Can Trump Take Greenland by Force Without Congress? Johnson Won’t Say, Walks Away

The White House has said that all options are on the table — including military force — for President Donald Trump to decide how he wants to acquire Greenland. But when asked if the Commander in Chief would need congressional authorization to take Greenland by force, Speaker Mike Johnson declined to give a definitive answer but suggested it might not be required — before walking away.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, is not for sale. The vast majority of its citizens do not want to be taken over by the United States. As for national security concerns, the U.S. already has a significant military foothold in Greenland through longstanding defense agreements with Denmark, including the Pituffik base.

Some legal experts say Trump would need congressional approval to use the U.S. military to take Greenland by force.

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), an attorney and retired Air Force JAG colonel, on Wednesday told members of the U.S. Armed Forces that any Trump order to use military force against Greenland without congressional approval constitutes an illegal order.

“There is absolutely no legal justification whatsoever to use military force against a NATO ally, against Greenland,” he said. “If any military member, including the generals on down, to enlisted members, if any of them participate in the use of military force against Greenland without congressional authorization, they are following illegal orders. That’s simply a fact.”

But Speaker Johnson, a constitutional attorney, appeared to have a different — and less definitive — take.

Desjardins asked if Johnson could clarify if any U.S. military force in Greenland would have to be congressionally approved. Johnson replied, “Uh, no, I can’t, because, um, it depends on what that is.”

“Is that not a congressional power?” Desjardins asked.

“Congress has a responsibility to declare war,” Johnson continued. “I think there is no scenario where we would be at war with Greenland.”

“Under Article II,” Johnson added, “the president has broad authority as the commander in chief.”

After some more back-and-forth, Johnson walked away, saying, “Bye, guys.”

GREENLAND. —> @SpeakerJohnson told me – no, he does not think @potus would necessarily need Congressional approval to use military force in Greenland. Important note – Johnson does not believe the U.S. will do this. But still significant statement about Congressional… pic.twitter.com/jwKMKI2gcQ — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 7, 2026

