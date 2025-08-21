‘Gonna Do a Job’: Trump Announces ‘Secret’ Plan to Join D.C. Police on Patrol

President Donald Trump says he is secretly going to join the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the National Guard on their patrols in the nation’s capital on Thursday night.

The President may be pushing back against public opinion.

A Washington Post poll released Wednesday found nearly eight out of ten (79%) D.C. residents oppose Trump’s takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department, and having the National Guard and federal agents patrolling their city’s streets. About the same number, 78%, said they felt very safe in their neighborhoods.

“I’m gonna be going out tonight, I’m gonna keep it a secret, but I’m gonna go,” Trump told right-wing radio host Todd Starnes. “You’re the only one that. Now, see, you and your lots of listeners.”

“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the with the police, with the and with the military, of course.”

“So we’re gonna do a job,” he continued, not specifying what kind of “job.”

“The National Guard is great. They’ve done a fantastic job,” Trump added.

The Washington Post on Thursday noted that the President’s “move comes more than a week after Trump ordered a federal takeover of the D.C. police force, an extraordinary flex of federal power and part of his wide-reaching effort to make his mark on deep-blue American cities, which he has described as chaotic dystopias in need of occupation.”

Trump says he’s going out on patrol in DC tonight with the National Guard and police. pic.twitter.com/uwpxcPK4xP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 21, 2025

