Trump Responsible for Rising Prices, High Cost of Living, Most Americans Say: Report

With inflation and unemployment rising, a majority of Americans say President Donald Trump is to blame for increased prices and the high cost of living, as many turn to credit cards and other high-interest vehicles to pay for their purchases, a new poll finds. Some are skipping meals just to make ends meet, some spend time daily worrying about how they are going to pay their bills, and many are forced to turn to friends and family for financial support.

“American families are struggling financially, and 6 in 10 place blame on Donald Trump for driving up their cost of living,” reported progressive think tank The Century Foundation, with data from a Morning Consult poll that it sponsored. “More than half believe that billionaires, corporations, and congressional Republicans have made their lives harder,” while the “majority of voters feel the Trump administration’s actions are making their problems and anxieties worse—not better.”

Overall, a staggering four out of five Americans (83%) are concerned about the cost of groceries, including 46% who say they are “very concerned.”

Almost half (47%) worry about being able to pay their rent or mortgage, almost one in four say it would be difficult to pay for an unexpected home or medical emergency—and many would have trouble paying even a $500 expense.

“This financial insecurity is widespread across demographic and income groups—although it is more pronounced among groups such as younger Americans, Americans of color, women, and lower-income Americans,” the report stated.

For many Americans, anxiety about money is a daily experience, and a large majority worry that things are going to get worse.

“A shocking 1 in 4 Americans (24 percent) say they spend at least three hours on a typical day worrying about their finances and ability to afford basic necessities. More than 4 in 10 spend at least one hour per day,” according to the report. “While low- and middle-income Americans express the strongest financial concerns, one-third of those with incomes above $100,000 also spend at least an hour concerned about their finances on a typical day.”

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are a major concern for many Americans as well.

49% believe Trump’s tariffs will make the cost of goods made overseas more expensive, and nearly seven in ten say they believe Trump’s tariffs will increase prices.

