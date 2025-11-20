Democrats Warn Trump’s ‘Violent Rhetoric’ Could Get Someone Killed

House Democratic leaders warned on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s attacks on six congressional Democrats, including calling for their arrest for “seditious behavior” and promoting remarks calling for them to be hanged, could lead to getting “someone killed.”

The president in a lengthy series of posts and reposts on social media targeted the six House and Senate Democrats, all U.S. Armed Forces or Intelligence Community veterans, for appearing in a video in which they reminded members of the military and the IC of their legal responsibility not to obey illegal orders.

“No one has to carry out orders that violate the law, or our Constitution,” they said. “Know that we have your back.”

Trump called their remarks “seditious behavior at the highest level,” and said that they should be “arrested and put on trial.”

He also called the six lawmakers “traitors,” and wrote: “Seditious behavior, punishable by death!”

In a statement, House Democratic leaders including Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar praised their Democratic colleagues as having “served our country with tremendous patriotism and distinction.”

They condemned the president’s “disgusting and dangerous death threats against Members of Congress” and urged House Republicans to join them.

“Donald Trump incited a violent attack on the Capitol on January 6th as part of a treacherous attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election,” they added. “The President’s violent and unhinged rhetoric against American patriots is consistent with his well-documented history of attacking prisoners of war, Gold Star families and war heroes.”

They also announced that they “have been in contact with the House Sergeant at Arms and the United States Capitol Police to ensure the safety of these Members and their families.”

The leadership called on Trump to “immediately delete these unhinged social media posts and recant his violent rhetoric before he gets someone killed.”

Separately, on social media, Leader Jeffries wrote: “Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut.”

Critics responded to the leadership’s message.

“Treat him like an unhinged menace,” wrote The New Republic’s Greg Sargent, referring to Trump. “He’s in deep political trouble. Don’t let up.”

Image via Reuters