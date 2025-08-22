‘Pure Mobspeak’: Trump Slammed for Claiming No Role in Bolton Raid but ‘Could Be the One’

Denying any foreknowledge of Friday morning’s FBI raid on the home of former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton, President Donald Trump said he has every right to not only be informed, but to make actionable decisions regarding investigative actions.

FBI agents raided Bolton’s Maryland residence on Friday, reportedly as part of a “national security investigation in search of classified records,” NBC News reported, citing an unnamed source.

Numerous experts, however, see the raid as retribution for Bolton’s outspoken opposition to Trump.

READ MORE: ‘Bad Things’: Trump Now Threatening ‘Complete and Total’ Occupation of D.C.

“Trump is weaponizing DOJ & using it as an instrument for his vengeance & retribution,” wrote U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) Friday morning.

On Friday morning, Trump told reporters, “I don’t want — I tell Pam, and I tell the group, I don’t want to know,” he said, referring to Attorney General Pam Bondi. “You have to do what you have to do.”

“I don’t want to know about it. It’s not necessary,” Trump continued.

“I could know about it,” he claimed. “I could be the one starting it. I’m actually the chief law enforcement officer — but I feel that it’s better this way.”

Trump’s claim — that he is the chief law enforcement officer — is one that he has made before. The Attorney General is considered to be the chief law enforcement officer.

READ MORE: ‘They Even Changed the Font’: Fox Host Blames ‘Libs’ for Controversial Cracker Barrel Logo

Previous administrations since Nixon have installed a high wall separating the Department of Justice from the White House.

Brett Bruen, a former Obama White House official, responded to Trump’s claim, writing, “Actually, no… We still live in a democracy where presidents don’t direct investigations or politically-motivated prosecutions.”

Professor Juliette Kayyem, a CNN national security analyst, opined, “Translation: he directed it.”

The New Republic’s Greg Sargent responded to Trump’s remarks, writing: “Pure mobspeak. They know exactly what he wants them to do.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

Trump on FBI raiding Bolton’s house: “I could know about it. I could be the one starting it. I’m actually the chief law enforcement officer.” pic.twitter.com/1HjkPU9AJc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2025

READ MORE: ‘Gonna Do a Job’: Trump Announces ‘Secret’ Plan to Join D.C. Police on Patrol

Image via Reuters