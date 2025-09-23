News
‘Advancing a Divisive Feminist Agenda’: Pentagon Axes 74-Year Old Committee
Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson announced that Secretary Pete Hegseth will terminate the Defense Department Advisory Committee on Women in the Services — a 74-year-old federally established panel whose recommendations have been adopted more than 90% of the time — alleging it is “advancing a divisive feminist agenda that hurts combat readiness.”
“Secretary Hegseth has focused on advancing uniform, sex-neutral standards across the Department,” Wilson wrote in a social media statement.
Politico described the Committee as one that “encourages” women to enter the military.
“One of the oldest Defense Department advisory committees is no more,” noted award-winning journalist Jim Laporta of CBS News, a former Marine who has written extensively on the U.S. military. “Since 1951, the Committee has submitted over 1,100 recommendations to the secretary for consideration. As of 2025, about 94% have been either fully or partially adopted by DoD, per DoD.”
The Committee’s website (archived) says it “was created following the passage of the 1948 Women’s Armed Services Integration Act to advise on strategies to improve the recruitment of women into the U.S. military during the Korean War.”
“Over the years, the DACOWITS charter has evolved, enabling the Committee to submit numerous recommendations to the Secretary of Defense – the majority of which have been either fully or partially implemented. The Committee’s recommendations have been instrumental in effecting changes to law and policies pertaining to the service of women in the U.S. military.”
According to the Military Times, the committee’s termination comes just “days after a previous memo established plans for reactivating it,” after it had been placed on hiatus earlier this year.
“Major themes” of the committee’s work “since the 2010s, according to a data analysis, have been prevention of sexual assault and harassment, gender equality and integration, career progression and women’s health and wellbeing.”
But according to the right-wing Daily Caller website, “critics say DACOWITS today is largely advancing a feminist agenda with a detrimental effect on combat readiness.” It did not list who those critics are, but added that the committee had “expressed concern for the ability of military women to obtain abortions after the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade, according to a DACOWITS information request in August 2022.”
Politico also reported that Hegseth, a “former Fox News host, who has previously questioned the role of women in combat, has also shut down a program that boosts the number of women in peace building and conflict prevention efforts, calling it ‘woke’ and ‘divisive.'”
UN Suggests Trump’s Own Team Triggered Escalator and Teleprompter Problems: Report
During his address to the United Nations, President Donald Trump’s teleprompter appeared to stop working, an incident that followed his ride on the building’s escalator, which also stopped working. The President mentioned both challenges during his remarks, but later, the White House suggested there could have been foul play, and demanded an investigation.
“The teleprompter was broken and the escalator came to a sudden hault as we were ridding [sic] up to the podium, but both of those events probably made the speech more interesting than it would have been otherwise,” the President later wrote on social media.
The White House Press Secretary, however, had a different take.
“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” Karoline Leavitt wrote on Tuesday afternoon. She pointed to a report in The Times of London that claimed, “UN staff members have joked that they may turn off the escalators and elevators and simply tell him they ran out of money, so he has to walk up the stairs.”
The United Nations is not taking the blame, but reportedly passing it back to the White House.
The United Nations correspondent for the Associated Press, Farnoush Amiri, reported that a “U.N. official said the UN understands that someone from the president’s party who ran ahead of him inadvertently triggered the stop mechanism on the escalator. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the White House was operating the teleprompter for Trump.”
CLIP: “Bad escalator” President Trump referred to during his address to the U.N. General Assembly. #UNGA80 https://t.co/S1w9kUOq1l pic.twitter.com/Ja1JRyfF7m
— CSPAN (@cspan) September 23, 2025
‘Stark Raving Mad’: Trump Declares UN Speech ‘Very Well Received’ — Diplomats Disagree
Shortly after concluding his widely panned 57-minute speech to the United Nations, President Donald Trump declared it was “very well received,” but members of the foreign diplomatic corps and others appeared to disagree.
