‘Theater of the Absurd’: Trump’s Attacks Cast Doubt on Bipartisan Funding Deals

President Donald Trump’s continued attacks on top Democrats — calling for their arrest and jailing, calling them “traitors,” accusing them of “seditious behavior,” and suggesting that they be hanged — is not sitting well with influential GOP lawmakers who now fear the chance of passing any critical bipartisan funding bills has stalled.

“Republican lawmakers and strategists fear that Trump is undermining his own credibility and ability to get anything done before the midterm election,” The Hill reported, describing Trump’s allies as “dumbfounded.”

The president has been lashing out at six Democratic lawmakers, all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces or Intelligence Community, for appearing in a video in which they reminded members of the military of their duty to not obey illegal orders.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) called Trump’s attacks “reckless” and “irresponsible.”

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) “furrowed her brow incredulously when a reporter last week described to her Trump’s comments,” which included saying the Democrats’ actions were “seditious behavior punishable by death.”

“Obviously, I don’t agree with that,” Collins said.

“Two weeks after the conclusion of the longest government shutdown in American history,” The Hill reported, “Trump and Democratic lawmakers are tearing at each other again, dimming the prospects of reaching a deal on expiring health insurance premium subsidies or legislation to fund the government past Jan. 30.”

Moderate Democrats have been hoping to forge a deal to extend the Obamacare subsidies, which expire at the end of the year. Millions of Americans are already seeing premiums for next year skyrocket, in some cases to double or triple what they were this year.

“Striking a deal in the next few weeks now appears to be an unreachable goal,” The Hill observed.

Funding deals are also needed for the U.S. Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Education, Labor, Commerce, Justice, and State, by the end of January.

“All those objectives are being cast under new doubt given the rancorous tone in Washington,” according to The Hill.

Former U.S. Senator Judd Gregg (R-NH) blasted both the Democratic senators and President Trump, but pinned the bulk of the blame on the Commander in Chief.

“The president’s statements — he always has to one-up everybody — basically his statements were beyond irresponsible,” Gregg told The Hill. “You can’t accuse members of Congress of treason, you can’t suggest somebody be executed in a democracy.”

“A lot of people have incorrect positions,” he continued. “So you’re going to go out and call everybody with an incorrect position a traitor? It borders on the theater of the absurd at a level we haven’t seen before.”

