News
Rubio Says US Blew Up Alleged Drug Boat ‘On the President’s Orders’ — Legality Questioned
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is acknowledging that the United States, on orders from President Donald Trump, executed a military strike on an alleged Venezuelan drug cartel’s boat loaded with “poison,” and says the U.S. will continue to do so.
“Instead of interdicting it, on the president’s orders, we blew it up,” Rubio told reporters, according to The Washington Post’s John Hudson. “And it’ll happen again.”
“What will stop them is when you blow them up, when you get rid of them,” Rubio also said (video below). “The President of the United States is going to wage war on narco-terrorist organizations, this one was operating an international waters headed towards the United States to flood our country with poison, and under President Trump, those days are over.”
Hudson also reported, “When asked if the US sent a warning to the boat before it was destroyed, killing everyone onboard, Rubio insisted that the vessel, like others carrying drugs, posed an ‘immediate threat to the United States’ providing the right to destroy it.”
READ MORE: ‘Fantasyland’: Democrat Denounces Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Plan for ‘Personal Greed and Power’
Critics, questioning the President’s legal authority, were outraged that the occupants were not arrested and tried through the courts, but the Secretary of State defended the President’s actions.
The Atlantic’s James Surowiecki asked, “what’s the legal authority that allows the US military to execute ‘drug traffickers’ whenever it wants?”
“So despite no Authorization for Use of Military Force and no possible invocation of the War Powers Act, the U.S. military is now going to be drone striking people alleged to be committing a crime?” asked attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick. “Again, on what legal authority?”
Constitutional law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis added, “This is not heroic; it’s criminal. Make no mistake: denying people due process who are not enemies of the United States through extra-judicial executions is repugnant to everything this country is supposed to stand for like the rule of law.”
READ MORE: ‘Monsters’: The Five Trump Cabinet Secretaries a Top Political Scientist Wants Impeached
The Washington Post earlier reported that the “U.S. military strike on suspected drug smugglers in the Caribbean Sea killed 11 people Tuesday, according to President Donald Trump, who claimed that the ‘Narcoterrorists’ targeted in the operation were affiliated with a criminal gang that he says acts at the direction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.”
“The attack occurred ‘while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States,’ Trump wrote on social media. ‘ … Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!'”
Watch the video below or at this link.
BREAKING: After deadly strike on Venezuelan drug boat, Sec. Rubio says US military will continue targeting cartels
“What will stop them is when you blow them up, when you get rid of them.”
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 3, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Un-American’: GOP Senator Blasted for ‘Racist’ Speech Declaring America Belongs ‘Only’ to Us
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Gun Grabbers’: Trump DOJ Blasted for Weighing ‘Legally Illiterate’ Trans Gun Ban
The Trump Department of Justice is reportedly weighing how to ban transgender individuals from owning firearms — despite Second Amendment protections — after two mass shootings this year involved suspects believed to be transgender. Transgender people are linked to fewer than one percent of all mass shootings.
“The Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings in which four or more people (not including the shooter) are shot or killed, estimated last year that fewer than 1 percent of the shootings it reviewed in the last decade were carried out by trans individuals,” according to Mother Jones. The media outlet added that “to blame the unnerving prevalence of mass shootings in America on the existence of trans people here isn’t just a dangerously stigmatizing, politically motivated take. It’s also bad math.”
President Donald Trump has already banned transgender people from serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, claiming gender dysphoria is incompatible with military service.
READ MORE: ‘Deeply Concerned’: Top Republicans Scorch RFK Jr. Over Vaccines
Banning transgender people from owning firearms “would represent a dramatic escalation of the Trump administration’s fight against the rights of transgender Americans,” CNN reports, noting that “senior Justice Department officials are weighing proposals to limit transgender people’s right to possess firearms.”
DOJ leadership “is seriously considering whether it can use its rulemaking authority to follow on to Trump’s determination to bar military service by transgender people and declare that people who are transgender are mentally ill and can lose their Second Amendment rights to possess firearms, according to one Justice official.”
Doing so would likely require classifying people with gender dysphoria as not mentally ill, but “mentally defective,” CNN reports, if any such ban were to be legal under federal law.
Critics are blasting the Trump administration.
“Well, there it is. The Trump administration is exploring a ban on trans people owning firearms. Trans people have accounted for less than a tenth of a percent of mass shootings over the past decade, but Trump is predictably seizing the opportunity to further oppress trans people,” lamented writer Charlotte Clymer.
Clymer added: “The firearms ownership ban for trans people is patently unconstitutional, and I’m willing to risk sounding naive in saying the courts will immediately reject it, including SCOTUS. But meanwhile, this signals where the Trump admin is moving on trans people. And it’s terrifying.”
READ MORE: ‘What You Said Were Lies’: Democrat Shreds RFK Jr. in Fiery Exchange
“In a totally unsurprising twist, MAGA are the gun grabbers they’ve warned us about,” wrote Joshua Reed Eakle, executive director of Project Liberal.
“Republicans are coming for your guns!!!” declared political analyst and strategist Rachel Bitecofer.
“This is an overtly discriminatory civil rights violation. Trans people have the same legal rights as other Americans — end of story. There are lots of good reasons to keep certain people from owning guns. Being trans isn’t one of them,” wrote Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh.
Reason magazine’s Billy Binion called it “legally illiterate.”
