News
‘Un-American’: GOP Senator Blasted for ‘Racist’ Speech Declaring America Belongs ‘Only’ to Us
U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) is under fire after telling the National Conservatism Conference that America “belongs to us, and only us,” drawing accusations of racism and historical ignorance.
Senator Schmitt, a freshman dubbed a “key White House ally” by Fox News, told attendees that the Pilgrims and George Washington’s Continental Army, “believed they were fighting for a nation, a homeland for themselves and their descendants,” and not “for a proposition.”
“They fought, they bled, they struggled, they died for us,” he declared. “They built this country for us. America, in all its glory is their gift to us, handed down across the generations. It belongs to us. It’s our birthright, it’s our heritage, our destiny. If America is everything and everyone, then it is nothing and no one at all.”
He denounced what he called “a new people” who “believe they can build a new America” by “changing the stories we tell about ourselves.”
READ MORE: ‘Monsters’: The Five Trump Cabinet Secretaries a Top Political Scientist Wants Impeached
“But America doesn’t belong to them,” he alleged. “It belongs to us. It’s our home. It’s a heritage entrusted to us by our ancestors. It’s a way of life that is ours and only ours. If we disappear, then America, too, will cease to exist.”
Schmitt’s full remarks were published at the right-wing Daily Signal. In them, he declares, “it should be clear that the fact that something is sanctioned by our government does not mean it’s good for our country. That much is obvious with various forms of legal immigration today.”
Schmitt also said:
“We Americans are the sons and daughters of the Christian pilgrims that poured out from Europe’s shores to baptize a new world in their ancient faith. Our ancestors were driven here by destiny, possessed by urgent and fiery conviction, by burning belief, devoted to their cause and their God.”
In an opinion piece in Missouri’s Kansas City Star, David Mastio calls out Schmitt for giving “a speech about American history in which the only brown person mentioned was George Floyd, a Black man murdered when a police officer kneeled on his neck for nine minutes over a $20 counterfeit bill.”
Mastio wrote: “Imagine American history without Italians and Irish and Jews. Imagine America without Frank Sinatra. Imagine invading the beaches of Normandy with just the pilgrims’ kids.”
“Imagine American history without Blacks,” Mastio continued. “Imagine fighting the battles of America’s Cold War triumph from Korea and Vietnam and on with just the pilgrims’ kids. Imagine America without Rosa Parks. Imagine our culture with just the pilgrims’ kids.”
READ MORE: ‘Nakedly Political’: Trump Accused of Axing Intel Meeting to Appease Conspiracy Theorist
“Imagine American history without Asians,” he added. “Imagine America’s economy today without the silicone-inspired contributions of the tech immigrants. Imagine America without Jensen Huang, the founder of the most valuable company in our history. Imagine tackling the future with just the pilgrims’ kids.”
Other critics slammed Schmitt as well.
“This is ignorant. This is also textbook white nationalism. . . And by the way, fun fact, [your] ancestors weren’t the only ones who built this country so f– off,” wrote pollster Cornell Belcher, an MSNBC/NBC News political analyst.
“This is 100% RACIST. No shock that a member of the @SenateGOP would say this. And not one mainstream network will call this trash out,” declared journalist Roland Martin.
“Who’s ‘us’ Senator?” asked Third Way co-founder Matt Bennett. “Does it include my ancestors, who were still in Polish shtetls in the late 19th c? Does it include people who came here chained to the floor of slave ships? The Chinese who helped build the railroads? I’m guessing that’s a no on all three.”
Tennessee Democratic state Senator Jeff Yarbro called Schmitt’s remarks “Legitimately one of the most unpatriotic, most un-American speeches ever given by a United States senator.”
“By his own account,” wrote Freethink editor-at-large Robert Chapman-Smith, “Schmitt’s ancestors arrived in America from Germany in the 1840s. They arrived in an America steeped in the question of who is American. In 1858, Abraham Lincoln spoke about the ‘electric cord’ of liberty that rebukes this idea of blood and soil nationalism.”
Michigan Democratic state Representative Phil Skaggs added, “What makes America great, why we are a shining city on a hill, is because, at our best, we are a beacon for those in search of freedom and opportunity. We’re not some old European ethno-state. Republicans are veering quickly to a dark Aryan Master Race place. It’s un-American.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Our ancestors would be astonished to learn that they were fighting for a “proposition.”
