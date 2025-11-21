News
Family Food Costs Hit Record High Despite Trump Touting Cheaper Holiday Dinner
As Americans prepare for Thanksgiving, President Donald Trump is promoting Walmart’s 25% cheaper holiday meal as evidence that grocery prices are falling. But the discount reflects a smaller, bargain-focused menu with fewer items and fewer name-brand products — lowering the cost of a one-time holiday feast without addressing the broader fact shoppers are seeing at the checkout line, that overall food prices have hit a record high this year.
The fact-checkers at Snopes reported on Friday that the cost of feeding a family of four for one month hit an all-time high of $1,030 this year. Snopes cited data from the Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank, whose October American Affordability Tracker compiled figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
A separate report released Friday by Groundwork Collaborative, The Century Foundation, and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) found that many Thanksgiving basics have risen sharply, contradicting the claim that the Thanksgiving holiday meal is generally cheaper.
“The full holiday meal is up nearly 10% this year, more than triple the overall rate of inflation,” the report found. It stated that onions are up 56%, creamed corn is up more than 20%, butternut squash and collard greens have risen over 12%, and french-fried onion topping for a green bean casserole has climbed 15%.
Meanwhile, citing “the highest inflation in decades,” CNN reported on Friday that the “Trump administration’s unprecedented tariffs, the immigration crackdown and global natural disasters have rattled the food supply chain. Grocery prices rose in August at their fastest pace in three years and increased again in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.”
“This is coming on the heels of the highest inflation in decades,” the news network noted.
Americans should not expect grocery prices to drop before Thanksgiving, The New York Post revealed on Friday.
“Grocery prices will remain stiff across the board through Thanksgiving despite President Trump’s recent cancellation of tariffs on beef, bananas and more — and coffee drinkers shouldn’t expect relief until after Christmas.”
Trump to Hold Million-Dollar-a-Plate Fundraisers Amid Affordability Push
As President Donald Trump and his administration continue their focus on touting affordability — insisting prices for many everyday food items have dropped while consumers lament grocery store prices — the President will be hosting two one-million-dollar-a-plate fundraisers for his super PAC early next year.
Inflation remains high at 3.0%. The unemployment rate is now the highest it’s been in nearly four years. Prices for items like beef, coffee, and bananas have increased by double-digit percentages. Major corporations have announced plans to lay off thousands or tens of thousands of workers. And millions of Americans are seeing their health care premiums for next year skyrocket, as Congress leaves D.C. for Thanksgiving break.
The president, meanwhile, has insisted there is little to no inflation, and calls affordability a Democratic “con job,” as he hosted the crown prince of Saudi Arabia this week for a lavish black-tie White House dinner.
“President Trump, who has been hosting fund-raising dinners at a pace unseen by any second-term president, is scheduled to hold two more early next year, according to copies of the invitations seen by The New York Times,” the Times reported on Friday. “Mr. Trump is slated to attend two high-dollar ‘candlelight dinners’ — one at Trump National Golf Club near Washington on Jan. 31, the second at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 27.”
The Times also reports that politicians’ super PACs generally spend funds on the politicians’ own elections, but Trump is term-limited, according to the U.S. Constitution. While he has flirted with running for a third term, he recently acknowledged it is not permitted.
The White House has said Trump will be more focused on the cost of living in the new year.
Last month, a local CBS affiliate reported that “President Trump is expected to headline a $1 million-per-person candlelight dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Oct. 17. The event is hosted by the Trump-aligned super PAC, MAGA, Inc., which raised $177 million in the first half of the year. The event is expected to have an impact on next year’s midterm elections.”
‘Very Serious Violation of the Law’: Trump Says Military Looking Into Democrats’ Video
One day after calling for six Democratic lawmakers to be arrested for “seditious behavior,” President Donald Trump is now claiming the military is looking into a video they recorded reminding members of the U.S. Armed Forces and Intelligence Community of their duty to refuse unlawful orders.
“I think it’s a very serious violation of the law,” President Trump told Fox News Radio.
“I know they’re looking into it militarily,” Trump claimed.
“I think Pete Hegseth is looking into it, too,” he said of the Secretary of Defense. “I don’t know for a fact, but I think the military is looking into it — the military courts.”
The six lawmakers — four House Democrats and two Senate Democrats — in a recorded video said, “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law, or our Constitution.”
