News
Trump Responsible for Rising Prices, High Cost of Living, Most Americans Say: Report
With inflation and unemployment rising, a majority of Americans say President Donald Trump is to blame for increased prices and the high cost of living, as many turn to credit cards and other high-interest vehicles to pay for their purchases, a new poll finds. Some are skipping meals just to make ends meet, some spend time daily worrying about how they are going to pay their bills, and many are forced to turn to friends and family for financial support.
“American families are struggling financially, and 6 in 10 place blame on Donald Trump for driving up their cost of living,” reported progressive think tank The Century Foundation, with data from a Morning Consult poll that it sponsored. “More than half believe that billionaires, corporations, and congressional Republicans have made their lives harder,” while the “majority of voters feel the Trump administration’s actions are making their problems and anxieties worse—not better.”
Overall, a staggering four out of five Americans (83%) are concerned about the cost of groceries, including 46% who say they are “very concerned.”
Almost half (47%) worry about being able to pay their rent or mortgage, almost one in four say it would be difficult to pay for an unexpected home or medical emergency—and many would have trouble paying even a $500 expense.
“This financial insecurity is widespread across demographic and income groups—although it is more pronounced among groups such as younger Americans, Americans of color, women, and lower-income Americans,” the report stated.
For many Americans, anxiety about money is a daily experience, and a large majority worry that things are going to get worse.
“A shocking 1 in 4 Americans (24 percent) say they spend at least three hours on a typical day worrying about their finances and ability to afford basic necessities. More than 4 in 10 spend at least one hour per day,” according to the report. “While low- and middle-income Americans express the strongest financial concerns, one-third of those with incomes above $100,000 also spend at least an hour concerned about their finances on a typical day.”
President Donald Trump’s tariffs are a major concern for many Americans as well.
49% believe Trump’s tariffs will make the cost of goods made overseas more expensive, and nearly seven in ten say they believe Trump’s tariffs will increase prices.
The Century Foundation published video detailing its findings.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Image via Reuters
‘Dangerous and Corrupt’: Critics Slam Trump for Firing Labor Stats Chief Over Jobs Report
A furious President Donald Trump has fired the Commissioner of Labor Statistics following a dismal June jobs report that showed only 73,000 new jobs added and downward revisions of more than 250,000 for April and May.
“I was just informed that our Country’s ‘Jobs Numbers’ are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer,” Trump wrote in a social media post, baselessly accusing her of having “faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala’s chances of Victory.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics is an independent statistical agency and part of the U.S. Department of Labor.
Claiming that the Bureau had “overstated the Jobs Growth in March 2024 by approximately 818,000 and, then again, right before the 2024 Presidential Election, in August and September, by 112,000,” Trump wrote: “These were Records — No one can be that wrong?”
“I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified,” he vowed. “Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can’t be manipulated for political purposes.”
“McEntarfer said there were only 73,000 Jobs added (a shock!) but, more importantly, that a major mistake was made by them, 258,000 Jobs downward, in the prior two months,” he noted.
Trump then also called for the termination of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, despite having claimed he does not plan to fire him before his term ends next year.
“The Economy is BOOMING under ‘TRUMP’ despite a Fed that also plays games, this time with Interest Rates, where they lowered them twice, and substantially, just before the Presidential Election, I assume in the hopes of getting ‘Kamala’ elected – How did that work out? Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell should also be put ‘out to pasture.’ Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Democracy Docket reported that McEntarfer’s “firing raises the threat of political interference in U.S. economic data, which economists warn would undermine confidence in the economy.”
The media outlet called her dismissal “part of Trump’s ongoing efforts to take control of traditionally independent federal agencies, and to use them for political gain.”
Critics blasted the move.
“Unquestionably the most dangerous and corrupt attack on the independence of US economic data in American history,” wrote Joey Politano, who writes the economics Substack Apricitas Economics. “Trump is firing the head of the BLS, [a] longtime civil servant confirmed 86-8 by the Senate, simply because the job numbers came in below his expectations today.”
Arin Dube, Provost Professor of Economics at University of Massachusetts, Amherst, issued this warning:
“Firing the Commissioner of Labor Statistics when the BLS revises jobs numbers down (as it routinely does) threatens to destroy trust in core American institutions, and all government statistics. I can’t stress how damaging this is.”
Journalist and author Charles Fishman noted, “Trump doesn’t like Friday’s official job statistics. Trump fires career labor economist who is Commissioner of Labor Statistics. This is what authoritarianism looks like. Don’t like reality? Fire the person, insist on a new reality. Completely undermines trust in gov’t data.”
Journalist Brian J. Karem wrote: “Remember the part about ‘shooting the messenger’? This is a real Third World, Russian or North Korean propaganda move. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen Don. You don’t get to burn down the house.”
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) declared, “Breaking: Kill the messenger.”
Image via Reuters
Trump’s ‘Rare’ Nuclear Sub Deployment Follows Epstein Scandal, Jobs Slump, Critics Say
In what is being called an “escalating war of words,” President Donald Trump announced in a social media post that he is repositioning two nuclear submarines in response to an apparent threat made by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev. Some see Trump’s move as a distraction from the bad news of the week, including the ongoing Epstein files scandal and Friday’s poor jobs report.
