jazz up the U.S. economy with trillions of dollars created by the productivity of American workers,” he added.

Critics were quick to blast Oz’s suggestion of working longer.

Max Steele, senior director of communications at the anti-gun violence group Everytown, wrote: “GOP midterm message to seniors: ‘work one year longer’.”

A Democratic National Committee social media account alleged, “Dr. Oz hints at raising the retirement age.”

Other social media commentators chastised the administration over the high cost of health insurance, groceries, and shelter.