Trump lashed out on Thursday.
“It’s called seditious behavior at the highest level,” he charged. “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be Arrested and put on trial. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example must be set.”
“Seditious behavior, punishable by death!” he continued.
Some of the Democrats are speaking out.
On Friday, U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), who is one of the six lawmakers, was asked if she believed illegal orders have been given.
“Well, what I will say is that over the last nine or ten months, about 600 pieces of lawsuits have been filed in response to executive orders or orders in general, that this president and this administration has made. Of those, 150 or so have been ruled as being unlawful, many of them by judges that have been appointed by President Trump.
“So, yes, you know, those kinds of things are going on,” she noted.
Trump on the Democratic lawmakers who released a video telling the military not to follow illegal orders:
‘I think it’s a very serious violation of the law. Pete Hegseth is looking into it. I know they’re looking into it militarily. The military is looking into it, the military… pic.twitter.com/CNDTPLBCtu
— FactPost (@factpostnews) November 21, 2025
‘Mob Shakedown’: Trump Ukraine Peace Plan Blasted as ‘Surrender to Putin’
The Trump administration is now reportedly threatening Ukraine to accept its 28-point peace plan, which is being widely panned both inside the U.S. and internationally.
Axios reported that a draft of the plan, according to sources, “would force Kyiv to give up additional territory in the east, cap the size of its military, and agree it will never join NATO.”
The U.S. is pushing Ukraine to accept the deal on an “aggressive timeline,” Axios noted, while Reuters reported that “The United States has threatened to cut intelligence sharing and weapons supplies for Ukraine to press it into agreeing to the framework of a U.S.-brokered peace deal.”
“The sources,” Reuters added, “speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Kyiv was under greater pressure from Washington than during any previous peace discussions, and that the U.S. wanted Ukraine to sign a framework of the deal by next Thursday.”
Early Friday morning, Christopher Miller, The Financial Times’ chief correspondent in Kyiv, reported that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held “a call with France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Friedrich Merz and UK’s Keir Starmer, the Ukrainian president’s office tells me.”
“They are working to develop counter points to the Trump peace proposal that senior Ukrainian and European officials have described as heavily pro-Russian and filled with demands that are red lines for Kyiv and Europe.”
In a video to the Ukrainian people, President Zelenskyy said, “Now the pressure on Ukraine is one of the most difficult. Now Ukraine may find itself facing a very difficult choice – either loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner,” Miller reported.
Critics are blasting the proposed deal which was brokered without input from Ukraine.
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), warned: “We don’t have all the details yet, but it’s sounding more like a Russian plan for Ukraine. Negotiating without Ukraine is a lot like Munich 1938. It makes Ukraine weaker & vulnerable to future Russian attacks. It’s unacceptable & a surrender to Putin. We must have moral clarity.”
Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Estonian Parliament, warned: “If Russia receives amnesty for all the crimes it has committed against Ukraine, then the UN might as well be disbanded. What value does the UN Charter have after the greatest act of aggression in the UN’s history is simply forgiven?”
He added, “If Ukraine accepts this, there will be no Ukraine anymore. If Europe accepts this, we must prepare for a direct war with Russia.”
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned, “All the decisions concerning Poland will be taken by Poles. Nothing about us without us. When it comes to peace, all the negotiations should include Ukraine. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”
Responding to Tusk’s remark, CNN’s Jim Sciutto observed, “We’re seeing an immediate and very public rejection of the US Ukraine peace proposal by Ukraine and Europe.”
Professor of Political Science Michael McFaul, the former U.S. Ambassador to Russia declared, “This represents capitulation for Ukraine. Trump is not mediating an end to this horrific invasion. He is acting on behalf of the imperialist invaders. Shameful reversal.”
Jessica Riedl of the Manhattan Institute wrote: “So the U.S. proposes that Ukraine surrender to Russia. Why else to limit Ukraine‘s military (and ban NATO troops) than to leave it totally vulnerable to another Russian invasion? What, a cowardly, Neville Chamberlain embarrasment from the Trump admin.”
Fred Wellman, a graduate of West Point and the Harvard Kennedy School, and an Army veteran of 22 years who served four combat tours, blasted the proposed peace plan:
“This isn’t a ‘peace agreement’ it’s a mob shakedown.”