Medvedev, who served as President of Russia, denounced Trump’s deadline for Russia to end its illegal war against Ukraine this week as a “step towards war,” Fox News reported.
Calling Medvedev’s remarks “highly provocative statements,” Trump announced: “I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”
Trump did not state where the “appropriate regions” are.
“Words are very important,” he declared, “and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances.”
Military.com’s Konstantin Toropin called it “an incredibly rare move” that “the President publicly announces that two US nuclear submarines are apparently poised to strike Russia.”
“Important note,” he added, “all US subs are nuclear so it’s not immediately clear if Trump is communicating a nuclear or conventional deterrent here.”
Critics weighed in.
HuffPost Senior White House correspondent S.V. Dáte noted: “1) Remember when he claimed that Biden and Harris would get us into WWIII? 2) Normally the US does not breathe one word, not one syllable, about the location of the Navy’s missile boats. 3) 77 million Americans voted for this. 4) How far will he go to distract from Epstein?”
MeidasTouch News editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski wrote: “Probably just a coincidence that Trump announces he’s stationing two nuclear subs off Russia because of war threats just hours after the worst jobs report in 5 years just dropped.”
“Trump spent every day for 4 years saying that Biden was about to start World War 3 and if he got elected he would end the war in Ukraine and we would have peace with Russia because he has a great relationship with Putin,” Filipkowski added.
Podcaster Fred Wellman, an Army veteran of 22 years, responded to the news with: “Wow. Epstein.”
“How Trump went from ‘wouldn’t it be great to get along with Russia’ to deploying nuclear subs in response to Medvedev is a tale of astonishing Russian diplomatic failure,” noted The Daily Telegraph’s Chief foreign affairs commentator David Blair.
Image via Reuters
‘Bad’ and ‘Brutal’ Jobs Report—Unemployment Jumps in ‘Sputtering’ Labor Market: Experts
The newly released June jobs report shows the U.S. labor market is “in trouble,” experts say, as downward revisions to April and May have nearly erased much of the job growth from the past three months.
Official unemployment jumped to 4.2%, but without rounding the actual number was 4.28%—nearly 4.3%. Revisions were “larger than normal,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics: “With these revisions, employment in May and June combined is 258,000 lower than previously reported.”
Only 73,000 new jobs were created in June, against already low expectations of 110,000, leading Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo into a temporary on-air “stunned silence” when seeing the report (video below).
Economists and economic experts weighed in.
“A weak jobs report,” observed Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal.
“I’ve been calling this a ‘Frozen’ job market for awhile,” she added. “Now I would call it a red flag.”
“This labor market is in trouble,” Long continued. “Healthcare are social assistance are pretty much the only sectors hiring. This is NOT healthy.”
“The labor market now looks a lot weaker than expected,” she concluded.
“This is a bad jobs report,” declared Mike Konczal, former Chief Economist of the National Economics Council under President Biden. “73,000 jobs would have been worrisome to begin with, but deeply negative revisions to the previous two-months wiped out much of the recent gains. 2025 looks a lot worse the further we get into it.”
“First brutal jobs print of the Trump term,” wrote Alex Jacquez, former Biden Special Assistant to the President at the White House National Economic Council.
“3-month average payrolls now a whole 35K, the worst performance (excluding the Covid shock) in 12 years. So much winning,” snarked Ian Shepherdson, Editor-in-Chief, Pantheon Macroeconomics. He added: “Uncertainty has killed the labor market in just a few months. Quite an achievement.”
“May-June-July is the weakest 3-month period of job growth since COVID. If you throw out 2020, it’s the weakest 3-month period since 2010 and the aftermath of the Great Recession,” reported journalist Jamie Dupree.
“Trump inherited an economy growing at 3% with strong job growth and steadily declining inflation,” noted Bharat Ramamurti, former Deputy Director of the Biden White House National Economic Council. “With [Trump’s] agenda in place, the economy is now growing at close to 1% with weak job growth and reaccelerating inflation.”
Brendan Duke, former Senior Policy Advisor at the Biden National Economic Council, noted: “The U.S. has 37,000 fewer manufacturing jobs than it did in March, the month before Liberation Day. Generating manufacturing jobs is supposed to be *why* we’re putting up with these tariffs.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) also weighed in: “Companies don’t want to create jobs in Trump’s chaos economy with weakening rule of law and rampant corruption.”
Derek Thompson, co-author of “Abundance,” observed: “I think this week provided a clearer answer to the question ‘if the tariffs are so bad, why does the economic data look fine?’ ‘Not fine’ just took a while. Consumer spending in the GDP report is weakening fast. The labor market is sputtering.”
With the video below or at this link.
DUN-DUN-DUN — Maria Bartiromo and company react with stunned silence to a “disappointing” jobs report showing only 73,000 jobs were created in July pic.twitter.com/E52b44BSvg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 1, 2025
Image via Reuters
This article has been updated with additional observations from experts.
