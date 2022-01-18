Top Democratic Donor Groups Pulling Endorsements – and Funding – From Sinema and Manchin Over Filibuster

At least eight Democratic donor groups are threatening to pull or have already pulled their endorsements and funding from Jim Crow filibuster-protecting Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin.

The largest and most recognized, EMILY’s List, a Political Action Committee that works to elect pro-choice Democratic women politicians, in 2018 invested $1.7 million in Sinema’s senatorial campaign.

“Sen. Sinema’s decision to reject the voices of allies, partners and constituents who believe the importance of voting rights outweighs that of an arcane process means she will find herself standing alone in the next election,” EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler said in a statement minutes ago. “So, we want to make it clear: if Sen. Sinema can not support a path forward for the passage of this legislation, we believe she undermines the foundations of our democracy, her own path to victory and also the mission of EMILY’s List, and we will be unable to endorse her moving forward.”

Puck News’ Teddy Schleifer adds that seven other Democratic donor groups “said they would no longer support Sinema (or Manchin) going forward.”

Those groups include “Voices for Progress, the Democracy Alliance, Movement Voter Project, One for Democracy, Resource Generation Action, Way to Win, and Women Donors Network Action.

Just as importantly, over the weekend a bunch of Democratic donor groups — including the Democracy Alliance — said they would no longer support Sinema (or Manchin) going forward.https://t.co/lpKdYRlNgt — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) January 18, 2022

In 2019 Politico called Democracy Alliance “the country’s most powerful liberal donor club.”