‘Is He Lying Now?’: Dem Skewers Johnson’s Claim Trump Was an ‘FBI Informant’

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) spent about four minutes mocking the Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, for having claimed that President Donald Trump had been an “FBI informant” in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

“The Speaker of the House, the third-highest-ranking U.S. official, third in line to be the President, looked into the TV cameras and told us that the current president of the United States was an FBI informant,” Congressman Moskowitz, known for his wit, said on Wednesday during a committee hearing. ”

“I don’t think in the history of this country, we’ve had a Speaker of the House, say the President was an FBI informant,” he also noted.

“I consider that to be gigantic news, and I’m just curious, have we reached out to the FBI,” he asked, “to confirm whether the President was at any time an FBI informant? I only say that ’cause the Speaker of the House obviously gets significant briefings.”

He went on to say that the committee needs to ask, “if he was an informant, is that because he was working with the FBI after he was hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein?”

“Did he turn because he got caught with Jeffrey Epstein? You know, when you’re an FBI informant, there are lots of questions about how you became an FBI informant,” he said, continuing to mock the Speaker. “When did his service to the FBI stop, you know, being a member of the deep state?”

Noting that Speaker Johnson “said afterwards, ‘well, I may have misspoke,'” he asked: “What was his misspeak?Instead of ‘informant’ did he mean ‘agent’? I mean, what is the misspeak for ‘informant’? I mean, I don’t know another word that we use when we’re describing an FBI agent or FBI informant or undercover.”

“And if he was lying then, is he lying now?” Moskowitz challenged, before suggesting that “maybe the Speaker should come to our committee and tell us what he meant when he said that.”

“If he wasn’t an FBI informant, and that’s fine if the answer is no, I just think we need to hear from the FBI. The Speaker has confused the American people whether Trump was working with the FBI against Jeffrey Epstein because he had information about Jeffrey Epstein, because he was there for a long period of time, and then and then got turned, maybe by the FBI. I mean, did Trump ever go undercover?”

Watch the video below or at this link.

Moskowitz on Mike Johnson: “If he was lying then, is he lying now? … I don’t think in the history of this country we’ve had a Speaker of the House say the president was an FBI informant … we need to hear from the FBI.” pic.twitter.com/ZJ9N4zOcP2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2025

Image via Shutterstock