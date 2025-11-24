GOP Lawmaker Suggests US ‘About to Go In’ to Venezuela for Oil

A Republican congresswoman says that the United States is about to “go in” to Venezuela and suggests one of the reasons is oil.

“The U.S. is considering dropping leaflets in Venezuela as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, sources say,” CBS News reported.

U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) told Fox Business on Monday that she expects that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will succumb to U.S. pressure and step down.

The Fox Business host told Salazar, “I would love to see a change in government. The dictators there rely on Venezuelan oil, but at the same time, a lot of Americans don’t want actual U.S. participation in regime change in Venezuela. They would much prefer the Venezuelans to do it on their own.”

“Maduro is not a brave boy,” said Salazar, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“So now that he has understood that he’s on that very nefarious list of the terrorist organizations, that the airspace above Venezuela has been closed off, and the commercial airlines from the United States are not flying, he’s understanding that we’re about to go in,” Salazar declared.

“He understands that he is, he has been our enemy for the last 25 years,” she noted, before explaining her thoughts on why the U.S. should “go in” to Venezuela.

“Venezuela, for those Americans who do not understand why we need to go in — for three, basically for three reasons,” she said.

“Venezuela, for the American oil companies, will be a field day, because it will be more than a trillion dollars in economic activity. American companies can go in and fix all the oil pipe, the whole oil rigs, and everything that has to do with the Venezuelan petroleum companies, or everything that has to do with oil and the derivatives.”

She went on to say, “We’re going to be doing a favor to us, to our children, to our economy, to our oil companies to be able to liberate. And to Venezuelans who want to be free.”