Calling his address to the UN “meandering,” The New York Times wrote: “Boasting about his record and assailing the U.N. as ineffective in a nearly hourlong address, he sought to portray himself as the only leader who could solve the world’s problems.”
The headline at Axios tells the tale: “Trump’s middle finger to the UN: ‘Your countries are going to hell’.”
“With a few exceptions, Trump garnered very little applause from the leaders and diplomats in the room,” the news outlet reported.
Indeed, some diplomats reportedly were angered by the American President’s remarks.
Washington Post global affairs columnist Ishaan Tharoor reported: “A senior foreign diplomat posted at the UN texts me: ‘This man is stark, raving mad. Do Americans not see how embarrassing this is?'”
Former U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica, Luis Moreno, responded, writing: “I speak to a lot of foreign diplomats, journalists, officials and just plain folks. They are simply astounded and speechless on how one man has turned us into a punchline. A very dangerous and reckless one. Americans need to wake up.”
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and professor of political science Michael McFaul remarked: “Trumps UN speech will appeal to his MAGA base, but no one else. Missed opportunity.”
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, observed: “Trump just embarrassed our country in front of the entire world at the UN. We heard America in Retreat. For all our partners who still believe in the rule of law, freedom, human rights, and democracy, we need you to step up and lead. It will demand all our collective action.”
The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols, a retired U.S. Naval War College professor and Russia expert, added: “I would say that it’s a dangerous thing to show the world that the American president is clearly suffering from some kind of disordered emotional issue, but by this point, there’s not a country on the planet that didn’t already know it.”
‘Delusional’: Trump Mocked for Nixing Dem Talks Over Bizarre ‘Transgender Operations’ Claim
President Donald Trump was to meet with Democratic Minority Leaders from the House and Senate ahead of the impending September 30 deadline to avert a federal government shutdown, but minutes before his speech to the United Nations he announced he was putting those talks on hold based on what he claimed are the Democrats’ “unserious and ridiculous” demands.
Despite the Republicans having majority control over the House and Senate, Trump claimed Democrats “are threatening to shut down the Government of the United States.”
In a lengthy and rambling social media post, he falsely alleged their demands for votes to keep the government open include: “over $1 Trillion Dollars in new spending to continue free healthcare for Illegal Aliens,” “force Taxpayers to fund Transgender surgery for minors,” “have dead people on the Medicaid roles,” “allow Illegal Alien Criminals to steal Billions of Dollars in American Taxpayer Benefits,” “try to force our Country to again open our Borders to Criminals and to the World,” “allow men to play in women’s sports,” and, “essentially create Transgender operations for everybody.”
Trump also claimed Democrats are trying to eliminate the $50 Billion Dollar Rural and Vulnerable Hospital Fund, a concession Republicans agreed to when the ramifications of their $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and Medicare became public.
After repeating his claims and making multiple attacks on them left, Trump concluded, “I’ll be happy to meet with them if they agree to the Principles in this Letter. They must do their job! Otherwise, it will just be another long and brutal slog through their radicalized quicksand.”
Democrats are attempting to negotiate with their congressional Republican colleagues and President Trump to re-add healthcare subsidies back into the federal government funding legislation that had been stripped out by the GOP.
Earlier this month, CNBC reported that the enhanced subsidies for the Affordable Care Act’s insurance premiums “are set to expire at the end of 2025 if Congress doesn’t intervene.”
“The disappearance of these enhanced premium tax credits — a so-called ‘subsidy cliff‘ — would cause average premiums to rise by about 75%, according to KFF, a nonpartisan health policy research group.”
Critics blasted the President’s remarks.
“This is delusional but you don’t have to read the whole thing,” wrote U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT). “Boils down to: he’s shutting down the government because he thinks he’s a king.”
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded to Trump’s message, writing: “Trump Always Chickens Out. Donald Trump just cancelled a high stakes meeting in the Oval Office with myself and Leader Schumer. The extremists want to shut down the government because they are unwilling to address the Republican healthcare crisis that is devastating America.”