They believed they were forging a nation—a homeland for themselves and their descendants.
America belongs to us, and only us.
If we disappear, then America, too, will cease to exist. pic.twitter.com/MBqoP2xNZN
— Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) September 2, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Public Health Disaster’: Florida Ripped for Move to Scrap All School Vaccine Mandates
Image by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Gun Grabbers’: Trump DOJ Blasted for Weighing ‘Legally Illiterate’ Trans Gun Ban
The Trump Department of Justice is reportedly weighing how to ban transgender individuals from owning firearms — despite Second Amendment protections — after two mass shootings this year involved suspects believed to be transgender. Transgender people are linked to fewer than one percent of all mass shootings.
“The Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings in which four or more people (not including the shooter) are shot or killed, estimated last year that fewer than 1 percent of the shootings it reviewed in the last decade were carried out by trans individuals,” according to Mother Jones. The media outlet added that “to blame the unnerving prevalence of mass shootings in America on the existence of trans people here isn’t just a dangerously stigmatizing, politically motivated take. It’s also bad math.”
President Donald Trump has already banned transgender people from serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, claiming gender dysphoria is incompatible with military service.
READ MORE: ‘Deeply Concerned’: Top Republicans Scorch RFK Jr. Over Vaccines
Banning transgender people from owning firearms “would represent a dramatic escalation of the Trump administration’s fight against the rights of transgender Americans,” CNN reports, noting that “senior Justice Department officials are weighing proposals to limit transgender people’s right to possess firearms.”
DOJ leadership “is seriously considering whether it can use its rulemaking authority to follow on to Trump’s determination to bar military service by transgender people and declare that people who are transgender are mentally ill and can lose their Second Amendment rights to possess firearms, according to one Justice official.”
Doing so would likely require classifying people with gender dysphoria as not mentally ill, but “mentally defective,” CNN reports, if any such ban were to be legal under federal law.
Critics are blasting the Trump administration.
“Well, there it is. The Trump administration is exploring a ban on trans people owning firearms. Trans people have accounted for less than a tenth of a percent of mass shootings over the past decade, but Trump is predictably seizing the opportunity to further oppress trans people,” lamented writer Charlotte Clymer.
Clymer added: “The firearms ownership ban for trans people is patently unconstitutional, and I’m willing to risk sounding naive in saying the courts will immediately reject it, including SCOTUS. But meanwhile, this signals where the Trump admin is moving on trans people. And it’s terrifying.”
READ MORE: ‘What You Said Were Lies’: Democrat Shreds RFK Jr. in Fiery Exchange
“In a totally unsurprising twist, MAGA are the gun grabbers they’ve warned us about,” wrote Joshua Reed Eakle, executive director of Project Liberal.
“Republicans are coming for your guns!!!” declared political analyst and strategist Rachel Bitecofer.
“This is an overtly discriminatory civil rights violation. Trans people have the same legal rights as other Americans — end of story. There are lots of good reasons to keep certain people from owning guns. Being trans isn’t one of them,” wrote Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh.
Reason magazine’s Billy Binion called it “legally illiterate.”
“Any court would laugh it out in 30 seconds,” he added. “We have something called ‘the Second Amendment’—which I thought conservatives supported.”
Even President Trump admits most mass shooters are not transgender. In an interview with the right-wing Daily Caller on Monday, the president was asked about transgender suspected mass shooters.
“I do say it’s also taking place with people that were not transgender, you know?” Trump said, adding, “generally it’s people that aren’t transgender, so you know.”
READ MORE: Rubio Says US Blew Up Alleged Drug Boat ‘On the President’s Orders’ — Legality Questioned
Image via Reuters
News
‘Deeply Concerned’: Top Republicans Scorch RFK Jr. Over Vaccines
The Senate’s second-highest ranking Republican, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY)—a physician—delivered a blistering rebuke of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accusing him of advancing vaccine policies that undermine public health. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy—also a physician—also harshly questioned the HHS chief.
“Secretary Kennedy, in your confirmation hearings, you promised to uphold the highest standards for vaccines,” Senator Barrasso began. “Since then, I’ve grown deeply concerned.”
