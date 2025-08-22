‘Who’s Gonna Tell Him to Leave the White House?’: George Conway’s Dire Warning on Trump

George Conway, the prominent conservative attorney and “Never Trump” Republican turned independent, sounded a dire warning hours before President Donald Trump overnight threatened a “complete and total” occupation of Washington, D.C.

The President has already executed a takeover of the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and has deployed thousands of National Guard troops and FBI, ATF, DEA, DHS, and ICE agents to patrol the streets of the nation’s capital, despite massive opposition from the city’s residents. Trump declared a “crime emergency” on August 11, when, according to experts, there was none.

In his overnight statement, Trump threatened D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, declaring she “must immediately stop giving false and highly inaccurate crime figures, or bad things will happen, including a complete and total Federal takeover of the City!”

Speaking to MeidasTouch News in video published on Thursday (excerpt below), Conway warned that President Trump might never leave the White House if he has complete control of the city’s police force and National Guard.

“If Donald Trump gets control of policing in the capital to the extent that he seems to desire, which is he wants complete control, because that’s just the way he is, he wants complete control of anything he deems important to him,” Conway began.

“Think about the consequences of that, because what would have happened if he had had that kind of control on January 6, when he didn’t call out the National Guard to defend the Capitol?” Conway posited. “What if he actually did have control of the Metropolitan Police and the National Guard in a way in the way that he wants?”

When asked, “What would have happened on January 20th?” Conway replied that Trump “would have remained in office because there would not have been the election of Joe Biden on January 6th, and he would have declared an emergency.”

“And, lo and behold, what do you do when you have an emergency? You call in the National Guard,” Conway continued. “He would have never left.

“Some people were saying that what they’re doing in D.C. is going to be a model for other cities. But I think they’re just cutting straight to the chase, because if you want to have a coup against the constitutional order, you want to control the capital city, and if he has control of the policing in the city of Washington, you know, there’s no —how do you stop him?”

“Who’s gonna tell him to leave the White House?”

Others appear to have arrived at the same conclusion.

Journalist Wajahat Ali separately on Friday afternoon warned: “Donald Trump isn’t going to leave willingly or peacefully. Republicans are gearing up for martial law. You all aren’t paying attention.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

“If you want to have a coup against the constitutional order, you want to control the capital city. And if he has control of the policing in the city of Washington…Who’s gonna tell him to leave the White House?”@gtconway3d joins JVL: pic.twitter.com/3t2sGc6Fav — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) August 22, 2025

Image via Reuters