“Any court would laugh it out in 30 seconds,” he added. “We have something called ‘the Second Amendment’—which I thought conservatives supported.”
Even President Trump admits most mass shooters are not transgender. In an interview with the right-wing Daily Caller on Monday, the president was asked about transgender suspected mass shooters.
“I do say it’s also taking place with people that were not transgender, you know?” Trump said, adding, “generally it’s people that aren’t transgender, so you know.”
READ MORE: Rubio Says US Blew Up Alleged Drug Boat ‘On the President’s Orders’ — Legality Questioned
Image via Reuters
News
‘Deeply Concerned’: Top Republicans Scorch RFK Jr. Over Vaccines
The Senate’s second-highest ranking Republican, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY)—a physician—delivered a blistering rebuke of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accusing him of advancing vaccine policies that undermine public health. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy—also a physician—also harshly questioned the HHS chief.
“Secretary Kennedy, in your confirmation hearings, you promised to uphold the highest standards for vaccines,” Senator Barrasso began. “Since then, I’ve grown deeply concerned.”
READ MORE: ‘What You Said Were Lies’: Democrat Shreds RFK Jr. in Fiery Exchange
“The public has seen measles outbreaks, leadership with the National Institutes of Health questioning the use of mRNA vaccines, the recently confirmed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fired. Americans don’t know who to rely on,” Barrasso exclaimed.
The Wyoming Republican noted that 89% of voters and 81% of Trump voters agree that “vaccine recommendations should come from trained physicians, scientists, public health experts.”
“If we’re going to make America healthy again, we can’t allow public health to be undermined,” Barrasso charged. “So could you explain what steps you’re going to be taking to ensure vaccine guidance is clear, evidence based, and trustworthy?”
READ MORE: Rubio Says US Blew Up Alleged Drug Boat ‘On the President’s Orders’ — Legality Questioned
Kennedy responded: “We’re going to make it clear, evidence based, and trustworthy for the first time in history.”
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who has faced harsh criticism from Democrats who consider him the pivotal vote in confirming Kennedy to HHS, also blasted RFK Jr.
The New York Times, which described Thursday’s hearing with RFK Jr. as a “withering barrage of questioning from a Senate committee on his vaccine policy and his record as President Trump’s health secretary,” reported that Senator Cassidy had “voted to confirm Kennedy on the condition that he wouldn’t disrupt access to vaccines.” But Cassidy “said that he believes Kennedy is in fact doing so through his actions as secretary.”
“We’re denying people vaccine,” Cassidy told Kennedy.
“You’re wrong,” Kennedy replied.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Barrasso: “Secretary Kennedy, in your confirmation hearings you promised to uphold the highest standards for vaccines. Since then I’ve grown deeply concerned. The public has seen measles outbreaks, leadership in the NIH questioning the use of mRNA vaccines, the recently confirmed… pic.twitter.com/pqJlNdpdFj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2025
READ MORE: Judges Slam SCOTUS as Trump Demands High Court Reverse His Tariff Defeats
News
‘What You Said Were Lies’: Democrat Shreds RFK Jr. in Fiery Exchange
U.S. Senator Michael Bennet dismantled Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s testimony in a blistering Senate Finance Committee hearing Thursday, accusing him of peddling “lies.”
In the heated debate, Senator Bennet, saying he quoted manufacturers on vaccine safety, blasted Kennedy.
“I quoted them today. What I said was accurate. What you said were lies,” Bennet charged.
The conversation got more heated, with Kennedy demanding Bennet answer his questions, a tactic the HHS chief has used before.
“You’re evading the question,” Kennedy said.
READ MORE: Judges Slam SCOTUS as Trump Demands High Court Reverse His Tariff Defeats
“No, I’m asking the questions here,” Bennet declared.
“You’re evading that question,” Kennedy repeated. “I asked you a question.”
“I’m asking the questions, Mr. Kennedy, on behalf of parents and schools and teachers all over the United States of America who deserve so much better than your leadership,” Bennet said, blasting Kennedy.
“That’s what this conversation is about,” he added.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Bennet runs out of patience with RFK Jr and yells at him that “I’m asking the questions on behalf of parents and schools and teachers all over the United States of America who deserve so much better than your leadership! That’s what this conversation is about.” pic.twitter.com/bW0xtBE261
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2025
READ MORE: Rubio Says US Blew Up Alleged Drug Boat ‘On the President’s Orders’ — Legality Questioned
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Fantasyland’: Democrat Denounces Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Plan for ‘Personal Greed and Power’
- News2 days ago
‘Monsters’: The Five Trump Cabinet Secretaries a Top Political Scientist Wants Impeached
- News1 day ago
Rubio Says US Blew Up Alleged Drug Boat ‘On the President’s Orders’ — Legality Questioned
- News3 days ago
Judge Rules LA Troop Use Illegal as Trump Rants Chicago Is ‘Murder Capital of the World’
- News2 days ago
‘A Joke’: Trump’s Possible National Housing Emergency Sparks Fierce Backlash
- News1 day ago
‘Un-American’: GOP Senator Blasted for ‘Racist’ Speech Declaring America Belongs ‘Only’ to Us
- News2 days ago
‘Nakedly Political’: Trump Accused of Axing Intel Meeting to Appease Conspiracy Theorist
- News1 day ago
‘Public Health Disaster’: Florida Ripped for Move to Scrap All School Vaccine Mandates