READ MORE: ‘What You Said Were Lies’: Democrat Shreds RFK Jr. in Fiery Exchange
“The public has seen measles outbreaks, leadership with the National Institutes of Health questioning the use of mRNA vaccines, the recently confirmed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fired. Americans don’t know who to rely on,” Barrasso exclaimed.
The Wyoming Republican noted that 89% of voters and 81% of Trump voters agree that “vaccine recommendations should come from trained physicians, scientists, public health experts.”
“If we’re going to make America healthy again, we can’t allow public health to be undermined,” Barrasso charged. “So could you explain what steps you’re going to be taking to ensure vaccine guidance is clear, evidence based, and trustworthy?”
READ MORE: Rubio Says US Blew Up Alleged Drug Boat ‘On the President’s Orders’ — Legality Questioned
Kennedy responded: “We’re going to make it clear, evidence based, and trustworthy for the first time in history.”
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who has faced harsh criticism from Democrats who consider him the pivotal vote in confirming Kennedy to HHS, also blasted RFK Jr.
The New York Times, which described Thursday’s hearing with RFK Jr. as a “withering barrage of questioning from a Senate committee on his vaccine policy and his record as President Trump’s health secretary,” reported that Senator Cassidy had “voted to confirm Kennedy on the condition that he wouldn’t disrupt access to vaccines.” But Cassidy “said that he believes Kennedy is in fact doing so through his actions as secretary.”
“We’re denying people vaccine,” Cassidy told Kennedy.
“You’re wrong,” Kennedy replied.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Barrasso: “Secretary Kennedy, in your confirmation hearings you promised to uphold the highest standards for vaccines. Since then I’ve grown deeply concerned. The public has seen measles outbreaks, leadership in the NIH questioning the use of mRNA vaccines, the recently confirmed… pic.twitter.com/pqJlNdpdFj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2025
READ MORE: Judges Slam SCOTUS as Trump Demands High Court Reverse His Tariff Defeats
News
‘What You Said Were Lies’: Democrat Shreds RFK Jr. in Fiery Exchange
U.S. Senator Michael Bennet dismantled Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s testimony in a blistering Senate Finance Committee hearing Thursday, accusing him of peddling “lies.”
In the heated debate, Senator Bennet, saying he quoted manufacturers on vaccine safety, blasted Kennedy.
“I quoted them today. What I said was accurate. What you said were lies,” Bennet charged.
The conversation got more heated, with Kennedy demanding Bennet answer his questions, a tactic the HHS chief has used before.
“You’re evading the question,” Kennedy said.
READ MORE: Judges Slam SCOTUS as Trump Demands High Court Reverse His Tariff Defeats
“No, I’m asking the questions here,” Bennet declared.
“You’re evading that question,” Kennedy repeated. “I asked you a question.”
“I’m asking the questions, Mr. Kennedy, on behalf of parents and schools and teachers all over the United States of America who deserve so much better than your leadership,” Bennet said, blasting Kennedy.
“That’s what this conversation is about,” he added.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Bennet runs out of patience with RFK Jr and yells at him that “I’m asking the questions on behalf of parents and schools and teachers all over the United States of America who deserve so much better than your leadership! That’s what this conversation is about.” pic.twitter.com/bW0xtBE261
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2025
READ MORE: Rubio Says US Blew Up Alleged Drug Boat ‘On the President’s Orders’ — Legality Questioned
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Fantasyland’: Democrat Denounces Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Plan for ‘Personal Greed and Power’
- News2 days ago
‘Monsters’: The Five Trump Cabinet Secretaries a Top Political Scientist Wants Impeached
- News1 day ago
Rubio Says US Blew Up Alleged Drug Boat ‘On the President’s Orders’ — Legality Questioned
- News3 days ago
Judge Rules LA Troop Use Illegal as Trump Rants Chicago Is ‘Murder Capital of the World’
- News2 days ago
‘A Joke’: Trump’s Possible National Housing Emergency Sparks Fierce Backlash
- News1 day ago
‘Un-American’: GOP Senator Blasted for ‘Racist’ Speech Declaring America Belongs ‘Only’ to Us
- News1 day ago
‘Nakedly Political’: Trump Accused of Axing Intel Meeting to Appease Conspiracy Theorist
- News1 day ago
‘Public Health Disaster’: Florida Ripped for Move to Scrap All School Vaccine Mandates